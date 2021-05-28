It's Christmas all over again though isn't it? Boris wants to be the hero rather than the deliverer of bad news, so it'll be left to the last moment, rather than take any pre-emptive sensible approach.



Although Christmas was a clusterfuck it was actually a touch more understandable as much of the country were subject to tier 3 restrictions, another national lockdown was inevitable and whilst the sensible thing to do would have been to keep restrictions tight over Christmas I can understand the massive national pressure to just have break from it (I say this as someone who, even had I been allowed to, wouldnt have had my parents over and would have isolated anyway.)This time though, the sun is likely to be out for much of July, most things that we want to do are open (albeit not quite in the way wed like) it really isnt that bad and unless you have a wedding booked or own a hospitality business (in which case I do empathise) then I cant see what the desperate clamour for a complete relaxation is for.Of course wed all like to go back to normal but it wont really be back to normal will it, because if we do it at the wrong time youre constantly going to see headlines proclaiming another lockdown etc etc etc.What I will say is if it is delayed Id like to see some kind of plan behind what were doing to drive infections back down again as there does need to be a commitment to remove ourselves from this, but the obsession with it all having to happen on June 21 is something I dont quite understand. Just being able to go indoors tow restaurant again is enough of a novelty for me for the time being without re-opening absolutely everything.