We always go away in winter to escape the weather for a week or two, does my mental health a world of good, I've missed that this year and really struggled, the shite weather has been getting me right down, far too down than was healthy.



It's the whole experience of going abroad too, waking up knowing the weather will be nice, lying about and then dipping into the pool, walking on clean beaches and swimming in a warm sea, eating different, local food, meeting local people or people from outside the UK. You can pay £2500 for a week in cornwall and it'll be pissing it down, freezing and the sea will be like an ice bucket. Then you can go eat shite English/American food.



I feel for the nightclubs, remember its not just the clubs its the DJs etc, large sports events etc. They must be at breaking point



Agree with every bit of this. UK holidays are nice every now and then but they cannot compare to going abroad. You'll never experience in UK the things you'll experience in places like Bali, Singapore, New York, Dubai and so on. For me, even minor things such as waking up at 6am, packing bags, having breakfast then heading to the airport is enjoyable because it builds excitement.Anyway back to Covid. Missus has her Pfizer jab tomorrow. Seriously hope there's no significant side effects as she's a complete lightweight.I'd love to know how many nightclubs have gone out of business. They've had no-one through their doors for 18 months now, that's a back breaker. Also wonder how arenas are coping when there's no events being held.