R number above 1 in England, estimates show
The Covid-19 R number, which reflects how many people an infected person passes the virus to, has risen slightly from between 0.9 to 1.1 last week, to 1.0 to 1.1 this week, according to Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Sage estimates for England.
It shows that cases are growing fastest in London and the north west, at between 0% to 3% and 0% to 4% every day respectively. Both areas have been hit by the India variant.
The overall English growth rate range is between 0% to 3%, another adjustment upwards from -2% to 1% last week.