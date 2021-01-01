Such age groups are just getting first doses now on the young age,or second doses for the older range. So it is quite possible that those in hospital are either no doses or only 1 dose, even with Bolton being in line with the rest of the UK in terms of Vaccine uptake



And some people that didn't have the vaccine for whatever reason.I don't want to be one of those people that says "it's just a flu" but it if those being admitted to hospital have been fully vaccinated then it surely leads to the question of what we do as a country (or even species). Do we accept that some people will contract Covid every year despite the vaccines, a much smaller number will be admitted to hospital and sadly some will die due to Covid? That seems to have just become accepted with influenza viruses but on a different scale to what Covid could potentially do. The other extreme is that we adapt to a life with minimal contact - then of course there are various degrees in-between.Our inability to constrain the viruses potential to mutate (B117 >> B.1.617.2 >> ??) means measures that previously worked well become less effective so it does seem like as a species we need to break that cycle somehow. I'm nowhere near informed enough to know if that's really even possible.