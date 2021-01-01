Lots of negativity and angst in here, understandably. Admissions have picked up over the last couple of weeks. However, the vaccines are working. There arent many over 60s in hospital (anecdotally), people are younger and generally discharged after a few days.



I suspect critical care will be busy again. The majority of unwell COVID patients this time round will be candidates for ICU. Previously the majority were frail/had significant comorbidities so wouldnt be accepted. So while hospitals will be generally less stretched, ICUs will see a bit less improvement.



I must be honest my angst is very much self centered unfortunately but it honestly feels like 2 years of my life is just going to be flushed down the drain by this fucking shite and the bungling of this situation by the government.I know it is right what is happening, I keep outside contact to quite little, got both my vaccines, I know it will end soon but fuck I am at a point in my life were I would be doing things and growing and instead it's all on hold until probably the rest of this year at leastIt's just a scream into the void not angry at anyone or anything, or wanting anything done differently other than this dickhead disease just not being here anymore so I could live my fucking life.I know I can't, I know others have it worse, but it's still fucking shite