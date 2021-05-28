Although Christmas was a clusterfuck it was actually a touch more understandable as much of the country were subject to tier 3 restrictions, another national lockdown was inevitable and whilst the sensible thing to do would have been to keep restrictions tight over Christmas I can understand the massive national pressure to just have break from it (I say this as someone who, even had I been allowed to, wouldnt have had my parents over and would have isolated anyway.)
This time though, the sun is likely to be out for much of July, most things that we want to do are open (albeit not quite in the way wed like) it really isnt that bad and unless you have a wedding booked or own a hospitality business (in which case I do empathise) then I cant see what the desperate clamour for a complete relaxation is for.
Of course wed all like to go back to normal but it wont really be back to normal will it, because if we do it at the wrong time youre constantly going to see headlines proclaiming another lockdown etc etc etc.
What I will say is if it is delayed Id like to see some kind of plan behind what were doing to drive infections back down again as there does need to be a commitment to remove ourselves from this, but the obsession with it all having to happen on June 21 is something I dont quite understand. Just being able to go indoors tow restaurant again is enough of a novelty for me for the time being without re-opening absolutely everything.
I will be the contrarian on this one, I think December was much less defensible than the unlocking this time, it was becoming apparent in early December that we had a serious problem in areas like London, and we let those areas stay in Tier 2 for a couple of weeks after that, a lot of people died as a result.
For the current situation we still don't know for sure how significant the growth is, but the starting position is far better than December, cases much lower, seasonal factors in our favour as summer finally seems to have turned up and obviously high levels of immunity in at risk groups through the vaccination programme.
If we start to see rapid growth in hospitalisations and deaths over the coming weeks then obviously the debate changes, but there is still cause for hope that the vaccination programme may have weakened the link from cases to hospitalisations to deaths significantly, and we are continuing to increase the level of immunity on the population on a daily basis.
Just need to wait for the data.