COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:31:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm
I think 50 year olds are getting their second doses of AZ now, so give it another month or so to get down to the 40 year olds and I assume were done with AZ and can start exporting as I cant see AZ being used as a booster shot.

Yes, most people I know around my age have now had their 2nd dose or are due within the next two weeks. Clinic was full of over 50's and group 6 when we went last saturday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm
Surely the number of cases will go up as we ease lockdown but thats not the Important indicator now.    Its down to serious illness/death as thats what the whole point of the vaccine is
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:38:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:31:14 pm
Yes, most people I know around my age have now had their 2nd dose or are due within the next two weeks. Clinic was full of over 50's and group 6 when we went last saturday.

Thats probably why they have been able to move the interval from 12 weeks to 8, the next few cohorts of people are probably  the ones who got their first dose as part of that acceleration when they got that delivery from India, and with no new recipients receiving AZ theres enough around to bring appointments forward.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:45:17 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm
Surely the number of cases will go up as we ease lockdown but thats not the Important indicator now.    Its down to serious illness/death as thats what the whole point of the vaccine is

The rate of increase in hospitalisations in Bolton isnt boding especially well on this one right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:49:26 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 05:45:17 pm
The rate of increase in hospitalisations in Bolton isnt boding especially well on this one right now.

Because they wont take the vaccine
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:05:01 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:49:26 pm
Because they wont take the vaccine

That was definitely the case a few days ago, but the numbers in hospital in Bolton seem to have increased but no details provided on what proportion are vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:10:59 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:05:01 pm
That was definitely the case a few days ago, but the numbers in hospital in Bolton seem to have increased but no details provided on what proportion are vaccinated.

If its vaccinated people then we are well and truly shafted
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm
Grim that Spen has swallowed the govt propaganda. Vaccination rates in Bolton are on a par with everywhere else in the country so vaccine hesitatancy isnt an issue specific to Bolton.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm
Grim that Spen has swallowed the govt propaganda. Vaccination rates in Bolton are on a par with everywhere else in the country so vaccine hesitatancy isnt an issue specific to Bolton.

trying to shame someone, without even providing evidence to back up your point (of which there is plenty publicly available), isn't an ideal method to help you convince people that they might be mistaken.

if you think it's important people know someone, why not help them out and provide something they can read and learn from instead?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:17:07 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm
trying to shame someone, without even providing evidence to back up your point (of which there is plenty publicly available), isn't an ideal method to help you convince people that they might be mistaken.

if you think it's important people know someone, why not help them out and provide something they can read and learn from instead?
Fair point. Theres no shame in being misled by this govt, theyre incredibly good at it.

https://twitter.com/reicherstephen/status/1395722660211052551?s=21
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:19:43 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 07:17:07 pm
Fair point. Theres no shame in being misled by this govt, theyre incredibly good at it.

https://twitter.com/reicherstephen/status/1395722660211052551?s=21

I stand corrected.   Apologies
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:23:08 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 07:17:07 pm
Fair point. Theres no shame in being misled by this govt, theyre incredibly good at it.

https://twitter.com/reicherstephen/status/1395722660211052551?s=21

So looking at that tweet vaccinations dont seem to be the silver bullet we were hoping for.

But why just Bolton? If vaccines are ineffective wouldnt you expect similar hospitalisation across the country?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:23:08 pm
So looking at that tweet vaccinations dont seem to be the silver bullet we were hoping for.

But why just Bolton? If vaccines are ineffective wouldnt you expect similar hospitalisation across the country?
I think unfortunately with all of these things, time is what will produce the answers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:58:03 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:23:08 pm
So looking at that tweet vaccinations dont seem to be the silver bullet we were hoping for.

But why just Bolton? If vaccines are ineffective wouldnt you expect similar hospitalisation across the country?
Vaccines arent ineffective, theyre all very effective. Just that on current evidence the Indian variant appears to be slightly more transmissible as well as the vaccines being slightly less effective against them. In combination those two factors combined with mass seeding in certain locations due to travel in mid to late April leads us to where we are now. In areas with high previous infections and high vaccination rates its likely that the India variant wont spread and as time passes and more vaccinations and crucially second jabs are done, the areas susceptible will reduce. What was a race between virus and vaccine deployment where vaccine deployment was winning basically got a lot closer this last two weeks and in some areas the virus will win short term.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:09:49 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:23:08 pm
So looking at that tweet vaccinations dont seem to be the silver bullet we were hoping for.

But why just Bolton? If vaccines are ineffective wouldnt you expect similar hospitalisation across the country?

Only 50% of 60-64 year olds have had a second dose in that graph (and we don't know if they've had it over three weeks ago, to allow the positive effects to really kick in), all other age groups have a lower proportion still of people who have had two doses. So there's not much cause for pessimism, just a reiteration that completing second doses for as large a proportion of the population as early as we can is really important
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:09:49 pm
Only 50% of 60-64 year olds have had a second dose in that graph (and we don't know if they've had it over three weeks ago, to allow the positive effects to really kick in), all other age groups have a lower proportion still of people who have had two doses. So there's not much cause for pessimism, just a reiteration that completing second doses for as large a proportion of the population as early as we can is really important

Thats madness, theres people in their 50s getting their second doses now, my mum (whose 64) had hers 2 weeks ago, I was group 6 and had mine today, am surprised there so many 60-64s still to go.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm
330 cases per 100k in Blackburn thats actually pretty high not as high as 1200 where I worked before Xmas, but still quite high.

I really dont understand the way they are treating these hot spots.   You need to stay in the area unless for work or education.

Who is most likely to spread the virus? Kids in secondary  schools, this makes no sense.

And I teach kids from Hounslow. They are allowed out of the area and to mix with lots of other kids from other areas.  It seems reckless.  Weve got a chance to kill it beifre it spreads but we dont
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:23:08 pm
So looking at that tweet vaccinations dont seem to be the silver bullet we were hoping for.

But why just Bolton? If vaccines are ineffective wouldnt you expect similar hospitalisation across the country?

I don't know who Stephen Reicher is but the hospitalised cases in Bolton are now at 42, less than a third of its peak. The vast majority are aged between 35 and 60 and hadn't taken up their offer for a vaccination or were coming up to getting their first offer of one. For those who have been vaccinated and are in hospital, the prognosis is better than it would have been than if they weren't vaccinated. So what we'd hope for and expect. This is from Richard Leese, who basically coordinates the covid response across Greater Manchester as well as leading Manchester City Council, at Burnham's GM press conference today.

Can see the effect of vaccines a bit better on these couple of charts. Compare the Bolton numbers across to each other.

Spoiler

[close]
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:27:24 pm
So, we've had the Tide Pod challenge. The "Penny Challenge", and now, from the makers of "The Coronavirus licking a toilet seat Challenge" comes the "Magnet Challenge!".

Elon, son! I hear you're looking astronauts for a one-way ticket to Mars? I am no longer comfortable living on planet Earth. Where do I sign up?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm
330 cases per 100k in Blackburn thats actually pretty high not as high as 1200 where I worked before Xmas, but still quite high.

I really dont understand the way they are treating these hot spots.   You need to stay in the area unless for work or education.

Who is most likely to spread the virus? Kids in secondary  schools, this makes no sense.

And I teach kids from Hounslow. They are allowed out of the area and to mix with lots of other kids from other areas.  It seems reckless.  Weve got a chance to kill it beifre it spreads but we dont

2-3 weeks of targeted hard lockdown and lets nail the bastard once and for all. These half measures didnt cut it when the Kent variant first appeared in the Autumn and they wont work this time either, the worst thing we can do now for me is piss away all the gains we have made.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:09:49 pm
Only 50% of 60-64 year olds have had a second dose in that graph (and we don't know if they've had it over three weeks ago, to allow the positive effects to really kick in), all other age groups have a lower proportion still of people who have had two doses. So there's not much cause for pessimism, just a reiteration that completing second doses for as large a proportion of the population as early as we can is really important

So does that graph show a lower take up in Bolton, hence a greater rate of hospital admission? How does hospital admissions in Bolton vary from other, similar areas?

Vaccination will go a long way to solving the problem as long as it is taken up in a timely manner.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:30:29 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm
So does that graph show a lower take up in Bolton, hence a greater rate of hospital admission? How does hospital admissions in Bolton vary from other, similar areas?

Vaccination will go a long way to solving the problem as long as it is taken up in a timely manner.
No, it shows take up in Bolton is almost exactly in line with the rest of England.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
2-3 weeks of targeted hard lockdown and lets nail the bastard once and for all. These half measures didnt cut it when the Kent variant first appeared in the Autumn and they wont work this time either, the worst thing we can do now for me is piss away all the gains we have made.

The Indian variant was a major concern when the May restrictions were lifted, we should never have lifted those restrictions.  It's far eaiser to maintain current restrictions than it is to lift them and then try to impose them again.

The government had a great chance to squash this variant but they failed yet again on many levels, from allowing many travelers from India into the country, allowing people from red listed countries to mingle with everyone else inside the arrival terminals in airports, having a half arsed self isolation system in place on your return into the country which clearly didn't work and was open to abuse.  The government had to act swiftly and be tough with certain measures, I can't wait for the inquiry, hopefully bojo's head will roll.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm
I have to say everything is just confusing over this now. Seemingly from day to day you have news changing from optimism to pessimism in an instant. One minute they are saying two doses of the vaccine are effective, the next Bolton is in a terrible state and seemingly showing the vaccine is not as effective.

So what is the actual story? Is the vaccine uptake showing the tail end of things or is the sky about to fall again and 4th round of lockdowns coming?

In any case getting my second jab tomorrow, excited to getting it honestly. Went the match Sunday and went the cinema today, it feels good having some sembelence of normality back after so long basically feeling like life was in hold. Or does that hope make me an idiot and we still gonna be living this shite for another year?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:52:49 am
From what we know, the vaccine is effective for the vast majority of people in preventing death and serious illness. But there'll still be rarer cases of people who've been vaccinated ending up in hospital and worse. More cases there are, the more of the rarer cases there'll be so it's all about how to keep the number of cases down when the virus seems to be getting better at passing itself around as restrictions are lifted. Reporting from Greater Manchester tonight is that it seems like the government is in a mess over how best to do that, because it thinks regional restrictions are the only solution, but doesn't want to have a fight with Burnham, Labour, Tory backbenchers, and Tory councils all at the same time to enforce one when they'll point out all the other things the government could do, and they've asked to be done for weeks now, instead.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:12:36 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
The Indian variant was a major concern when the May restrictions were lifted, we should never have lifted those restrictions.  It's far eaiser to maintain current restrictions than it is to lift them and then try to impose them again.

The government had a great chance to squash this variant but they failed yet again on many levels, from allowing many travelers from India into the country, allowing people from red listed countries to mingle with everyone else inside the arrival terminals in airports, having a half arsed self isolation system in place on your return into the country which clearly didn't work and was open to abuse.  The government had to act swiftly and be tough with certain measures, I can't wait for the inquiry, hopefully bojo's head will roll.

a cynic would say that the countrywide optimism of the real possibility of the lifting of restrictions along with the success (?) of the vaccine roll-out combined with the date of the local elections may have had something to do with the governments actions
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:29:21 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:12:36 am
a cynic would say that the countrywide optimism of the real possibility of the lifting of restrictions along with the success (?) of the vaccine roll-out combined with the date of the local elections may have had something to do with the governments actions


Nah, the Tories would never put the good of the nation over their own political aims...................
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:10:48 am
I wasn't given a second date when I had mine, they just said they'd contact me again nearer the time. Now it's opened up to everyone over 30, can I just go onto the website to book my second appointment or will I just have to wait until my GP texts me again?

Only had it four weeks ago so know I'm not due my second for a while but it'd be nice to know it's booked.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:25:18 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:10:48 am
I wasn't given a second date when I had mine, they just said they'd contact me again nearer the time. Now it's opened up to everyone over 30, can I just go onto the website to book my second appointment or will I just have to wait until my GP texts me again?

Only had it four weeks ago so know I'm not due my second for a while but it'd be nice to know it's booked.

I'm a lot older than you but mine and my wifes vaccinations were done the same way. We are both group 6, not given second date at time of first jab and told they would contact us, we then we got texts two weeks ago inviting us both to book our second. We had ours at 11 weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:28:29 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:25:18 am
I'm a lot older than you but mine and my wifes vaccinations were done the same way. We are both group 6, not given second date at time of first jab and told they would contact us, we then we got texts two weeks ago inviting us both to book our second. We had ours at 11 weeks.

Just gone on the website and it let me book my second for 10th July ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:40:43 am
19 cases in Wales yesterday!  19!

Their antibody levels are higher than England as their vaccination programme is more advanced.



Are we looking at a similar situation to Israel? I suspect we are they must be pretty much getting herd immunity now?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:49:11 am
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:30:29 pm
No, it shows take up in Bolton is almost exactly in line with the rest of England.

So the critical data is how many of those hospitalised in Bolton have had the vaccine and whether they have had one or two doses.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:00:49 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:49:11 am
So the critical data is how many of those hospitalised in Bolton have had the vaccine and whether they have had one or two doses.

Reports I saw last night from Bolton Hospital was its the 36-60 age group that they are seeing
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:06:30 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:49 am
Reports I saw last night from Bolton Hospital was its the 36-60 age group that they are seeing

Such age groups are just getting first doses now on the young age,or second doses for the older range. So it is quite possible that those in hospital are either no doses or only 1 dose, even with Bolton being in line with the rest of the UK in terms of Vaccine uptake
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:34:14 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:49:11 am
So the critical data is how many of those hospitalised in Bolton have had the vaccine and whether they have had one or two doses.

The initial figures (which was around 20 admissions with the variant) suggested majority were unvaccinated. For those who were vaccinated, the implied efficacy was around 75%, with only one person having had two doses (but being described as "already frail").

Addmittedly, that is a fairly small sample size, and without any details of exactly how long previously any of them had been vaccinated, underlying conditions etc.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:54:18 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:06:30 am
Such age groups are just getting first doses now on the young age,or second doses for the older range. So it is quite possible that those in hospital are either no doses or only 1 dose, even with Bolton being in line with the rest of the UK in terms of Vaccine uptake
And some people that didn't have the vaccine for whatever reason.

I don't want to be one of those people that says "it's just a flu" but it if those being admitted to hospital have been fully vaccinated then it surely leads to the question of what we do as a country (or even species).  Do we accept that some people will contract Covid every year despite the vaccines, a much smaller number will be admitted to hospital and sadly some will die due to Covid?  That seems to have just become accepted with influenza viruses but on a different scale to what Covid could potentially do.  The other extreme is that we adapt to a life with minimal contact - then of course there are various degrees in-between.

Our inability to constrain the viruses potential to mutate (B117 >> B.1.617.2 >> ??) means measures that previously worked well become less effective so it does seem like as a species we need to break that cycle somehow.  I'm nowhere near informed enough to know if that's really even possible.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:59:56 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:54:18 am
And some people that didn't have the vaccine for whatever reason.

I don't want to be one of those people that says "it's just a flu" but it if those being admitted to hospital have been fully vaccinated then it surely leads to the question of what we do as a country (or even species).  Do we accept that some people will contract Covid every year despite the vaccines, a much smaller number will be admitted to hospital and sadly some will die due to Covid?  That seems to have just become accepted with influenza viruses but on a different scale to what Covid could potentially do.  The other extreme is that we adapt to a life with minimal contact - then of course there are various degrees in-between.

Our inability to constrain the viruses potential to mutate (B117 >> B.1.617.2 >> ??) means measures that previously worked well become less effective so it does seem like as a species we need to break that cycle somehow.  I'm nowhere near informed enough to know if that's really even possible.

In the end its going to have to be accepted that some people will die even if vaccinated.    Zero Covid is now I possible
