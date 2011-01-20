Are the deaths still categorised by '28 days after a positive test'? We also know nothing from that chart about the age or underlying conditions of the two double-vaccinated deaths.



I believe it is up to 28 days, yeah, from the notes to the table there. It's really to give a sense of proportions but could be out in either direction from the explanations I've read. I think PHE are releasing a fuller analysis next week which should be more thorough on things like the who and wheres of things and take those into account. The twitter account I linked is kosher though so it does give a fair sense of roughly where we're at for the moment with the information available.edit: brainfarted 'after' should have been 'up to' for clarity.