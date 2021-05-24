Im pessimistic enough to have bet my mate 2 x Euro millions tickets that we will be back in lockdown by September. That might be a bit too pessimistic but I think for the end of the year it doesnt look great



To be frank, I don't know if another lockdown will work at this point. The last lockdown was a big strain on the general public, boueyed by the idea of the vaccine being the way out. Telling them that vaccine rollout only partially worked and back to square one will just cause people to stop paying as much attention, and stop following the rules.People are hitting the point now of seeing this as something we will live with and what's the point in continuing this stop start nature of living and just get on with it with Covid instead. Depending on the data in the coming weeks and months this may be a stupid argument, but people will think it anyway with the Covid fatigue and the shouts of how important vaccines are, as basically a silver bullet.I think we are hitting the point that we have to speed up vaccine as much as possible.