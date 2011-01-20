Your previous post said about indoor hospitality rather than foreign travel.



The problem with that is that this industry is massively on its arse, restaurants seem to be closing daily (I read yesterday that one of Marcus Wareings places wont be reopening) so it is clearly affecting all areas of the industry. Restaurants, bars etc will have bought food in on the understanding of the increased (and non-weather dependent) number of covers, theyll have brought people back off furlough etc



To then hit them with another 2 week delay (and lets be honest, its never the amount of time that they say it will be) would be pretty damaging not to mention the mental affect it likely had on owners of these establishments who are probably already shifting themselves about being able to avoid going out of business.



If they were going to do that the time to do it would have been at the press conference a couple weeks ago when they confirmed it would all be reopening (which may well be what you mean) as at least then everyone knew that the reopening was conditional.







News, some scientists are questioning why yesterday's unlocking was allowed to go ahead as one of the government's tests was for it not to happen if there was a variant of concern circulating (given that they don't yet know if there is a major concern or not with the Indian variant to me it makes more sense to proceed cautiously). I do accept what you are saying though about the impact any delay would have on pubs and restaurants who have ordered food and drink.

My follow up post mentioned foreign travel.On BBCJohnson, however, saying he sees no reason at the moment to delay the next stage of the lockdown so it appears he is differing from the scientists (no surprise there)