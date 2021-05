What won't have helped is that the outbreaks, at least near me, are in areas with low vaccine take up rates, Bolton had 10,000 people who should have had at least one dose and hadn't taken it up. From the start Bolton has been at or near the top of the GM infection rates, along with Bury and Rochdale, they helped push GM back into lockdown in July and helped keep us there while Liverpool went tier2



I organised to go and see my Mum with my kids late August last year, possibly early September. Bolton got shoved into a higher tier. Mum wasn't willing to take the risk - fair enough. I've been watching the Bolton rate rise as we are due to go and see her on Friday just hoping it doesn't get shoved into extra measures again. Feels like it would be typical and definitely happen the way the pandemic has gone. My mums had both vaccines already. My missus has had both but her second was today. I've had one (today) and my brother hasn't had one.Desperate for my mum to see my kids. More so for her seeing them than me seeing her. Fingers crossed.