daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57120 on: Today at 08:05:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:12:02 pm
From a couple, of days ago.



Thanks. I wonder why theres differences between numbers of first and second doses for the over 70s upwards. Why wouldnt anyone take both doses
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57121 on: Today at 08:16:07 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 08:05:21 pm
Thanks. I wonder why theres differences between numbers of first and second doses for the over 70s upwards. Why wouldnt anyone take both doses
Worth noting that many think the population estimates this uses for each group are almost certainly too high.
Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57122 on: Today at 08:43:10 pm »
"RECOVERY result Aspirin
14892 COVID patients randomised to aspirin vs. usual care alone - no significant difference in 28-day mortality (17% aspirin vs. 17% usual care; rate ratio 0.96 [95% CI 0.89-1.04]; p=0.35). "

https://twitter.com/PeterHorby/status/1402244195943919616

Shame, but good to know nonetheless.
daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57123 on: Today at 09:11:15 pm »
Whats going on in the north . Seems like last year all over again
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57124 on: Today at 09:15:51 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 09:11:15 pm
Whats going on in the north . Seems like last year all over again

Bolton, Bury and Rochdale were full of stupid c*nts then and are still full of stupid c*nts now.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57125 on: Today at 09:16:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:15:51 pm
Bolton, Bury and Rochdale were full of stupid c*nts then and are still full of stupid c*nts now.
Are just full of people.

Give it two or three more weeks and these numbers will spread elsewhere
richiedouglas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57126 on: Today at 09:17:20 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 08:05:21 pm
Thanks. I wonder why theres differences between numbers of first and second doses for the over 70s upwards. Why wouldnt anyone take both doses

I reckon a decent percentage will sadly have passed away too.
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57127 on: Today at 09:27:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:15:51 pm
Bolton, Bury and Rochdale were full of stupid c*nts then and are still full of stupid c*nts now.

Thats frankly ridiculous. Bolton and Blackburn had by far the highest levels of seeding of the Delta variant. Its then spread out from there. Its already into Cheshire and Merseyside and the numbers over the next few weeks will start to reflect that. It just got into Manchester and Preston more quickly as theres clearly more transport between Bolton and Blackburn and those areas.
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57128 on: Today at 09:34:44 pm »
A decent thread here on the rise in hospitalisation and how it still reconciles with the effectiveness of vaccines (the the hospitilisations are in the younger groups) long snd short is that the exit wave is likely to be less deadly (due to the younger people being the ones that are catching it) but it would be advisable to delay further releasing of restrictions until more have received double doses. So pretty much what most on here have been saying but nevertheless a touch reassuring.

 https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1402351586786037763?s=21
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57129 on: Today at 09:35:14 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 09:27:05 pm
Thats frankly ridiculous. Bolton and Blackburn had by far the highest levels of seeding of the Delta variant. Its then spread out from there. Its already into Cheshire and Merseyside and the numbers over the next few weeks will start to reflect that. It just got into Manchester and Preston more quickly as theres clearly more transport between Bolton and Blackburn and those areas.

I live in Trafford, we've all the way through this been near the bottom of the GM tables, Bolton, Bury, Rochdale were always at the top, as soon as the easing started last year those areas shot up and pushed GM back into restrictions. Huge gatherings being broken up by the Police were always being reported in those areas. Think we got about 3 weeks break since the March 2020 lockdown. Fucking sick to death of them.
Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57130 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm »
You'd think they'd all have already had it then ;D
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57131 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 09:27:05 pm
Thats frankly ridiculous. Bolton and Blackburn had by far the highest levels of seeding of the Delta variant. Its then spread out from there. Its already into Cheshire and Merseyside and the numbers over the next few weeks will start to reflect that. It just got into Manchester and Preston more quickly as theres clearly more transport between Bolton and Blackburn and those areas.

I hope the vaccines can insulate our city from the worst of it and the extra weeks it takes to really hit here make a difference.

We've had three lethal waves already here of this fucking thing. March 2020, October 2020 and January 2021. What we don't want is it to hit here just as things open up more. That's why we were more affected than others in January.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57132 on: Today at 09:42:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:35:14 pm
I live in Trafford, we've all the way through this been near the bottom of the GM tables, Bolton, Bury, Rochdale were always at the top, as soon as the easing started last year those areas shot up and pushed GM back into restrictions. Huge gatherings being broken up by the Police were always being reported in those areas. Think we got about 3 weeks break since the March 2020 lockdown. Fucking sick to death of them.

I have to admit, as much as I love the place, the whole pandemic has seen Glasgow have consistently the highest rates of Covid, resulting in them staying in higher levels, and they have constantly whinged about it. Friends of mine who live there have been out partying throughout, and moaning about lockdown. Then all the Old Firm "celebrations".

At the same time, when Aberdeen was all over the news as the first place along with Leicester to have a surge last summer. We got dogs abuse from all over, about how we flouted the rules etc. We had a 3 week lockdown, people respected it and we have consistently amongst the lowest rates in Scotland since, certainly the lowest of any of the urban areas.

It starts to grind after a while.
Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57133 on: Today at 09:50:51 pm »
There will be people who respect the rules and those that don't everywhere really.

My mum lives in Bolton and has respected them throughout.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57134 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:50:51 pm
There will be people who respect the rules and those that don't everywhere really.

My mum lives in Bolton and has respected them throughout.

I feel for people like your Mum, she must be going mad at the rest of them.

Big problem for us in Trafford is we have the Trafford Centre, which attracts thousands of shoppers every day and Trafford Park itself which brings in workers from outside the local area.
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57135 on: Today at 09:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:02:42 pm
By September there'll be a hell of a lot more people having had their second vaccines. For example those being booked today have their second vaccine appointments for the end of August. I don't see a lockdown then.

Where do we go if the vaccine doesnt work against new variants that may develop in the winter out of curiosity?
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57136 on: Today at 09:58:55 pm »
Wait, are we saying Boris will follow the data and ditch freedom day.

In other news the app tells me I've got to isolate for 8 days. Almost certainly because I sat in a beer garden on Sat night.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57137 on: Today at 09:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:56:26 pm
Where do we go if the vaccine doesnt work against new variants that may develop in the winter out of curiosity?

What's your definition of 'doesn't work'.
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57138 on: Today at 10:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:36:13 pm
I hope the vaccines can insulate our city from the worst of it and the extra weeks it takes to really hit here make a difference.

We've had three lethal waves already here of this fucking thing. March 2020, October 2020 and January 2021. What we don't want is it to hit here just as things open up more. That's why we were more affected than others in January.

Were going to see big case numbers, thats already set in stone. The growth rates in St Helens, Knowsley, Liverpool, West Lancashire and Sefton are all over 100% week on week whilst Warrington, Wirral and Halton are all up over 200%. All from very low starting points but weve all seen this movie before.

As John Burn Murdochs thread shows, the exponential growth is already present in hospitalisations and these are primarily amongst 18-60s, the one metric that is now rising at a much slower level is deaths which is the one piece of good news. To use a comparison from back at the start of this thing, Manchester and its suburbs like Stockport and Trafford plus Preston are around 2 weeks behind Bolton, the areas I listed above are probably 3 weeks behind.
Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57139 on: Today at 10:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:04:07 pm
There are no requirement for travelling to Scotland from elsewhere in the UK or RoI apart from a few ares in England. There are requirements for testing if you plan to go to any of the islands (from mainland Scotland and rest of UK).

https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-on-travel-and-transport/

Nice one, cheers 
daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57140 on: Today at 10:21:07 pm »
It feels so similar to last time in December time, tier systems london going into lockdown etc
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57141 on: Today at 10:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:56:26 pm
Where do we go if the vaccine doesnt work against new variants that may develop in the winter out of curiosity?

I'm fairly confident that won't happen. There are a finite number of mutations to the spike protein that can happen, I'm with the epidemiologists who are saying this is the virus playing it's best hand to escape the vaccines.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57142 on: Today at 10:28:21 pm »
Really depressing to hear about how transmission rates have exploded again on Merseyside.  Vaccine aside, it's as if the last 15 months have taught people nothing.

That said, I fully admit I don't get my second jab for another month and I've hugged two people in the past 10 days and been to a relative stranger's house for a tarot reading, so I can hardly point fingers.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57143 on: Today at 10:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:16:00 pm
Nice one, cheers

Usual caveats apply etc... if any region goes back into level 3 (Glasgow and surrounding areas most likely) then there will be restrictions on travelling to that area.
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57144 on: Today at 10:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:28:21 pm
Really depressing to hear about how transmission rates have exploded again on Merseyside.  Vaccine aside, it's as if the last 15 months have taught people nothing.

That said, I fully admit I don't get my second jab for another month and I've hugged two people in the past 10 days and been to a relative stranger's house for a tarot reading, so I can hardly point fingers.

Nothing wrong with hugging people or entering someones house really, all within the rules and weve been starved of that long enough.

The Tarot reading on the other hand....
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57145 on: Today at 10:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:28:21 pm
Really depressing to hear about how transmission rates have exploded again on Merseyside.  Vaccine aside, it's as if the last 15 months have taught people the government nothing.

That said, I fully admit I don't get my second jab for another month and I've hugged two people in the past 10 days and been to a relative stranger's house for a tarot reading, so I can hardly point fingers.

Fixed it for you.
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57146 on: Today at 10:39:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:59:37 pm
What's your definition of 'doesn't work'.

As in it doesnt offer the same protection as against current known variants and infection/hospitalisation rates start to spike heavily again.
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57147 on: Today at 10:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:22:47 pm
I'm fairly confident that won't happen. There are a finite number of mutations to the spike protein that can happen, I'm with the epidemiologists who are saying this is the virus playing it's best hand to escape the vaccines.

Fair enough mate thanks
Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57148 on: Today at 10:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:28:21 pm
Really depressing to hear about how transmission rates have exploded again on Merseyside.  Vaccine aside, it's as if the last 15 months have taught people nothing.

That said, I fully admit I don't get my second jab for another month and I've hugged two people in the past 10 days and been to a relative stranger's house for a tarot reading, so I can hardly point fingers.

Did you get Death?
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57149 on: Today at 10:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:40:40 pm
Fair enough mate thanks

To go into it in more detail and I'm happy to be correct if I'm wrong but what we're seeing with new variants are basically they same mutations to the spike protein but doubling up with each other. I think that's what makes Delta more transmissible. We aren't seeing new mutations to the spike protein I don't think. So if the boosters in the winter are aimed at those mutations we should see substantial drops.

Either way from what we've seen in cases so far is that two vaccinations of the current generation of vaccines is enough to break think between the virus, hospitalizations and death.
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57150 on: Today at 10:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:44:32 pm
To go into it in more detail and I'm happy to be correct if I'm wrong but what we're seeing with new variants are basically they same mutations to the spike protein but doubling up with each other. I think that's what makes Delta more transmissible. We aren't seeing new mutations to the spike protein I don't think. So if the boosters in the winter are aimed at those mutations we should see substantial drops.

Either way from what we've seen in cases so far is that two vaccinations of the current generation of vaccines is enough to break think between the virus, hospitalizations and death.

Makes sense. So then what happens when the vaccines wear off? I think its still unknown how long they provide protection for? Whats the plan to keep people vaccinated and away from the threat of these variants between vaccinations or would the body have built immunity to them by that point?
So...

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57151 on: Today at 10:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:48:09 pm
Makes sense. So then what happens when the vaccines wear off? I think its still unknown how long they provide protection for? Whats the plan to keep people vaccinated and away from the threat of these variants between vaccinations or would the body have built immunity to them by that point?

May depend on T cell protection in addition to antibodies?

One for the experts I think.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57152 on: Today at 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:48:09 pm
Makes sense. So then what happens when the vaccines wear off? I think its still unknown how long they provide protection for? Whats the plan to keep people vaccinated and away from the threat of these variants between vaccinations or would the body have built immunity to them by that point?

Someone else posted a graph with levels of antibodies from  certain vaccines yesterday showing the Pfizer and Moderna had good levels 250 days after second dose. I think that'd promising. Should leave us within booster dose territory for a little while until we have further data.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #57153 on: Today at 10:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:39:43 pm
As in it doesnt offer the same protection as against current known variants and infection/hospitalisation rates start to spike heavily again.

I think it depends on how much less. The vaccines seem to be REALLY good at protecting us individually AND at slowing the spread.
It does seem like we are slowly winning, though we have to win all over the world because I guess if there are large numbers of unvaccinated people that gives it the opportunity to make an even more horrible mutation.
