Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56360 on: Yesterday at 06:38:15 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:19:43 pm
Just did a Yougov chat: the live results - not necessarily final but may be depressingly indicative - showed that 29% of people are more supportive of the government since Cummings's testimony.

Its interesting.

48% think they're doing well.
48% think they're doing badly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56361 on: Yesterday at 06:47:31 pm »
Been isolating since Monday after my missus tested positive.

Likely I've not been doing the test right. Lateral flow positive.

Holidays gone  and indoors over the heatwave weekend.

Bollocks
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56362 on: Today at 02:20:20 am »
Fingers been off the pulse over the last week but do we have any further indication as to vaccine efficacy against the Indian variant and general vaccine impact on hospitalisation? At a glance, everything in the media seems very vague but youd assume there has been some further light shed on how fucked or not we are.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56363 on: Today at 05:52:03 am »
^ the vaccine works against the variants.
In the FT today:

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers which represents health organisations across the UK, said the age profile of those being admitted to hospital appeared to confirm that the vaccine was working.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56364 on: Today at 07:34:55 am »
From what PHE released yesterday (see here for some analysis: https://twitter.com/kallmemeg/status/1397965199274020866 ), of those going to a hospital with this variant where vaccine status is known,



Or current vaccines seem to be working a little less well than on some other variants but are still effective, especially so for having had two doses, although they're obviously still studying it and waiting for enough information to properly say. Think it's still a case of trying to balance keeping numbers of cases down to a minimum and which restrictions are in place (whether locally or nationally) with what seems to be a more transmissible form of the virus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56365 on: Today at 07:45:52 am »
Are the deaths still categorised by '28 days after a positive test'? We also know nothing from that chart about the age or underlying conditions of the two double-vaccinated deaths.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56366 on: Today at 07:51:19 am »
I listened to Lisa Shaw on Radio Newcastle quite often and was / am shocked to hear of her death.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-57267169
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56367 on: Today at 07:53:53 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:45:52 am
Are the deaths still categorised by '28 days after a positive test'? We also know nothing from that chart about the age or underlying conditions of the two double-vaccinated deaths.

I believe it is up to 28 days, yeah, from the notes to the table there. It's really to give a sense of proportions but could be out in either direction from the explanations I've read. I think PHE are releasing a fuller analysis next week which should be more thorough on things like the who and wheres of things and take those into account. The twitter account I linked is kosher though so it does give a fair sense of roughly where we're at for the moment with the information available.

edit: brainfarted 'after' should have been 'up to' for clarity.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56368 on: Today at 09:42:57 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:51:19 am
I listened to Lisa Shaw on Radio Newcastle quite often and was / am shocked to hear of her death.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-57267169

Sounds like it could be blood clots caused by the AZ vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56369 on: Today at 09:45:39 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:42:57 am
Sounds like it could be blood clots caused by the AZ vaccine.

Fucking scary that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56370 on: Today at 09:54:16 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:45:39 am
Fucking scary that.

It is.


Thankfully, I'm OK after my first one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56371 on: Today at 09:55:23 am »
Those who have had the AZ jab as the first one, do they still need to have AZ again for the second one or can it be switched?

Fucking scary that it can cause blood clots.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56372 on: Today at 09:57:35 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:55:23 am
Those who have had the AZ jab as the first one, do they still need to have AZ again for the second one or can it be switched?

Fucking scary that it can cause blood clots.

The understanding is that if you don't have it after the first one then the second should be fine. But I guess maybe we have to see the instance of them after second doses?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56373 on: Today at 09:57:50 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:55:23 am
Those who have had the AZ jab as the first one, do they still need to have AZ again for the second one or can it be switched?

Fucking scary that it can cause blood clots.

I'm getting my second AZ jab this afternoon. I'm mid 30's.

The chance of blood clots is absolutely miniscule - you proabably put your life in more danger every time you leave your house.

To answer your question though, yes you will get AZ for the second does and not a different vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56374 on: Today at 10:00:32 am »
Thanks for the replies. It's not for me by the way, I've had both Pfizer vaccines but my girlfriend did have the AZ one for her first jab and I'd never seen her so ill the weekend she had it. This was a couple of weeks ago though and she feels back to normal now like. It is worrying about the blood clot link though even though it is only miniscule.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56375 on: Today at 10:10:19 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:55:23 am
Those who have had the AZ jab as the first one, do they still need to have AZ again for the second one or can it be switched?

Fucking scary that it can cause blood clots.

You get the same as the first, they were splitting us into AZ/Pfizer when we had ours last week.

The clots are scary, I fully get that, but millions have had the AZ without issues. Own experiences, my stepdad is 79, had a quadruple heart bypass in 2004, his arteries are hardening, he's just recently had a heart attack and he had both AZ jabs without issues, Dad is 74, healthy and had both AZ, everyone I know has had AZ, again none with issues, I do know of 5 people who died from covid though. Hopefully that reassures you a bit.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56376 on: Today at 10:11:47 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:00:32 am
Thanks for the replies. It's not for me by the way, I've had both Pfizer vaccines but my girlfriend did have the AZ one for her first jab and I'd never seen her so ill the weekend she had it. This was a couple of weeks ago though and she feels back to normal now like. It is worrying about the blood clot link though even though it is only miniscule.

All medicines have potential severe side effects. Read the leaflet that comes with each. Blood thinners can cause you to bleed out from an everyday cut. Etc. Approved medicines have a miniscule chance of these severe side effects.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56377 on: Today at 10:21:48 am »
I had my second AZ vaccine the other day.  I am fine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56378 on: Today at 10:33:22 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 10:21:48 am
I had my second AZ vaccine the other day.  I am fine.

AZ is supposed to be worse first up, better on second dose. Pfizer the reverse.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56379 on: Today at 10:53:10 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:53:53 am
I believe it is up to 28 days, yeah, from the notes to the table there. It's really to give a sense of proportions but could be out in either direction from the explanations I've read. I think PHE are releasing a fuller analysis next week which should be more thorough on things like the who and wheres of things and take those into account. The twitter account I linked is kosher though so it does give a fair sense of roughly where we're at for the moment with the information available.

edit: brainfarted 'after' should have been 'up to' for clarity.
Thanks, mate.
It says something that I come on RAWK for curated and accurate news rather than any conventional outlet, including the BBC.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56380 on: Today at 11:11:53 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 10:21:48 am
I had my second AZ vaccine the other day.  I am fine.

Likewise, had my second one on Tuesday and side effects were a lot less then the first jab ie zero.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56381 on: Today at 12:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:34:55 am
From what PHE released yesterday (see here for some analysis: https://twitter.com/kallmemeg/status/1397965199274020866 ), of those going to a hospital with this variant where vaccine status is known,



Or current vaccines seem to be working a little less well than on some other variants but are still effective, especially so for having had two doses, although they're obviously still studying it and waiting for enough information to properly say. Think it's still a case of trying to balance keeping numbers of cases down to a minimum and which restrictions are in place (whether locally or nationally) with what seems to be a more transmissible form of the virus.
Actually, these figures are brilliant . About 5% of the cases in those fully vaccinated.

And AE visits very very low.

Of course, difficult to know how much is down to mobility in different age groups, but this is really quite positive
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56382 on: Today at 12:57:32 pm »
Janssen now approved in the UK
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56383 on: Today at 01:12:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:57:32 pm
Janssen now approved in the UK

Great news as it is an additional vaccine available, though isn't the efficacy roughly the same as after having one shot of Pfizer/ Moderna?

I also imagine it won't be used on under 40's, so we could see the country not needing it (we should have more than enough AZ for the older cohort)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56384 on: Today at 01:47:17 pm »
They got an extra batch of Moderna at the place I work, so am booked in for first dose on Monday.

Was due to be eligible in June anyway with the (Dutch) government roll out, but that could have been Janssen (or Biontech or Moderna), so glad to be sure of an RNA vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56385 on: Today at 02:11:12 pm »
On the Guardian's live blog this.

R number above 1 in England, estimates show

The Covid-19 R number, which reflects how many people an infected person passes the virus to, has risen slightly from between 0.9 to 1.1 last week, to 1.0 to 1.1 this week, according to Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Sage estimates for England.

It shows that cases are growing fastest in London and the north west, at between 0% to 3% and 0% to 4% every day respectively. Both areas have been hit by the India variant.

The overall English growth rate range is between 0% to 3%, another adjustment upwards from -2% to 1% last week.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56386 on: Today at 02:18:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:57:32 pm
Janssen now approved in the UK
At bloody last. NHS passport thing won't recognise the Janssen and/or trial participation.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56387 on: Today at 02:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 01:12:54 pm
Great news as it is an additional vaccine available, though isn't the efficacy roughly the same as after having one shot of Pfizer/ Moderna?

I also imagine it won't be used on under 40's, so we could see the country not needing it (we should have more than enough AZ for the older cohort)
A one shot vaccine though, which adds something extra which we haven't got.

I could see this one being used for trying to reach those people who may not be averse to getting a vaccine but just haven't gone out of their way to arrange it.

It could be a very handy tool for example with a mobile vaccine bus or something - rocking up in busy spots like shopping districts, festivals etc over the Summer. One shot and done, there and then. Could be really valuable also for those that might be fearful of going through the official system for fear of being classed as an illegal immigrant for example. Hop on the bus, get your shot, no questions asked.

Could also see it as a booster shot in the Autumn depending on the results of the ongoing trials.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:00 pm by djahern »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56388 on: Today at 02:35:41 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:19:42 pm
A one shot vaccine though, which adds something extra which we haven't got.

I could see this one being used for trying to reach those people who may not be averse to getting a vaccine but just haven't gone out of their way to arrange it.

It could be a very handy tool for example with a mobile vaccine bus or something - rocking up in busy spots like shopping districts, festivals etc over the Summer. One shot and done, there and then. Could be really valuable also for those that might be fearful of going through the official system for fear of being classed as an illegal immigrant for example. Hope on the bus, get your shot, no questions asked.

Could also see it as a booster shot in the Autumn depending on the results of the ongoing trials.

Should drive around with a bus full of snipers and shoot each and every one of them with a single dose.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56389 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm »
Manchester responding to the uptick here by announcing that some parts of the city are going to be generally 18+ to get a vaccine, and 16+ on request. Five wards of the city to start, three more to follow if there's the availability in the national programme.



(John Burn-Murdoch's work for the FT)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56390 on: Today at 03:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 01:12:54 pm
Great news as it is an additional vaccine available, though isn't the efficacy roughly the same as after having one shot of Pfizer/ Moderna?

I also imagine it won't be used on under 40's, so we could see the country not needing it (we should have more than enough AZ for the older cohort)

Yeah, Im not sure who they are planning on actually giving the vaccine to? Under 40s wont be having it because of the clots, Im not sure if youd want to give it to people who have had AZ because of the similarities if your going down a mix and match strategy, so maybe it will be a booster for older people who have already had Pfizer?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56391 on: Today at 04:15:42 pm »


Quote
Sheriff's Deputy Who Posted Anti-Vaccine Content Dies of COVID

A sheriff's deputy in Denver, Colorado, who shared anti-vaccine content on Facebook has died of COVID.

Daniel "Duke" Trujillo, 33, died on Wednesday evening from COVID complications, the Denver Sheriff Department said on Thursday. Trujillo was a former Marine who served as a deputy sheriff for 7 years and had recently been appointed vice-president of the Denver Sheriff Latino Organization.

"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy," the department said. "We also ask that you pray for the members of our Department as well."

Trujillo is survived by his wife and three-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.


"All who know Daniel can describe him as a light hearted, loving, hard working man who deeply cared for his family," the fundraiser's description read. "He touched so many lives and will be immensely missed."

Trujillo had previously shared social media content that appeared to reject the COVID vaccine. A Facebook profile photo updated in early May said "I have an immune system," a common refrain among those eschewing pandemic-era precautionary measures.

In late April, Trujillo's profile picture bore a banner that read "I don't care if you've had your vaccine."

Social media users circulated recordings of a TikTok video reportedly shared by Trujillo, in which an unidentified man promotes anti-vaccine rhetoric. The post could not be independently verified by Newsweek.

"You f***sticks are really out on social media going 'Of course I went and got my vaccine! I did my research, I know what's in it, you peasants,'" the man in the video said. "Oh buddy, you are the research."

"Being a marine has taught me one thing: never be the first to volunteer," he continued. "Y'all rushin' out there standin' in line to get the vaccine like folks rush out to get the new iPhone."

"And if history has told us any new product that ever comes on the market is always full of problems. And you know how they fix those problems?"

Trujillo's alleged post sharing the TikTok video read: "I'll get it later on after y'all start growing apendages [sic] out of y'all's foreheads."

The last post on an Instagram account that appears to have belonged to Trujillo said "Before you shame me in public for not having a mask, ask yourself one simple question. Will this mask stop an uppercut?"

According to Colorado's COVID vaccine plan, the rollout phase that included police and workers at correctional facilities began on December 30, 2020. The Denver Sheriff Department said Trujillo worked for the Downtown Detention Center.

The facility had recorded 11 active COVID cases as of Thursday, according to data by the Denver Sheriff's Department. It's unclear whether Trujillo contracted the virus there.

Less than two weeks before Trujillo's passing, Denver Sheriff's Deputy James Herrera, 51, died of COVID-19 on May 16. Trujillo had paid tribute to Herrera by posting a picture of him as his Facebook cover photo, calling Herrera his "brother and coworker."



So an uppercut is ineffective against a virus
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56392 on: Today at 04:28:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:15:42 pm



So an uppercut is ineffective against a virus

Surprised he didn't try to shoot it. Whilst it may be awful for his family, it's one less dickhead in the world. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56393 on: Today at 04:31:47 pm »
A wise man once said: "There's no cure for being a c*nt!"
