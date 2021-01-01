From what we know, the vaccine is effective for the vast majority of people in preventing death and serious illness. But there'll still be rarer cases of people who've been vaccinated ending up in hospital and worse. More cases there are, the more of the rarer cases there'll be so it's all about how to keep the number of cases down when the virus seems to be getting better at passing itself around as restrictions are lifted. Reporting from Greater Manchester tonight is that it seems like the government is in a mess over how best to do that, because it thinks regional restrictions are the only solution, but doesn't want to have a fight with Burnham, Labour, Tory backbenchers, and Tory councils all at the same time to enforce one when they'll point out all the other things the government could do, and they've asked to be done for weeks now, instead.