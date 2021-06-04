« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1414 1415 1416 1417 1418 [1419]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1942193 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56720 on: Today at 09:45:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:37:08 am
I think its a mix of both.  Its what were actually seeing happen in the U.K.
That would suggest the two dose effectiveness is largely made up of AZ as that did the heavy lifting for over 40s and CEV.  In which case the 80% effectiveness is really promising as I saw a few articles - possibly all referencing the same study - that had it at around 60% against B1617.2.  60% would still be good but 80% is better  ;D

I reckon there'll be a few vocal anti-vaxxers sneakily slipping off for a vaccine.  If they had hoped on herd immunity protecting them then they're going to be disappointed as the more contagious strains seem likely to rear up from time to time but the vaccines look like warding off serious illness (for those who are vaccinated, of course).
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,432
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56721 on: Today at 10:24:13 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 09:44:15 am
The case data really should be showing how many are from people who are unvaccinated. It's critically important context. And I don't think would be that hard for PHE to gather.

That massively underestimates the complexities of data flows required to be able to get that data flowing. For a start it's actually NHS's data, and there'd be well over 100 million records of each dose.

Not to mention it's not (in my opinion anyway) critical context for the general public to be seeing daily. Information on this is already being produced and publicly published rapidly.

This information being available to local public health teams is more of a priority but even then they have the vaccination uptake data for their patch as it is so it's not massively pressing (except to those conducting research, who do have it)
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56722 on: Today at 10:45:23 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:24:13 am
That massively underestimates the complexities of data flows required to be able to get that data flowing. For a start it's actually NHS's data, and there'd be well over 100 million records of each dose.

Not to mention it's not (in my opinion anyway) critical context for the general public to be seeing daily. Information on this is already being produced and publicly published rapidly.

This information being available to local public health teams is more of a priority but even then they have the vaccination uptake data for their patch as it is so it's not massively pressing (except to those conducting research, who do have it)

You can't set something up where people booking tests confirm whether they are unvaccinated, vaccinated with one dose vs vaccinated with two doses?

Re critical context - I agree, it's more important for the local public health teams to have this info etc - which will feed into the public policy decisions. That's fair enough.

But in the spirit of talking about wellbeing - and the impact of issues such as mental health - and the general public mood around when (or whether) we'll ever get out of this, it would be welcomed to see this data. There was 5,274 cases, 110 hospital admissions, and 18 deaths reported yesterday. If we just take the cases, there's a significant difference (and I'd contend merit) in knowing whether 95% of these cases were in unvaccinated people vs 50% vs 25% vs 5% etc.

Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,463
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56723 on: Today at 10:47:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:04:34 am
Lets hope so..

The last couple of days news has not been great. Theres certainly going to be an exit wave.  The question is whether it will be big or small, the next couple of weeks will tell us. 

Two vaccines still offer excellent protection though, so medium to long term were in a good place.  We just need to get to September with all adults vaccinated (well, all those who arent c*nts anyway) and things will be ok.. a few booster shots? Yes.  But thats to be on the safe side.

I still don't really understand. I would assume most people who will 'refuse' to get the vaccine would be below 30/40. The virus predominantly kills over 70s, surely the vast majority of those people will have 2 doses by now. So how could we ever get to a mass death situation again? Even if a lot of under 30s/40s didn't get it wouldn't it just spread to those people and more often than not only result in a mild illness at best?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,593
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56724 on: Today at 10:52:01 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:47:28 am
I still don't really understand. I would assume most people who will 'refuse' to get the vaccine would be below 30/40. The virus predominantly kills over 70s, surely the vast majority of those people will have 2 doses by now. So how could we ever get to a mass death situation again? Even if a lot of under 30s/40s didn't get it wouldn't it just spread to those people and more often than not only result in a mild illness at best?
It doesnt mean they dont get admitted to hospital in large numbers though

Were in a waaaaay better place than we were, but we just need to take the last few steps carefully
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,432
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56725 on: Today at 10:58:44 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 10:45:23 am
You can't set something up where people booking tests confirm whether they are unvaccinated, vaccinated with one dose vs vaccinated with two doses?
As far as I know, this is already in place on gov.uk. Certainly is for the lateral flow tests I do. But this is survey data, which isn't perfect and therefore wouldn't add value.

I was talking about matching detailed medical records to have a much more accurate picture of who has had what dose and when, rather than relying on people recalling dates and hoping they input everything correctly.

Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 10:45:23 am
But in the spirit of talking about wellbeing - and the impact of issues such as mental health - and the general public mood around when (or whether) we'll ever get out of this, it would be welcomed to see this data. There was 5,274 cases, 110 hospital admissions, and 18 deaths reported yesterday. If we just take the cases, there's a significant difference (and I'd contend merit) in knowing whether 95% of these cases were in unvaccinated people vs 50% vs 25% vs 5% etc.
If you're coming at this with an intention of trying to improve people's mental health, and sharing positive information, then what if the information isn't reassuring?

It's important that the right people get this information regularly, in terms of those on the incident response. And they do. I don't think it's important that the general public sees it on a daily basis, it's fine for them to wait for the expert analysis to be completed so that complexities and nuance are properly explained rather than daily figures being over interpreted/extrapolated without the information and analysis required for it to be useful to anyone.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,534
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56726 on: Today at 11:16:12 am »
MHRA has approved Pfizer for use in 12-15 year olds
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,593
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56727 on: Today at 11:23:34 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:16:12 am
MHRA has approved Pfizer for use in 12-15 year olds
August/September for them?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,775
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56728 on: Today at 11:24:08 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:16:12 am
MHRA has approved Pfizer for use in 12-15 year olds

Good stuff. We should be getting into schools ASAP and giving them out. September and now is proving that the rise in cases starts with these age groups before going up through the older age groups.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,942
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56729 on: Today at 11:26:51 am »
edit: just seen filo's post, leaving this for sourcing.

Quote
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use for 12 to 15-year-olds, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has announced.

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said: We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk.

We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines and this surveillance will include the 12- to 15-year age group.

No extension to an authorisation would be approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met.

It will now be for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise on whether this age group will be vaccinated as part of the deployment programme."

https://www.itv.com/news/2021-06-04/pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine-approved-for-use-in-uk-for-12-to-15-year-olds

I suppose we now have a discussion about schools. PHE experts are already trying to gently guide the debate onto understanding what the current evidence is and so therefore what can be concluded from it. (ie schools are tested a lot and are priority for health teams and so will show up a lot in anything collecting information on outbreaks)

NEU are already calling for schools to be closed an extra week after half-term in Bolton. While over in Blackburn their director of public health is already on record as saying that he'd like to see vaccination for teens moved forward as soon as safe to do so.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Rahul21

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56730 on: Today at 11:31:40 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:58:44 am
As far as I know, this is already in place on gov.uk. Certainly is for the lateral flow tests I do. But this is survey data, which isn't perfect and therefore wouldn't add value.

I was talking about matching detailed medical records to have a much more accurate picture of who has had what dose and when, rather than relying on people recalling dates and hoping they input everything correctly.
If you're coming at this with an intention of trying to improve people's mental health, and sharing positive information, then what if the information isn't reassuring?

It's important that the right people get this information regularly, in terms of those on the incident response. And they do. I don't think it's important that the general public sees it on a daily basis, it's fine for them to wait for the expert analysis to be completed so that complexities and nuance are properly explained rather than daily figures being over interpreted/extrapolated without the information and analysis required for it to be useful to anyone.

That's all fair.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,370
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56731 on: Today at 11:48:00 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:03:13 am
Some more cheery reading on the Indian variant/Delta

https://twitter.com/DavidLVBauer/status/1400580669244428289

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01290-3/fulltext

I only glanced at the Twitter link but keep in mind that the number of antibodies produced by the vaccines is such that even what appears to be a substantial reduction to tackle a specific variant is still enough to deal with it. I think it was AZ and the Brazilian variant where the antibody reduction was like by a factor of 7 but that is still enough to offer a high degree of protection.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,432
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56732 on: Today at 11:56:00 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:31:40 am
That's all fair.
Cheers mate. Apologies if that came across as rant-y or anything. I just read it back after writing it in between meetings, and tone might have accidentally switched
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,593
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56733 on: Today at 12:04:55 pm »


ONS trend similar
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Rahul21

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56734 on: Today at 12:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:56:00 am
Cheers mate. Apologies if that came across as rant-y or anything. I just read it back after writing it in between meetings, and tone might have accidentally switched

No, all good buddy! :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1414 1415 1416 1417 1418 [1419]   Go Up
« previous next »
 