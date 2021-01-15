« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1945846 times)

Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56800 on: Today at 12:17:09 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 11:03:21 pm
every country should be on the red list, overseas travel should not be allowed until everyone eligible  has been offered two shots. It beats me why anyone would want to go on holiday at the moment anyway. It won't be the same as what people have been used to when they go away.  Get our own house in order and go from there
Not saying its the wrong path but foreign travel isnt just holidays in the sense of beaches and bars. Ive missed my dads 70th, will miss my mums 70th next week, they havent had my siblings together with them at the same time in over 18 months now, its unlikely they will in the next 6 months. Theyve not seen their 5 year old grandson in the flesh since he was 3. Foreign travel is a lot more than holidays. Of course lots in the UK have had the same even with their families all in the UK. But cutting off even the faint hope of seeing family indefinitely for lots of people in the UK would really mess with their mental health. My own is being stretched, zoom calls with a pair of 70 year olds can only go so far. Cut off the chance entirely for people of seeing these folks in their life for 3 months or 6 months and of course thoughts start to go to whether theyll still be around then. Thats a very difficult thing to say to a huge proportion of the residents of the UK.
Online jackh

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56801 on: Today at 12:19:44 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:17:09 am
Not saying its the wrong path but foreign travel isnt just holidays in the sense of beaches and bars. Ive missed my dads 70th, will miss my mums 70th next week, they havent had my siblings together with them at the same time in over 18 months now, its unlikely they will in the next 6 months. Theyve not seen their 5 year old grandson in the flesh since he was 3. Foreign travel is a lot more than holidays. Of course lots in the UK have had the same even with their families all in the UK. But cutting off even the faint hope of seeing family indefinitely for lots of people in the UK would really mess with their mental health. My own is being stretched, zoom calls with a pair of 70 year olds can only go so far. Cut off the chance entirely for people of seeing these folks in their life for 3 months or 6 months and of course thoughts start to go to whether theyll still be around then. Thats a very difficult thing to say to a huge proportion of the residents of the UK.

A very good point, easily overlooked.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56802 on: Today at 12:27:43 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:17:09 am
Not saying its the wrong path but foreign travel isnt just holidays in the sense of beaches and bars. Ive missed my dads 70th, will miss my mums 70th next week, they havent had my siblings together with them at the same time in over 18 months now, its unlikely they will in the next 6 months. Theyve not seen their 5 year old grandson in the flesh since he was 3. Foreign travel is a lot more than holidays. Of course lots in the UK have had the same even with their families all in the UK. But cutting off even the faint hope of seeing family indefinitely for lots of people in the UK would really mess with their mental health. My own is being stretched, zoom calls with a pair of 70 year olds can only go so far. Cut off the chance entirely for people of seeing these folks in their life for 3 months or 6 months and of course thoughts start to go to whether theyll still be around then. Thats a very difficult thing to say to a huge proportion of the residents of the UK.
I get that and it's not an easy decision I just think our border controls have been far too lax
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56803 on: Today at 12:41:35 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:27:43 am
I get that and it's not an easy decision I just think our border controls have been far too lax

And that's an understatement.
Offline Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56804 on: Today at 01:10:07 am »
Some of the detail hidden by the overall high take up of vaccines.

Quote
A quarter of elderly black people in the UK have not been vaccinated, recent figures show, despite signs that hesitancy is improving generally.

Nearly six months after the government kicked off the countrys most ambitious vaccination campaign, almost one in four black people over the age of 70 were not vaccinated as of 26 May, compared with 97% of white people of the same age.

Among black people in their 50s, this figure rises to one in three, compared with 90% of white people, prompting calls for government to redouble efforts to tackle disparities as restrictions are lifted.

Lower vaccination rates are particularly marked among people from African and Caribbean backgrounds, according to a Guardian analysis of figures released from OpenSAFELY.

According to monthly data from NHS England uptake among people aged 50 and over in black communities was lowest in London and the Midlands, as of 7 May.

Uptake also appears to be lower among black 16- to 49-year-olds, although a growing proportion are getting vaccinated with increases in coverage week-on-week throughout May.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/05/one-in-four-elderly-black-people-in-the-uk-still-not-vaccinated

Obviously a lot more to do to make sure there are no practical barriers and providing whatever reassurance is needed to those who need it. It isn't something which can't be changed if we go by how things have altered across demographics in just the past six months.
Offline Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56805 on: Today at 01:12:30 am »
Quote from: Pheel on Today at 12:11:16 am
Had my 2nd jab on Wednesday. Very thorough questioning (Astra Zeneca). I asked why the ones who had the Pfizer Biontech were all held back for 15 minutes and the Doc explained that it was a far updated technology. The Astra Zeneca/Oxford Jab leant heavily on previous vaccines (Sars Mers) People have been known to be quite affected (My wife had the PB Jab and was ill for 2 days 1st jab, nothing 2nd)


Centre by me is holding people back 15 minutes if they're driving or traveling a distance for both AZ and Pfizer. Reason they give is it's just to make sure there's no immediate aftereffects of people feeling poorly.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56806 on: Today at 01:14:21 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:27:43 am
I get that and it's not an easy decision I just think our border controls have been far too lax
Id agree, it has been lax. Weve had missteps at crucial points and thats down to government failure. Id disagree that we should have closed all foreign travel though. Sometimes the idea that the option is there is comforting enough for people who wont actually take that travel. I dont know what the answer is really - but its not opening places like Portugal to everyone or shutting off all foreign travel. Maybe its opening Portugal to anyone who has a Portugal passport. Same with France, same with Italy. And opening up inward travel to anyone with a British passport. But for a country on the red list, there is no in or out while they are on that list. Its a difficult one.
Offline Shankly998

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56807 on: Today at 01:23:54 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:10:07 am
Some of the detail hidden by the overall high take up of vaccines.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/05/one-in-four-elderly-black-people-in-the-uk-still-not-vaccinated

Obviously a lot more to do to make sure there are no practical barriers and providing whatever reassurance is needed to those who need it. It isn't something which can't be changed if we go by how things have altered across demographics in just the past six months.

It's not going to pretty when restrictions are fully lifted, there's going to be a lot of unnecessary deaths sadly in this community. I don't think the situation can be turned round in the time before restrictions are going to be lifted even if they all got a first dose today they won't be getting a second until after restrictions have been lifted and we know that the Indian variant is showing significant vaccine escape after just one dose so they're in trouble long story short.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56808 on: Today at 01:33:09 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on June  3, 2021, 10:16:45 pm
You know of any in Liverpool? I have a 29 year old who is anxious to get jabbed ASAP.
Telegraph are going with story all over 25s will be offered to book next week.
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56809 on: Today at 07:24:25 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:32:03 pm
Nightclubs and large-scale events/concerts allowed to go ahead from what I read earlier.
Easy to hold off on that. Bigger weddings are supposed to be allowed and it strikes me as cruel to muck someone about at the last minute on that one -- as we've seen in this thread, there are young people trying to plan.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56810 on: Today at 07:44:18 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm
Its amazing how people would rather help another countries economy first by travelling abroad rather then help their own recover. I guess its the British way, I remember many years ago learning at school that a lot of the French holiday in France as opposed to going abroad.

The 21st June thing was confusing, it seems international travel was treated separately to the deadline. I would of thought removal off all legal restrictions means no red list/green list etc

We always go away in winter to escape the weather for a week or two, does my mental health a world of good, I've missed that this year and really struggled, the shite weather has been getting me right down, far too down than was healthy.

It's the whole experience of going abroad too, waking up knowing the weather will be nice, lying about and then dipping into the pool, walking on clean beaches and swimming in a warm sea, eating different, local food, meeting local people or people from outside the UK. You can pay £2500 for a week in cornwall and it'll be pissing it down, freezing and the sea will be like an ice bucket. Then you can go eat shite English/American food.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56811 on: Today at 08:32:16 am »
Cornwall is a lot nicer than you think it is Rob
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56812 on: Today at 08:43:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:44:18 am
We always go away in winter to escape the weather for a week or two, does my mental health a world of good, I've missed that this year and really struggled, the shite weather has been getting me right down, far too down than was healthy.

It's the whole experience of going abroad too, waking up knowing the weather will be nice, lying about and then dipping into the pool, walking on clean beaches and swimming in a warm sea, eating different, local food, meeting local people or people from outside the UK. You can pay £2500 for a week in cornwall and it'll be pissing it down, freezing and the sea will be like an ice bucket. Then you can go eat shite English/American food.

There is absolutely no debate that going abroad is better than holidaying in the UK. Its not even close as a debate.

But right now it shouldnt be considered as an option, by anyone, at all. The earliest I would consider going abroad is Spring 2022.
Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56813 on: Today at 08:49:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:44:18 am
We always go away in winter to escape the weather for a week or two, does my mental health a world of good, I've missed that this year and really struggled, the shite weather has been getting me right down, far too down than was healthy.

It's the whole experience of going abroad too, waking up knowing the weather will be nice, lying about and then dipping into the pool, walking on clean beaches and swimming in a warm sea, eating different, local food, meeting local people or people from outside the UK. You can pay £2500 for a week in cornwall and it'll be pissing it down, freezing and the sea will be like an ice bucket. Then you can go eat shite English/American food.

Lots of amazing food in Cornwall (and England generally) but I do take the point.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56814 on: Today at 09:11:55 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
I think it's pretty clear now that the lifting of restrictions on 21st June won't be happening, something that will finally hurt teflon Boris at last hopefully.

They're using the media to prepare people.

What he can't get away from is this is on him. He didn't put India on the red list and then he gave them a window to rush back home before they did while the virus was running riot there. They'll spin against the scientists or blame the public as deflection.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56815 on: Today at 09:12:03 am »
For me , quarantine anyone not bringing in goods . No lists just do it . Put them in govnt subsidised hotels , but make sure the subsidy isn't far off the furlough payments of the staff coming in anyhow so Tory ,hotel owning mates can't scam the govnt . That's hard on people who can't work from a hotel room, but better than working from an ICU.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56816 on: Today at 09:13:19 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:49:38 am
Lots of amazing food in Cornwall (and England generally) but I do take the point.
Full of brexiters and unemployed fishermen (not linked, no siree) though.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56817 on: Today at 09:15:10 am »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm
It will, there will be Tory mps that will rebel against him. Labour will no doubt support him however

I think that's another thing they'll want to spin. If Starmer is seen as the one pushing for the extension then they'll try and get the public to somehow blame the opposition for it, rather than the government responsible for it being necessary. Starmer being a weak communicator doesn't help.
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56818 on: Today at 09:23:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:11:55 am
They're using the media to prepare people.

What he can't get away from is this is on him. He didn't put India on the red list and then he gave them a window to rush back home before they did while the virus was running riot there. They'll spin against the scientists or blame the public as deflection.

What about the vast number of people that until Tuesday are able to come from India via Bahrain and Kuwait and not hotel quarantine despite India being on the red list? Boris needs to realise, putting a country on the red list like India  isnt enough,
Online jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56819 on: Today at 09:36:57 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:32:16 am
Cornwall is a lot nicer than you think it is Rob


Cornwall is beautiful, would like to go back there.
Online Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56820 on: Today at 10:22:20 am »
Anyone heard about everyones NHS data being auctioned off to private companies from 1st July? You have til 23rd June to opt out apparently: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jun/04/tories-nhs-data-grab-pandemic?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other&__twitter_impression=true

Its a crazy world we are living in

Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56821 on: Today at 10:25:36 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:32:16 am
Cornwall is a lot nicer than you think it is Rob

Although it's packed at the best of times in summer and that's with half the country flying all over the place for foreign holidays.
Offline Escorcio

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56822 on: Today at 11:20:42 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:10:07 am
Some of the detail hidden by the overall high take up of vaccines.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/05/one-in-four-elderly-black-people-in-the-uk-still-not-vaccinated

Obviously a lot more to do to make sure there are no practical barriers and providing whatever reassurance is needed to those who need it. It isn't something which can't be changed if we go by how things have altered across demographics in just the past six months.

Are the most recent deaths available by ethnicity?
I imagine well start to see it playing out and the figures could hopefully be an incentive to start getting people vaccinated
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56823 on: Today at 11:43:50 am »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:20:42 am
Are the most recent deaths available by ethnicity?
I imagine well start to see it playing out and the figures could hopefully be an incentive to start getting people vaccinated

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-reported-sars-cov-2-deaths-in-england/covid-19-confirmed-deaths-in-england-to-31-april-2021-report
Ethnicity section shows data for April.

May data will be published middle of next week.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56824 on: Today at 11:50:57 am »
Ive got my first cold since January 2020.

And oh boy, the cold virus has hit back with a bang. 


Absolute howitzer of a cold
Online jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56825 on: Today at 11:56:25 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:43:02 am
There is absolutely no debate that going abroad is better than holidaying in the UK. Its not even close as a debate.

But right now it shouldnt be considered as an option, by anyone, at all. The earliest I would consider going abroad is Spring 2022.

Depends entirely on what you want for a holiday though. Some of the best holidays I've had have been in this country rather than abroad, though I have had good holidays abroad as well. It's maybe interesting to point out that lying in the sun for two weeks is not everyone's idea of a good holiday. Anyway, this is for another thread maybe.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56826 on: Today at 12:01:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:56:25 am
Depends entirely on what you want for a holiday though. Some of the best holidays I've had have been in this country rather than abroad, though I have had good holidays abroad as well. It's maybe interesting to point out that lying in the sun for two weeks is not everyone's idea of a good holiday. Anyway, this is for another thread maybe.
Rhyl.

Thats my argument.
Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56827 on: Today at 12:14:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:56:25 am
Depends entirely on what you want for a holiday though. Some of the best holidays I've had have been in this country rather than abroad, though I have had good holidays abroad as well. It's maybe interesting to point out that lying in the sun for two weeks is not everyone's idea of a good holiday. Anyway, this is for another thread maybe.

Agree. Only problem with holidaying in the UK is how ridiculously expensive it is, and that you can go abroad for the same money.

I love going abroad for history and culture, not piss ups and beaches. But I can get a lot of what I want with a few days in London, Newcastle or Scotland.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56828 on: Today at 12:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:14:57 pm
Agree. Only problem with holidaying in the UK is how ridiculously expensive it is, and that you can go abroad for the same money.

I love going abroad for history and culture, not piss ups and beaches. But I can get a lot of what I want with a few days in London, Newcastle or Scotland.

It's getting more expensive abroad as well though. I doubt I will go away anyway until next year. I will hopefully get the chance to go to my sister's in Derbyshire, beautiful part of the world.

As for Rhyl, why would I want to go where the Blues live Tepid?  :o
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56829 on: Today at 12:20:59 pm »
Ok if you are due a second dose, you can bring it forwards now. 

Go to the vaccination website, and go to manage my bookings.

You then have the option to cancel and rebook.

Click on this and you will be given the vaccination centres available nearby.  I booked for next weekend, there were loads and loads of slots available.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56830 on: Today at 12:22:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:20:59 pm
Ok if you are due a second dose, you can bring it forwards now. 

Go to the vaccination website, and go to manage my bookings.

You then have the option to cancel and rebook.

Click on this and you will be given the vaccination centres available nearby.  I booked for next weekend, there were loads and loads of slots available.

Depending on availability in an area, there's a risk that for some people doing that would move them to the back of the queue and when they look online the next slot is after the one they previously had booked
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56831 on: Today at 12:24:57 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on June  1, 2021, 11:39:15 am
me and my mum had our first jab on March 11th and have not heard anything about the second one at all. Are the vaccination hubs meant to to still call you or are you meant to do it yourself. Thought I would ask as heard nothing.

Hi mate. Have you been for your second doses yet?

If not, give me a shout in PMs if you'd like a hand getting it organised
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56832 on: Today at 12:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:22:41 pm
Depending on availability in an area, there's a risk that for some people doing that would move them to the back of the queue and when they look online the next slot is after the one they previously had booked
I booked for next weekend, I had a dozen centres to pick from, each with hundreds of appointments.  I believe that if you dont book another one it bumps you back to your old one.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56833 on: Today at 12:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:32:16 am
Cornwall is a lot nicer than you think it is Rob

It was sullied by the one time I went in August 2006, lovely break with family and friends except for the huge traffic jam getting there, the Reds drawing 1-1 at Sheff Utd, pissing down rain leaking into the tent, getting cold, freezing sea and shite food in the pub.

The Lizard and Lands End were great, got to see a Basking Shark.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:43:02 am
There is absolutely no debate that going abroad is better than holidaying in the UK. Its not even close as a debate.

But right now it shouldnt be considered as an option, by anyone, at all. The earliest I would consider going abroad is Spring 2022.

Hard to justify not allowing fully vaccinated people going away to low rate areas when we have an open border let any unvaccinated fucker into the country from hotspots like Pakistan, Bangladesh and India policy.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56834 on: Today at 01:03:51 pm »
Just been to Dorset coast and New Forest for a week. Very lucky with the weather. The food was superb. The woman running the first establishment I visited never stopped slagging off Johnson for doing too little too late and causing loads of unnecessary deaths,  I was quite taken aback. Hope to start the South East Coastal path soon, I love hols in UK wouldn't bother me not to go abroad again - Mrs B. has us booked up for next September though. Not complaining though, Svalbard here we come!
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56835 on: Today at 01:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:14:57 pm
Agree. Only problem with holidaying in the UK is how ridiculously expensive it is, and that you can go abroad for the same money.

I love going abroad for history and culture, not piss ups and beaches. But I can get a lot of what I want with a few days in London, Newcastle or Scotland.
Culture and Newcastle. Do you mean the kind that grows in Petri dishes?
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56836 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:33:09 am
Telegraph are going with story all over 25s will be offered to book next week.

Cheers mate, will keep an eye out.

Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56837 on: Today at 02:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:03:51 pm
Just been to Dorset coast and New Forest for a week. Very lucky with the weather. The food was superb. The woman running the first establishment I visited never stopped slagging off Johnson for doing too little too late and causing loads of unnecessary deaths,  I was quite taken aback. Hope to start the South East Coastal path soon, I love hols in UK wouldn't bother me not to go abroad again - Mrs B. has us booked up for next September though. Not complaining though, Svalbard here we come!

Next September as in 2022?

Thats planning ahead!
Online markthescouser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56838 on: Today at 02:11:13 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 09:23:06 am
What about the vast number of people that until Tuesday are able to come from India via Bahrain and Kuwait and not hotel quarantine despite India being on the red list? Boris needs to realise, putting a country on the red list like India  isnt enough,
Would they not have to have been in Bahrain, Kuwait or somewhere else after India for 10 days to get around the hotel quarantine though? Which should be fine as theyve effectively quarantined in a controlled space, a country. If they just got a connecting flight through theyd still have to go in to a hotel when they got to the UK. I came back from the Middle East in January connecting through Paris and still had to quarantine.
Online jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56839 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:03:51 pm
Just been to Dorset coast and New Forest for a week. Very lucky with the weather. The food was superb. The woman running the first establishment I visited never stopped slagging off Johnson for doing too little too late and causing loads of unnecessary deaths,  I was quite taken aback. Hope to start the South East Coastal path soon, I love hols in UK wouldn't bother me not to go abroad again - Mrs B. has us booked up for next September though. Not complaining though, Svalbard here we come!

You are going to see the Panserbjørn, fantastic.  ;D
