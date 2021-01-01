yeah, did a bit of reading and it seems 3-5 days is probably fair. I have some test kits anyway so I'll do a home test before then. Cheers.
are those the lateral flow tests, that gets you the results yourself in half an hour? yeah you can take one of those today or tomorrow
take those ahead of a PCR test in a few days (if you are really concerned you may have come into contact with someone with the virus)
Im just going to turn up weds morning. Show them my card
Don't do that, you'll likely be turned away.
Did you try using your NHS number on this site? https://www.nhs.uk/book-a-coronavirus-vaccination/do-you-have-an-nhs-number
I think you said you had, if so keep calling your GP and stick something on while you're on hold. It'll be worth the few minutes.
You'll be helping them out (as they don't want anyone accidentally slipping through without a follow up appointment, and they'll be helping you avoid having to turn turn up multiple times after being turned away for not having an appointment. Don't underestimate how pernickety some GPs can be!