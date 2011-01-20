« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:04:11 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
Do students count as essential international travel?

Travel for work or education has always come under "essential".
Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:24:45 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:04:11 pm
Travel for work or education has always come under "essential".

During a pandemic? Also, see west_london_red.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:55:58 pm
Yes. I do. Because where are you going to get the staff from in the first place? Healthcare staff have been and are still pretty busy at the moment.


Well actually the Health System is pretty well prepared atm.

I'd prefer us to adopt what the Aussies are doing and ban them from coming back until they pass UK administered test there end & anybody who comes back using a fake certificate should be jailed,no exceptions.
Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm

Well actually the Health System is pretty well prepared atm.

I'd prefer us to adopt what the Aussies are doing and ban them from coming back until they pass UK administered test there end & anybody who comes back using a fake certificate should be jailed,no exceptions.

Bed usage due to covid is currently around 3% of capacity, having last outstripped capacity in January-February for a month.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:49:28 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm
Bed usage due to covid is currently around 3% of capacity, having last outstripped capacity in January-February for a month.


Exactly,plenty of room and expertise spare.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:49:28 pm

Exactly,plenty of room and expertise spare.

Of course there is, hospital wards are practically empty right now. There's droves of staff sitting around doing fuck all as they've no patients to look after...
Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm
Of course there is, hospital wards are practically empty right now. There's droves of staff sitting around doing fuck all as they've no patients to look after...

I'm going by the figures here.

https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-kingdom?view=daily-deaths&tab=trend

When they used to display the hospital capacity, the UK had a capacity of 30k beds, with usage outstripping this between 4th January and 2nd February. The usage is currently just over 1k.
daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:19:53 pm
Im generalising here massively but an Indian student in West London is just a euphemism for economic  immigrant rather then actual student in the terms most people would understand. Most of them can be found working cash in hand at a local building site building extensions and driveways in the houses of Indians who came over in the 60s and 70s. Definitely essential!

Hahaha, I know exactly what you mean. Same thing in east London also.
Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm
Allegedly over 18s will be able to book a vaccine from next Thursday in NI. Pretty good going if true.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm
Hahaha, I know exactly what you mean. Same thing in east London also.

Yeah, its the same everywhere. Most people have no idea how many Indian students are here taking the piss. But in a positive step they have been running vaccinations at one of the Sikh temples in Southall no questions asked, so the illegals can safely get vaccinated too as some of their living conditions will be ripe for spreading the virus.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:02:20 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
I'm going by the figures here.

https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-kingdom?view=daily-deaths&tab=trend

When they used to display the hospital capacity, the UK had a capacity of 30k beds, with usage outstripping this between 4th January and 2nd February. The usage is currently just over 1k.

I think the point Welshred is making is that we have a year's worth of backlog of people that will need hospital beds for non-Covid reasons who have been kept off the wards up till now.

Given that a fair proportion of healthcare workers will have been pushed past their limits and will leave the profession, coupled with the exodus of healthcare workers from the EU, the NHS is going to be running at well beyond its capacity for the next couple of years at least.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:25:37 am
Yes but we're not talking about prolonged and it's just the people who cannot mentally handle the hotels.

Better that than just letting them lose and hoping they do the right thing.

Or we could just shut them out.
L1RED

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:49:50 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm
Of course there is, hospital wards are practically empty right now. There's droves of staff sitting around doing fuck all as they've no patients to look after...

Thank you for speaking out mate, my department was shut for nearly a year with 60 plus staff sat with nothing to do instead of looking after patients. Finally open now but its criminal that the government looked after 400k people and left 4.7 million to suffer and wait.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:47:16 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:25:37 am
Yes but we're not talking about prolonged and it's just the people who cannot mentally handle the hotels.

Better that than just letting them lose and hoping they do the right thing.

Or we could just shut them out.

They could give people a gps tag instead, if they had a place to quarantine elsewhere, like if they lived on their own or had somewhere else they could be.

But the whole hotel quarantine system, and the cost of it, has just been set up as a deterrent to people travelling in the first place.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:44:41 am
Said about this where I am. Asking forgiveness gets things done better than asking permission.

Quote
Manchester and other boroughs in the conurbation are to start vaccinating over-18s in neighbourhoods deemed at high risk of being particularly hard hit by the Indian Covid variants spread.

In a move designed to be within the government rules, which allow for some local flexibility on vaccination roll-out, boroughs will identify those communities causing them particular concern and then start to widen eligibility to all adults in those areas.

For Manchester, that will mean invitations start being sent out to adults in Cheetham, Crumpsall, Moss Side, Whalley Range, Rusholme, Ardwick, Longsight and Levenshulme, with new walk-in vaccination centres also expected to open from this weekend.

Those areas have been identified because they have most struggled with persistent rates of Covid during the pandemic, have high-risk ethnic minority populations and have seen lower vaccine take-up than elsewhere.

Vaccinations will continue to move down the age brackets in the normal way elsewhere in the city, however, with health officials emphasising there is enough supply to keep the usual programme moving in parallel.

Quote
GPs are now gearing up to invite younger people in the eight wards in question over the coming days, she said, while new walk-in vaccination centres are also planned from the weekend and access is being expanded at the city's eight fixed sites to cover seven days a week.

The Irish Centre in Cheetham Hill has been vaccinating younger people for some time and has seen huge demand, with nearly a thousand people vaccinated on Tuesday alone.

Manchester is not the only borough to now be exercising discretion about the way it rolls out the vaccine.

It is understood all Greater Manchester boroughs have decided collectively to adopt the approach, in common with Blackburn and some other parts of the country.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/over-18s-high-risk-neighbourhoods-20642427

Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:38:39 am
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 06:50:50 pm
I booked for central London just now. Having it Saturday. I had originally booked for Sunday before realising that 34 yr olds (and therefore my girlfriend) could book too, so I cancelled my original appointment at London Bridge and rebooked for the two of us near Waterloo. Slightly concerned it's going to knock me out for the match on Sunday, but Alan reminded me I can just drink through it... what could possibly go wrong? :hally
Team vaccine! Having mine today, and just discovered my best mate is as well. Hopefully any side effects on their way out by the time the match kicks off!
Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:49:15 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:38:39 am
Team vaccine! Having mine today, and just discovered my best mate is as well. Hopefully any side effects on their way out by the time the match kicks off!

Good luck mate! Feels like we've waited forever for this and so glad we can finally go and get it done.
Hij

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:32:02 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:49:15 am
Good luck mate! Feels like we've waited forever for this and so glad we can finally go and get it done.
You too Rhi! Had Pfizer in the end at just before 11am. Was so impressed with the set up. I reckon 40 people got done just while I was there. Just seen the numbers for today are 688,000~. Incredible really. Did some fag packet maths and reckon we're 85 days at the current run rate from vaccinating the entire adult population - though it'll be less than that as obviously there will be a number of people that don't get it for whatever reason from anti vaxx to health concerns.

From a selfish point of view 85 days brings us to roughly just as next season starts - though the final tranches of people will still need time for their 2nd to take effect which I think is circa 3 weeks.
Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:47:15 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:32:02 pm
You too Rhi! Had Pfizer in the end at just before 11am. Was so impressed with the set up. I reckon 40 people got done just while I was there. Just seen the numbers for today are 688,000~. Incredible really. Did some fag packet maths and reckon we're 85 days at the current run rate from vaccinating the entire adult population - though it'll be less than that as obviously there will be a number of people that don't get it for whatever reason from anti vaxx to health concerns.

From a selfish point of view 85 days brings us to roughly just as next season starts - though the final tranches of people will still need time for their 2nd to take effect which I think is circa 3 weeks.

At the current rate, in 2 weeks time 80% of the population will have had their 1st doses and 50% of the population will have had their 2nd doses as well.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #56099 on: Today at 04:48:20 pm »






Scotland tracking worse than England, Wales or NI



[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:04:11 pm
Todays numbers include LFD+ tests that can be removed if followed by a PCR after 72 hours apparently, so could appear higher than they actually are
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:10:58 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:48:20 pm
Scotland tracking worse than England, Wales or NI

Glasgow staying in Level 3.

Probably not going to get better for another few weeks after last weekend....

Sangria

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:14:54 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:10:58 pm
Glasgow staying in Level 3.

Probably not going to get better for another few weeks after last weekend....



Were they just trying to burn the virus out of Peter Lawwell's home?
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:53:28 pm
SAGE now saying the Indian variant isn't more transmissible

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1395774810769215491?s=08
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:19:25 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:53:28 pm
SAGE now saying the Indian variant isn't more transmissible

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1395774810769215491?s=08

I think they are just saying insufficient data yet, but that as an improvement on the previous view which was that it is definitely more transmissible
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:20:00 pm
Ha, unlucky Kent!
