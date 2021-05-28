« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:46:33 pm
So much scamming and manipulating going on among these anti vaxxers.  Andrew Wakefield has become extremely rich since being struck off in the UK by peddling his scams from the US. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:23:00 pm
The times are reporting plans to extend the school day be half an hour

I cannot tell what an enormous job this will be. Who will teach it? What are we expected to do? Is it targeted or for everyone?


My heart sinks further and further  this is being seen to do something rather than actually doing something that works
And the telegraph reports theyve been axed due to spending issues

(I say axed, technically they have been put to review axed).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm
And the telegraph reports theyve been axed due to spending issues

(I say axed, technically they have been put to review axed).

Ah. Policy by media.

Not saying its a good idea - clue: it really isn't - but FML - its pure populism at this point.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:33:47 pm
That was a somewhat disturbing watch. Not for the content. That was predictable and I already knew, or presumed, most of. It's the sinking realisation that we're living in a time that is stranger than even the best fiction. The cult of the anti-vax is as dangerous as anything that threatens global stabilization as any before it. There was one thing I said when that pandemic was only starting, and that was I feared people's behaviour more, or at least as much, as the virus itself. Time has vindicated me in that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:54:34 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:15:28 pm
The biggest problem for me is not that kids are generally behind.  They arent (in my school at least).  Its that some kids didnt engage online.  This is patchy and varies. 
Also, theyve missed so much of the other stuff on schools.  Sports days, plays, music all the social stuff.  Weve worked really hard to build this into the last few weeks and its generally been great to see kids blossom again.

So I get the idea of catch up but its not everyone and its not every subject..practical subjects have suffered far more for instance..

Devil will be in the detail of course, but prior form tells me it will be a dogs dinner

BBC's education editor has it that the proposals put to government were for the extra hours to be for sport, the arts, and general wellbeing. But the government took one look at the cost and ran away to what was announced.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:02:13 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:33:47 pm
That was a somewhat disturbing watch. Not for the content. That was predictable and I already knew, or presumed, most of. It's the sinking realisation that we're living in a time that is stranger than even the best fiction. The cult of the anti-vax is as dangerous as anything that threatens global stabilization as any before it. There was one thing I said when that pandemic was only starting, and that was I feared people's behaviour more, or at least as much, as the virus itself. Time has vindicated me in that.

I know a hardcore anti-vaxxer.  The problem seems to be when they get to a certain level they steadfastly believe every organisation is in on the conspiracy.  And essentially no 'official' source can be trusted at all.  Really difficult to see how people can break out of that - all evidence is seen as false and any reasoning is going to hit a dead end.

I guess we're just lucky it seems enough people are being vaccinated to get us out of this thing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:47:33 am
Hi all,

On the data, is there any source for how many people who are getting covid, been hospitalised with covid, and passed away from covid - have had two doses of the vaccine? I've struggled to find a source for this.

Also does anyone know the latest on the impact of the vaccine on the transmission of covid? What's interesting re the new variants is that they are meant to be more transmittable, but isn't that countered (atleast somewhat) by the vaccines reducing transmission?

Thanks!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:02:24 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 10:47:33 am
Hi all,

On the data, is there any source for how many people who are getting covid, been hospitalised with covid, and passed away from covid - have had two doses of the vaccine? I've struggled to find a source for this.

Also does anyone know the latest on the impact of the vaccine on the transmission of covid? What's interesting re the new variants is that they are meant to be more transmittable, but isn't that countered (atleast somewhat) by the vaccines reducing transmission?

Thanks!



Hey Rahul. This is the best I've seen up til now for the UK, although it only concerns the one variant. There is probably going to be an even more detailed report coming out some time this week from Public Health England. The twitter thread linked has analysis from one of PHE's experts as well as a link to the report.

Quote from: Zeb on May 28, 2021, 07:34:55 am
From what PHE released yesterday (see here for some analysis: https://twitter.com/kallmemeg/status/1397965199274020866 ), of those going to a hospital with this variant where vaccine status is known,


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:02:45 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 10:47:33 am
Hi all,

On the data, is there any source for how many people who are getting covid, been hospitalised with covid, and passed away from covid - have had two doses of the vaccine? I've struggled to find a source for this.

Also does anyone know the latest on the impact of the vaccine on the transmission of covid? What's interesting re the new variants is that they are meant to be more transmittable, but isn't that countered (atleast somewhat) by the vaccines reducing transmission?

Thanks!



It seems the hospitalisation rate is down to about 5% of cases right now.  That suggests cases in younger age groups, which in turn suggests a vaccine effect. 

If we continue this growth rate, we will be back to 50,000 cases a day by the end of July, which would in turn mean 2,500 hospitalisations a day.

A worry.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:05:59 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:02:24 am
Hey Rahul. This is the best I've seen up til now for the UK, although it only concerns the one variant. There is probably going to be an even more detailed report coming out some time this week from Public Health England. The twitter thread linked has analysis from one of PHE's experts as well as a link to the report.

Thanks Zeb - much appreciated!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:10:31 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:02:45 am
It seems the hospitalisation rate is down to about 5% of cases right now.  That suggests cases in younger age groups, which in turn suggests a vaccine effect. 

If we continue this growth rate, we will be back to 50,000 cases a day by the end of July, which would in turn mean 2,500 hospitalisations a day.

A worry.

Hi Tepid,

Re the above, doesn't that assume the 5% remains constant? So if it got to 50,000 cases a day at a time when more people have been vaccinated (with two doses), and factoring in what Zeb has just posted - it is possible that the numbers being hospitalised would be very small (relatively speaking) even if we got to 50,000 cases. And yeah, the transmission point is one I've never seen regular data on (Fauci recently said that the vaccines would reduce transmission, but didn't see any final outcome of that study).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:16:07 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:10:31 am
Hi Tepid,

Re the above, doesn't that assume the 5% remains constant? So if it got to 50,000 cases a day at a time when more people have been vaccinated (with two doses), and factoring in what Zeb has just posted - it is possible that the numbers being hospitalised would be very small (relatively speaking) even if we got to 50,000 cases. And yeah, the transmission point is one I've never seen regular data on (Fauci recently said that the vaccines would reduce transmission, but didn't see any final outcome of that study).

Yes, thats a very fair point. 

It was about 9% in February and its waned to 5% now.  However, it does seem to be changing less quickly recently, is this stalling of the drop down to the new variant being more transmissible, vaccines being less effective?

Still lots of unknowns, Id be very wary about the 21 st of June right now though. But time will telll

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:11:30 pm
This thread suggesting the latest variant is 70% more transmissible than the Kent variant. Which I believe is worse than the worst case scenario ..

https://twitter.com/alexselby1770/status/1400043619738869768?s=21


There may be trouble ahead .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:19:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:11:30 pm
This thread suggesting the latest variant is 70% more transmissible than the Kent variant. Which I believe is worse than the worst case scenario ..

https://twitter.com/alexselby1770/status/1400043619738869768?s=21


There may be trouble ahead .
That's not good.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:45:08 pm
And again government policy over SSP and people needing time off a problem identified to getting something done.

Quote
Ministers are considering changing the law to make vaccination a condition of deployment for people in some professions that come into regular close contact with elderly and vulnerable people at high risk from the coronavirus.

In a report to the government seen by the Guardian, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) admitted that making vaccines compulsory for care home staff would be a significant departure from current public health policy.

But they judged that ministers were right to prioritise protection of the right to life for residents and staff and said it would be reasonable for care home workers to need a jab in order to work directly with older and disabled people, subject to some important safeguards.

The EHRC is also likely to make a similar recommendation about healthcare workers, after the vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, suggested over the weekend that NHS staff could face mandatory jabs, too, as some patients were being infected in hospital.

Zahawi said no decisions had been made yet, and stressed there was a precedent: surgeons were required to be vaccinated against hepatitis B. He added: It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking about how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated.

A government source said: We think it would save lives.

There is nervousness in Whitehall about making moves to force anyone to have a coronavirus injection, given the fear that this could make people who are already vaccine hesitant even more resistant.

However, now that care workers had been eligible for vaccines for months due to their high position on the priority list, the EHRC said some demographic groups that were less likely to get vaccinated were disproportionately represented in the adult social care sector workforce.


The EHRC said mandatory vaccination could risk further excluding these groups from access to employment, so a proportionate approach with important safeguards was needed.

A similar concern was raised by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine last month in a study that found that health and social care workers who felt under greater pressure from their employers to get a vaccine then became more likely to decline it, causing damaging effects.

Sandra Mounier-Jack, one of the lead authors on the study, said social care workers were already feeling quite vulnerable. She added: Increasing the vulnerability of these staff might not be the best way to bring them together with you and [get] a positive uptake of the vaccine that will be sustainable for the long-term so they think its positive for them rather than being imposed.

She added that taking an approach that was less consensual, by mandating the vaccine, would have consequences.

To combat undue discrimination the EHRC said in its advice to the government that people who could not get injections for medical reasons should be exempted and that no one should face any financial detriment because of being vaccinated.

The commission raised particular concern that some staff might be reluctant to get jabbed in case they had to take time off work in the rare event of their experiencing severe side-effects.

Statutory sick pay, capped at £96.35 a week, could be deterring workers from being vaccinated because they cannot afford to take sick leave if they have side-effects, the EHRC said, adding that with a quarter of the social care workforce on zero-hours contracts, many might not even be eligible for the state financial support.

Strict scrutiny by MPs was also needed with regular reviews, and a sunset clause should be put on any legislation passed by parliament, the watchdog added.

Labour has said threatening people over vaccination is not a good idea. Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow Commons leader, said: Given we have got a recruitment crisis in parts of the NHS I think its far more important we try and work with staff rather than against them.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/02/uk-rights-watchdog-endorses-compulsory-covid-jabs-for-care-home-staff
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:01:47 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:45:08 pm
And again government policy over SSP and people needing time off a problem identified to getting something done.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/02/uk-rights-watchdog-endorses-compulsory-covid-jabs-for-care-home-staff
Yes, I agree, the need for proper financial support is absolutely vital. Where the EHRC say it could be  deterring workers from being vaccinated because they cannot afford to take sick leave if they have side-effects - I suppose the counter argument could be that the same would apply if they had to self isolate if they got Covid or came into contact with someone who had it.

Also, where Zahawi says there's a precedent, in that surgeons are required to have Hepatitis B - while true, the mandatory rule also applies to all NHS staff who work in clinical areas, including cleaners, porters and maintenance workers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:11:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:11:30 pm
This thread suggesting the latest variant is 70% more transmissible than the Kent variant. Which I believe is worse than the worst case scenario ..

https://twitter.com/alexselby1770/status/1400043619738869768?s=21


There may be trouble ahead .
Early days yet I think, will 21st June still go ahead - it shouldn't but I wouldn't put money on it, the government had a real chance to ensure the vaccination policy was an unrounded success but they failed to add India to the red list, Heathrow has only just opened up a separate red list country terminal, and I personally think we relaxed things to early based on the early data.  It would have been more sensible to have waited until the first 9 groups had received their two doses before opening up, certainly indoor hospitality.

Johnson's botching again will cost lives, early days yet before we know how many.  He must be held accountable

Data not dates was, as predicted just another catchphrase, say what you see does not apply here!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:15:19 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:19:33 pm
That's not good.
I could be. New strains of viruses tend to be easier to spread as they evolve but they also tend to be less deadly.

The aims of viruses are to spread to as many people as possible without killing them. If viruses kill their hosts then the virus dies with it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:17:59 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 02:11:45 pm
Early days yet I think, will 21st June still go ahead - it shouldn't but I wouldn't put money on it, the government had a real chance to ensure the vaccination policy was an unrounded success but they failed to add India to the red list, Heathrow has only just opened up a separate red list country terminal, and I personally think we relaxed things to early based on the early data.  It would have been more sensible to have waited until the first 9 groups had received their two doses before opening up, certainly indoor hospitality.

Johnson's botching again will cost lives, early days yet before we know how many.  He must be held accountable

Data not dates was, as predicted just another catchphrase, say what you see does not apply here!!

Read somewhere that the Indian variant (can't remember WHO's new names for them) was in the UK before the devastating wave hit India so Johnson putting them on the red list wouldn't have made a difference as it would have become the dominant variant in this country anyway, this way it's just happened quicker.

I really doubt that 70% transmissibility too as the other week it was estimated 75% of our cases were the Indian variant, we'd have a hell of a lot more cases right now if it was 70% more transferrable.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:23:43 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:15:19 pm
I could be. New strains of viruses tend to be easier to spread as they evolve but they also tend to be less deadly.

The aims of viruses are to spread to as many people as possible without killing them. If viruses kill their hosts then the virus dies with it.

I thought I had read that due to the long incubation period of COVID, the genetic pressure for a less deadly strain to become dominant likely didn't apply in this case.  I.E because most people are symptomless for quite a long time, a deadlier strain isn't likely to transmit less than a less deadly strain.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:29:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:11:30 pm
This thread suggesting the latest variant is 70% more transmissible than the Kent variant. Which I believe is worse than the worst case scenario ..

https://twitter.com/alexselby1770/status/1400043619738869768?s=21


There may be trouble ahead .
I just dont see it being this value - I think confounding factors are still masking the true (lower) figure.

This would be an absolute disaster.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:45:22 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on May 31, 2021, 07:56:41 pm
I hope opening up on 21st June doesn't happen - it's too risky at this stage with this Indian variant. I've watched in the last couple of weeks on that gov.uk Covid map how it has spread out from Bolton to most of Lancashire now and it's on the increase in several Manchester boroughs, and Bradford cases going up too. Plus it's still increasing in other areas like London, Bedford etc.

They should delay until end of July, when they targeted every adult to be fully vaccinated....whether they will is anyone's guess.

It's Christmas all over again though isn't it? Boris wants to be the hero rather than the deliverer of bad news, so it'll be left to the last moment, rather than take any pre-emptive sensible approach.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:50:55 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:38:35 pm
Ch4 has an investigative programme at 9pm looking at those behind the anti-vax conspiracy movement.

Given all these loons are rabid anti-lockdown, where do they think we'd be right now without vaccines?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:55:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:45:22 pm
It's Christmas all over again though isn't it? Boris wants to be the hero rather than the deliverer of bad news, so it'll be left to the last moment, rather than take any pre-emptive sensible approach.

Although Christmas was a clusterfuck it was actually a touch more understandable as much of the country were subject to tier 3 restrictions, another national lockdown was inevitable and whilst the sensible thing to do would have been to keep restrictions tight over Christmas I can understand the massive national pressure to just have break from it (I say this as someone who, even had I been allowed to, wouldnt have had my parents over and would have isolated anyway.)

This time though, the sun is likely to be out for much of July, most things that we want to do are open (albeit not quite in the way wed like) it really isnt that bad and unless you have a wedding booked or own a hospitality business (in which case I do empathise) then I cant see what the desperate clamour for a complete relaxation is for.

Of course wed all like to go back to normal but it wont really be back to normal will it, because if we do it at the wrong time youre constantly going to see headlines proclaiming another lockdown etc etc etc.

What I will say is if it is delayed Id like to see some kind of plan behind what were doing to drive infections back down again as there does need to be a commitment to remove ourselves from this, but the obsession with it all having to happen on June 21 is something I dont quite understand. Just being able to go indoors tow restaurant again is enough of a novelty for me for the time being without re-opening absolutely everything.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:58:38 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:55:25 pm
Although Christmas was a clusterfuck it was actually a touch more understandable as much of the country were subject to tier 3 restrictions, another national lockdown was inevitable and whilst the sensible thing to do would have been to keep restrictions tight over Christmas I can understand the massive national pressure to just have break from it (I say this as someone who, even had I been allowed to, wouldnt have had my parents over and would have isolated anyway.)

This time though, the sun is likely to be out for much of July, most things that we want to do are open (albeit not quite in the way wed like) it really isnt that bad and unless you have a wedding booked or own a hospitality business (in which case I do empathise) then I cant see what the desperate clamour for a complete relaxation is for.

Of course wed all like to go back to normal but it wont really be back to normal will it, because if we do it at the wrong time youre constantly going to see headlines proclaiming another lockdown etc etc etc.

What I will say is if it is delayed Id like to see some kind of plan behind what were doing to drive infections back down again as there does need to be a commitment to remove ourselves from this, but the obsession with it all having to happen on June 21 is something I dont quite understand. Just being able to go indoors tow restaurant again is enough of a novelty for me for the time being without re-opening absolutely everything.

I will be the contrarian on this one, I think December was much less defensible than the unlocking this time, it was becoming apparent in early December that we had a serious problem in areas like London, and we let those areas stay in Tier 2  for a couple of weeks after that, a lot of people died as a result.

For the current situation we still don't know for sure how significant the growth is, but the starting position is far better than December, cases much lower, seasonal factors in our favour as summer finally seems to have turned up and obviously high levels of immunity in at risk groups through the vaccination programme.

If we start to see rapid growth in hospitalisations and deaths over the coming weeks then obviously the debate changes, but there is still cause for hope that the vaccination programme may have weakened the link from cases to hospitalisations to deaths significantly, and we are continuing to increase the level of immunity on the population on a daily basis.

Just need to wait for the data.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:08:09 pm
4,330 daily cases today. High, but again - a shame that we don't have the data on how many of these people have had two doses of the vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:11:24 pm
Today's data dump begins!

Obviously some noise in the data this week, underlying cases probably a bit understated and deaths a bit overstated v last week. due to the bank holiday impacts.

Some hosp data can be found at https://twitter.com/BristOliver/status/1400104611617427457





Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:22:20 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:58:38 pm
I will be the contrarian on this one, I think December was much less defensible than the unlocking this time, it was becoming apparent in early December that we had a serious problem in areas like London, and we let those areas stay in Tier 2  for a couple of weeks after that, a lot of people died as a result.

For the current situation we still don't know for sure how significant the growth is, but the starting position is far better than December, cases much lower, seasonal factors in our favour as summer finally seems to have turned up and obviously high levels of immunity in at risk groups through the vaccination programme.

If we start to see rapid growth in hospitalisations and deaths over the coming weeks then obviously the debate changes, but there is still cause for hope that the vaccination programme may have weakened the link from cases to hospitalisations to deaths significantly, and we are continuing to increase the level of immunity on the population on a daily basis.

Just need to wait for the data.

On the point about the link from cases to hospitalisations to deaths - I guess the Delta variant probably makes the data a little less clear in the UK, but have we seen this disconnect in other countries (e.g. where the Delta variant isn't present (atleast not materially))?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:52:10 pm
Liverpool's director of health was sounding a bit worried last week but it seems like he's more confident that vaccinations are working to keep things in check with at least the over-65s, according to the steer the Echo has taken.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/latest-liverpool-covid-numbers-indicate-20727573

Quote
The infection rate for the city as a whole has risen to 20.7 cases per 100,000 people after 103 new cases were recorded in the 7-days leading up to May 30.

This is an increase of 64 cases on the previous week.

But when looking more closely at those numbers, there is hope that the vaccine programme is helping to stop the spread.

Of those 103 new cases in the past week, just one involved a resident aged over 65.

Quote
The largest number of new cases - 45 - were found in what is often referred to as the working age group, people aged between 25 and 44.

While many people in this group may have had one jab, they will not perhaps have received the stronger protection that two jabs will provide.

Throughout the pandemic, Liverpool's working age group have regularly seen spikes in infections, with the city reliant on a large number of industries that require mixing, such as hospitality, tourism and manufacturing.

25 of the new cases were located in the 18 to 24 years age group - a group likely to be socialising but without being vaccinated at present.

Currently just 19.3 per cent of people under 40 have received one vaccine jab in Liverpool - with work ongoing to try and speed up this process.

Of course there may be other factors that mean fewer older people have contracted Covid-19 in Liverpool in the past week.

A big one is that people aged over 65 may be less likely to be socialising in busy settings.

But there is mounting evidence that being vaccinated - especially with both doses - will help to reduce transmission.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:19:35 pm
Daily vaccinations seem to be down a bit today, 446k compared to 663k last Wednesday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:58:12 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:01:47 pm
Yes, I agree, the need for proper financial support is absolutely vital. Where the EHRC say it could be  deterring workers from being vaccinated because they cannot afford to take sick leave if they have side-effects - I suppose the counter argument could be that the same would apply if they had to self isolate if they got Covid or came into contact with someone who had it.

Also, where Zahawi says there's a precedent, in that surgeons are required to have Hepatitis B - while true, the mandatory rule also applies to all NHS staff who work in clinical areas, including cleaners, porters and maintenance workers.

I signed a new work contract a couple of months ago which had a "might be required to get vaccinated" clause. I'm nowhere near anything clinical or generally vulnerable people, and it didn't give anymore details about the vaccine or the circumstances that would requiere me to get one. It looked like something new stuck into their standard contract. I'm not convinced it would be enforcable, but as I wanted the job and don't really mind getting vaccinated against all sorts of nasties, I signed it anyway.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:58:59 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:19:35 pm
Daily vaccinations seem to be down a bit today, 446k compared to 663k last Wednesday.

Bank holiday weekend?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:14:59 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:52:10 pm
Liverpool's director of health was sounding a bit worried last week but it seems like he's more confident that vaccinations are working to keep things in check with at least the over-65s, according to the steer the Echo has taken.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/latest-liverpool-covid-numbers-indicate-20727573

That 19.3% of under 40's having had one jab is a bit concerning.........it's down to 30 yr olds now isn't it to have a jab ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:22:41 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:58:12 pm
I signed a new work contract a couple of months ago which had a "might be required to get vaccinated" clause. I'm nowhere near anything clinical or generally vulnerable people, and it didn't give anymore details about the vaccine or the circumstances that would requiere me to get one. It looked like something new stuck into their standard contract. I'm not convinced it would be enforcable, but as I wanted the job and don't really mind getting vaccinated against all sorts of nasties, I signed it anyway.
I retired a few years ago, but when I started in maintenance dept at my local hospital 25 years ago I had to have the Hep B jab as a condition of employment. I think it does vary from Trust to Trust, but it's generally moving to mandatory now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:34:39 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:14:59 pm
That 19.3% of under 40's having had one jab is a bit concerning.........it's down to 30 yr olds now isn't it to have a jab ?
It does look low - I wonder is it the wording of the article in that the 19.3% doesnt include those that have actually had both doses and specifically taking about those with just the one dose.

For England the proportions that have had at least one dose are
16-29 22%
30-34 49%
35-39 68%
40-44 84%

And in London the proportion of under 40s that have had at least one dose is around 30% or something. Including 11% that have had two doses. Those numbers are a week old for London, but would be close to the above for Liverpool if its just wording of the article (19% have had one, 11% have had two, 30% have had at least one)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:38:48 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:58:59 pm
Bank holiday weekend?

That would definitely explain Monday, but Tuesday too? I guess thats possible to be fair.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:46:05 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:14:59 pm
That 19.3% of under 40's having had one jab is a bit concerning.........it's down to 30 yr olds now isn't it to have a jab ?

I wonder whether that's a typo and should read 'second jab'. Reason I say that is that Liverpool CCG were reporting 24% of under 40s had received one dose and 10% two back on 17th May.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/number-covid-vaccine-jabs-given-20582000
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:53:06 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:02:13 am
I know a hardcore anti-vaxxer.  The problem seems to be when they get to a certain level they steadfastly believe every organisation is in on the conspiracy.  And essentially no 'official' source can be trusted at all.  Really difficult to see how people can break out of that - all evidence is seen as false and any reasoning is going to hit a dead end.

I guess we're just lucky it seems enough people are being vaccinated to get us out of this thing.
Only in our part of the world, though. Even so, a 3rd of Americans are either reluctant, or just won't take the thing. That's still, what, 100 million people for it to be able to get through and cause potential deadly mutations? One of the saddest things on that documentary was the lad, who's own mother disowned him for being smart. It's literally caused political tribalism in families over there, and I think that says more for their political climate and culture than anything. Like, how could you disown your own son because he wants to take medicine to prevent him getting sick? And in either case, he's an adult old enough to inform himself and make his own decisions. Would she have disowned him for sticking a needle in his arm for heroin instead? It's insanity. The connection he made, through his own curiosity and research, with anti-vax areas and measles outbreaks should be enough solid evidence for anyone with an IQ above 80.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:58:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:50:55 pm
Given all these loons are rabid anti-lockdown, where do they think we'd be right now without vaccines?
Most of them don't believe a virus exists. In their minds, we'd be in a better place without the vaccines seeing they believe vaccines are designed deliberately to kill. There are other people that are anti-lockdown simply just out of frustration and for economical reasoning. I can understand those ones.
