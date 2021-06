I wonder if it would be better for the travel industry to have clarity rather than a mutating traffic light system that doesn't work. Simplify it - no leisure travel until August/September, then leisure travel allowed to any destination with xx% vaccination of population. Wouldn't simple rules help?



A bit but as soon as they open I bet they forget about any more help for the industry.The truth is that no one is going on holiday for a while as most travel companies, hotels, airlines etc have no staff. The airplanes are also all over the place. Travel is fucked for a long time but no one seems to care.10% of the world's population is employed for it and a lot of those will be starving because they get all their money from travellers. But it is fine as long as 50 people a day or so in England's lives are saved.