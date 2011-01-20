I live in Trafford, we've all the way through this been near the bottom of the GM tables, Bolton, Bury, Rochdale were always at the top, as soon as the easing started last year those areas shot up and pushed GM back into restrictions. Huge gatherings being broken up by the Police were always being reported in those areas. Think we got about 3 weeks break since the March 2020 lockdown. Fucking sick to death of them.



I have to admit, as much as I love the place, the whole pandemic has seen Glasgow have consistently the highest rates of Covid, resulting in them staying in higher levels, and they have constantly whinged about it. Friends of mine who live there have been out partying throughout, and moaning about lockdown. Then all the Old Firm "celebrations".At the same time, when Aberdeen was all over the news as the first place along with Leicester to have a surge last summer. We got dogs abuse from all over, about how we flouted the rules etc. We had a 3 week lockdown, people respected it and we have consistently amongst the lowest rates in Scotland since, certainly the lowest of any of the urban areas.It starts to grind after a while.