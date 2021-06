Within the next few weeks I'd imagine.



Which is why I think a decision needs to be made now. Im still 50:50 on whether the 21st should be postponed or not, think we need more data before deciding but I also see the logic in delaying for another month to vaccinate as many as possible



Think we’ll get a two week delay, probably is better to announce it in the next week rather than wait until the 14th. That might be all the time we need, if we can accelerate the AZ second doses for all the 40+ in the meantime. Reduce the gap for everyone on AZ to 8 weeks max and get a large amount complete in the 5 week window. Basically anyone who has had AZ whose 8 weeks is up by end of first week of July get them done. I’d even consider going further - reduce the gap for AZ to 4-6 weeks if supply and manpower allow it and get every 40+ double vaccinated between now and the extended date of beginning of July. Simultaneously get as many first doses of Moderna/Pfizer into the under 40’s.Increased transmission of 70% that’s been mentioned can be explained by significant vaccine escape in the window between dose 1 and 2 (which we’ve seen reported from numerous sources). Essentially what could have changed with this Indian variant is that it’s kept a large proportion of the single dosed people in the susceptible group, which wouldn’t have happened if we were still just dealing with the Kent variant. That’s the change I think we’re facing. It’s unlucky, but it’s fixable. Vaccines still win this race eventually, it’s just that the Indian variant moved the finish line. We need a slight adjustment to compensate. The longer two dose interval had advantages when up against the Kent variant - now up against the Indian variant, the advantages of the longer gap are negated by the downside of leaving a large proportion of people with a single dose for 8-12 weeks.