Good luck mate! Feels like we've waited forever for this and so glad we can finally go and get it done.



You too Rhi! Had Pfizer in the end at just before 11am. Was so impressed with the set up. I reckon 40 people got done just while I was there. Just seen the numbers for today are 688,000~. Incredible really. Did some fag packet maths and reckon we're 85 days at the current run rate from vaccinating the entire adult population - though it'll be less than that as obviously there will be a number of people that don't get it for whatever reason from anti vaxx to health concerns.From a selfish point of view 85 days brings us to roughly just as next season starts - though the final tranches of people will still need time for their 2nd to take effect which I think is circa 3 weeks.