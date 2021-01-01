« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1946867 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56840 on: Today at 02:29:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:20:59 pm
Ok if you are due a second dose, you can bring it forwards now. 

Go to the vaccination website, and go to manage my bookings.

You then have the option to cancel and rebook.

Click on this and you will be given the vaccination centres available nearby.  I booked for next weekend, there were loads and loads of slots available.

Does that work for under 50s (you're bot 50 either, right?)? I don't want to cancel mine and then not get an earlier one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56841 on: Today at 02:29:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:29:07 pm
Does that work for under 50s (you're bot 50 either, right?)? I don't want to cancel mine and then not get an earlier one.
Works between 40 and 50
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56842 on: Today at 02:31:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:29:54 pm
Works between 40 and 50

Ta. Will try, could do with it being earlier.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56843 on: Today at 02:39:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:16:23 pm
You are going to see the Panserbjørn, fantastic.  ;D
You had me there for a minute. We've done loads of research, and had to look it up!
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:06:40 pm
Next September as in 2022?

Thats planning ahead!
Thats what she's like!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56844 on: Today at 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:03:51 pm
Svalbard here we come!

You lucky, lucky so!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56845 on: Today at 02:55:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:44:18 am
We always go away in winter to escape the weather for a week or two, does my mental health a world of good, I've missed that this year and really struggled, the shite weather has been getting me right down, far too down than was healthy.

It's the whole experience of going abroad too, waking up knowing the weather will be nice, lying about and then dipping into the pool, walking on clean beaches and swimming in a warm sea, eating different, local food, meeting local people or people from outside the UK. You can pay £2500 for a week in cornwall and it'll be pissing it down, freezing and the sea will be like an ice bucket. Then you can go eat shite English/American food.

Personal choice I guess, but I always go for the fresh, local Cornish crab.

Although, you can always go to Spain or Portugal and eat it there too, after they've imported it.  ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56846 on: Today at 03:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:03:51 pm
Just been to Dorset coast and New Forest for a week. Very lucky with the weather. The food was superb. The woman running the first establishment I visited never stopped slagging off Johnson for doing too little too late and causing loads of unnecessary deaths,  I was quite taken aback. Hope to start the South East Coastal path soon, I love hols in UK wouldn't bother me not to go abroad again - Mrs B. has us booked up for next September though. Not complaining though, Svalbard here we come!

We did the exact same holiday 10 days or so ago - Durdle Door in Dorset then the New Forest. Brilliant food, brilliant weather, brilliant scenery, loads of coastal walks, loads of cycling, and quite a few beers thrown in for good measure. Would definitely do it again out of choice rather than lack of choice, and I've travelled to over 70 different countries in a pre-COVID world. I think COVID has given me a chance I might never have taken to see more of the UK.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56847 on: Today at 03:06:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:29:17 pm
I booked for next weekend, I had a dozen centres to pick from, each with hundreds of appointments.  I believe that if you dont book another one it bumps you back to your old one.
What is the length of time between your first dose and your second one? Does it have to be a minimum of 8 weeks for example?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56848 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 03:01:50 pm
We did the exact same holiday 10 days or so ago - Durdle Door in Dorset then the New Forest. Brilliant food, brilliant weather, brilliant scenery, loads of coastal walks, loads of cycling, and quite a few beers thrown in for good measure. Would definitely do it again out of choice rather than lack of choice, and I've travelled to over 70 different countries in a pre-COVID world. I think COVID has given me a chance I might never have taken to see more of the UK.
The coast was brilliant, as well as DD, Golden Cap, Old Harry's Rocks, seafood in general, and a bit of nostalgia as it is where we went for our hols as kids. Villages like Corfe, absolutely beautiful!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56849 on: Today at 04:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:39:48 pm
You had me there for a minute. We've done loads of research, and had to look it up!Thats what she's like!

Joking aside, I'd love to go there seeing the northern lights as well is on the list when we get a bit more normality in the world.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56850 on: Today at 04:18:47 pm »
5,765 cases today
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56851 on: Today at 04:30:27 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:18:47 pm
5,765 cases today

To be expected with people mixing more indoors.     Are hospital admission going up?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56852 on: Today at 04:32:56 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:30:27 pm
To be expected with people mixing more indoors.     Are hospital admission going up?

No hospitalisation data over the weekend, but we haven't been seeing anything too scary in those numbers so far, it is going to the critical one going forwards
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56853 on: Today at 04:43:53 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:32:56 pm
No hospitalisation data over the weekend, but we haven't been seeing anything too scary in those numbers so far, it is going to the critical one going forwards

Next couple of weeks will be Important.  Can see the announcement June 14th being put back 2 weeks
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56854 on: Today at 04:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:03:51 pm
Just been to Dorset coast and New Forest for a week. Very lucky with the weather. The food was superb. The woman running the first establishment I visited never stopped slagging off Johnson for doing too little too late and causing loads of unnecessary deaths,  I was quite taken aback. Hope to start the South East Coastal path soon, I love hols in UK wouldn't bother me not to go abroad again - Mrs B. has us booked up for next September though. Not complaining though, Svalbard here we come!

I am very fortunate to live in Dorset and have done most of the SW Coast Path.

Durdle Door is just over half an hour journey for me (although I stay well clear during the peak seasons).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56855 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:43:53 pm
Next couple of weeks will be Important.  Can see the announcement June 14th being put back 2 weeks

The 2 rumours doing the rounds seem to be either a 2 week delay, or the release still going ahead on 21st June but being significantly watered down in terms of what restrictions are being removed/eased.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56856 on: Today at 05:13:38 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:58:29 pm
The 2 rumours doing the rounds seem to be either a 2 week delay, or the release still going ahead on 21st June but being significantly watered down in terms of what restrictions are being removed/eased.

I feel for the nightclubs, remember its not just the clubs its the DJs etc,  large sports events etc.   They must be at breaking point
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56857 on: Today at 05:18:21 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:13:38 pm
I feel for the nightclubs, remember its not just the clubs its the DJs etc,  large sports events etc.   They must be at breaking point

Likewise, its not like a lot of these businesses have been overwhelmed with sector specific support, same for a lot of arts and entertainment, particularlymusic festivals who can only really stage events over the summer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56858 on: Today at 05:19:04 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:58:29 pm
The 2 rumours doing the rounds seem to be either a 2 week delay, or the release still going ahead on 21st June but being significantly watered down in terms of what restrictions are being removed/eased.

Ch4 news just reported a 2 week delay, although nothing official from Government yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56859 on: Today at 05:32:35 pm »
Well R is stable at about 1.3.

So vaccines (are immunity) are suppressing a virus with a natural R=6 ish down to 1.3ish.

Lets just hope they can do the rest of the job as numbers go up. 

6-7 week delay would be for the best.  Two weeks is pointless.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56860 on: Today at 05:37:38 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:34:31 pm
All evidence so far points to that being true - a first dose acts as a booster in those who had a natural infection (as long as it was definitely covid of course).

Some countries even have the policy of giving just the one dose to those with previous confirmed infection.

As for bringing your second dose forward, not sure its a possibility at the moment. Think the policy is for over 50s and vulnerable groups only (though I could be wrong). If it is an option, neither choice would be wrong, both have different benefits (though those different benefits are probably less for someone who had a previous infection). My advice would be to go with what makes you feel less anxious. If thats a sooner second dose and youre eligible then go ahead. If youre not eligible, and it remains as August its not something I would be worried about.

Thanks for the reply. I think i will sit tight for a couple of weeks and keep the August date while continuing to monitor and if the guidance changes and they recommend bringing the second dose forward for the 40 plus age groups i will cancel second jab in August and book again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56861 on: Today at 05:40:35 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:18:21 pm
Likewise, its not like a lot of these businesses have been overwhelmed with sector specific support, same for a lot of arts and entertainment, particularlymusic festivals who can only really stage events over the summer

A friend of mine owns a few food vans.    One is always at villa park for the matches etc.   A few travel around the country to music festivals.  He has virtually no support, he said if it wasnt for his savings he would be bankrupt.    I also know a few what I would call, middle of the road DJs.    Theyve had no support at all.   Then their is the lighting techs,  roadies, advertising and marketing.  The list is massive.   
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56862 on: Today at 05:41:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:32:35 pm
Well R is stable at about 1.3.

So vaccines (are immunity) are suppressing a virus with a natural R=6 ish down to 1.3ish.

Lets just hope they can do the rest of the job as numbers go up. 

6-7 week delay would be for the best.  Two weeks is pointless.

Thats another summer gone for a lot of festivals though.     How many will survive?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56863 on: Today at 05:53:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm
You can try and cancel it and rebook earlier

Im exactly the same as you, but I cant be arsed to do it ;D

It seems that having had covid should give better protection against different variants than just vaccination alone (cant remember where I read that though)

Thanks for the reply. Its interesting if the article you read is true what you say about previous infection gives better protection against variants than just vaccination. I wonder how this would compare with the level of protection a combination of previous infection and vaccination gives. I expect the upcoming months with the real world live data will give us more clarity on this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56864 on: Today at 05:59:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:44:18 am
We always go away in winter to escape the weather for a week or two, does my mental health a world of good, I've missed that this year and really struggled, the shite weather has been getting me right down, far too down than was healthy.

It's the whole experience of going abroad too, waking up knowing the weather will be nice, lying about and then dipping into the pool, walking on clean beaches and swimming in a warm sea, eating different, local food, meeting local people or people from outside the UK. You can pay £2500 for a week in cornwall and it'll be pissing it down, freezing and the sea will be like an ice bucket. Then you can go eat shite English/American food.
Agree with every bit of this. UK holidays are nice every now and then but they cannot compare to going abroad. You'll never experience in UK the things you'll experience in places like Bali, Singapore, New York, Dubai and so on. For me, even minor things such as waking up at 6am, packing bags, having breakfast then heading to the airport is enjoyable because it builds excitement.

Anyway back to Covid. Missus has her Pfizer jab tomorrow. Seriously hope there's no significant side effects as she's a complete lightweight.

Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:13:38 pm
I feel for the nightclubs, remember its not just the clubs its the DJs etc,  large sports events etc.   They must be at breaking point
I'd love to know how many nightclubs have gone out of business. They've had no-one through their doors for 18 months now, that's a back breaker. Also wonder how arenas are coping when there's no events being held.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56865 on: Today at 06:33:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:32:35 pm
Well R is stable at about 1.3.

So vaccines (are immunity) are suppressing a virus with a natural R=6 ish down to 1.3ish.

Lets just hope they can do the rest of the job as numbers go up. 

6-7 week delay would be for the best.  Two weeks is pointless.

If everything is working smoothly 2 weeks is 8 million doses administered, not to be sneezed at.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56866 on: Today at 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:33:01 pm
If everything is working smoothly 2 weeks is 8 million doses administered, not to be sneezed at.
Its pointless, you may as well not bother to be honest.  6/7 weeks or nothing got me.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56867 on: Today at 07:07:42 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:13:38 pm
I feel for the nightclubs, remember its not just the clubs its the DJs etc,  large sports events etc.   They must be at breaking point

At this rate I'm not going to get any gigs done personally this summer. Sigh.

Still perhaps Elrow in Liverpool at the end of July might still go ahead, so I'll have that to look forward to attending.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56868 on: Today at 07:08:47 pm »
Autumn should be fine though. This will be delay at worst.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56869 on: Today at 07:42:13 pm »
Some of today's data





Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56870 on: Today at 08:11:02 pm »
Looking at that it is under 40s   Ie the least vaccinated where the positives, where most of the cases are coming from.    Defo see a pushback of the June 21st date to get as many done as possible.

On a side night,   I was meant to have my second jab last week (I fell through the cracks) as I was bang on 12 weeks.   I was really struggling with my atrial fibrillation and didnt want any side effects on top.     Will 13 weeks matter?     Ive got to chase this up next week
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56871 on: Today at 08:23:54 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:11:02 pm
Looking at that it is under 40s   Ie the least vaccinated where the positives, where most of the cases are coming from.    Defo see a pushback of the June 21st date to get as many done as possible.

On a side night,   I was meant to have my second jab last week (I fell through the cracks) as I was bang on 12 weeks.   I was really struggling with my atrial fibrillation and didnt want any side effects on top.     Will 13 weeks matter?     Ive got to chase this up next week

I dont think a week here or there will make a difference, some countries currently have a 16 week gap between first and second doses but I really wouldnt hang around either, get it done ASAP
