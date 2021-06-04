You can't set something up where people booking tests confirm whether they are unvaccinated, vaccinated with one dose vs vaccinated with two doses?



But in the spirit of talking about wellbeing - and the impact of issues such as mental health - and the general public mood around when (or whether) we'll ever get out of this, it would be welcomed to see this data. There was 5,274 cases, 110 hospital admissions, and 18 deaths reported yesterday. If we just take the cases, there's a significant difference (and I'd contend merit) in knowing whether 95% of these cases were in unvaccinated people vs 50% vs 25% vs 5% etc.

As far as I know, this is already in place on gov.uk. Certainly is for the lateral flow tests I do. But this is survey data, which isn't perfect and therefore wouldn't add value.I was talking about matching detailed medical records to have a much more accurate picture of who has had what dose and when, rather than relying on people recalling dates and hoping they input everything correctly.If you're coming at this with an intention of trying to improve people's mental health, and sharing positive information, then what if the information isn't reassuring?It's important that the right people get this information regularly, in terms of those on the incident response. And they do. I don't think it's important that the general public sees it on a daily basis, it's fine for them to wait for the expert analysis to be completed so that complexities and nuance are properly explained rather than daily figures being over interpreted/extrapolated without the information and analysis required for it to be useful to anyone.