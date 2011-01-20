« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:53:24 am
Brexit Britain is shit at closing its borders, the one thing you thought you may have relied on during the pandemic with this Government was keeping the doors shut.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:51:50 am
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:40:51 am
if people are that desperate then a couple of weeks won't make much of a difference will it?

I'm not talking about relocking everything down, I just fail to see the need to allow foreign holidays until more people are vaccinated. Not convinced about indoor hospitality yet either. Hopefully it's just me being over-cautious.

As for rioting in the streets, the twitteratti have been saying that since lockdowns first started

Your previous post said about indoor hospitality rather than foreign travel.

The problem with that is that this industry is massively on its arse, restaurants seem to be closing daily (I read yesterday that one of Marcus Wareings places wont be reopening) so it is clearly affecting all areas of the industry. Restaurants, bars etc will have bought food in on the understanding of the increased (and non-weather dependent) number of covers, theyll have brought people back off furlough etc

To then hit them with another 2 week delay (and lets be honest, its never the amount of time that they say it will be) would be pretty damaging not to mention the mental affect it likely had on owners of these establishments who are probably already shifting themselves about being able to avoid going out of business.

If they were going to do that the time to do it would have been at the press conference a couple weeks ago when they confirmed it would all be reopening (which may well be what you mean) as at least then everyone knew that the reopening was conditional.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:15:40 am
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm
Had my 2nd dose now and to be honest am ready to rock and roll. However I do realise that others are not as fortunate to have even one, let alone both vaccines just yet, but the time is nearing and then it will be a case of stay locked away, keep wearing masks and  shit or take your 90% chance. I know what I'm going to do.



Had mine Friday . AZ.
Had heard that it was 'worse' . My wife said her second Pfizer definitely hurt.  Mine felt slightly worse than before, but that was probably due to the heads up from my wife, and possibly a less experienced vaccinator.  I certainly wouldn't use the word 'hurt' to describe it.  Paper cut territory at worse.  Didn't feel quite right the next day, but again it was no worse for me that a bad night's sleep would have been.  Took me till about 2 in the afternoon to consider that the mild headache and sort of run down feeling was probably the vaccine. Was fine on Sunday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:05:54 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:37:29 am
Well that was shite, i had already ordered the gasoline which i was going to use to set alight my face masks.

Why would you destroy them rather than keep them just in case? It's not like they're going to go off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:47:06 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:35:27 am
Eustace on sky news confirms there may be a delay of further opening on June 21st because of the Indian variant.

I think that is a fair guess to be honest.

The Govt / Bozo will be under pressure then as it was something they could have controlled better.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:00:37 am
Groundhog Day.

The first stages of mild panic.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:01:18 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:00:37 am
Groundhog Day.

The first stages of mild panic.

In what sense?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:06:16 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:05:54 am
Why would you destroy them rather than keep them just in case? It's not like they're going to go off.

Because I hate them and will take much joy out of waving them out of existence.

Also if the inevitable happens and we still are mandated to wear them then Ill just pick up a box of disposable ones.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:29:04 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:01:18 am
In what sense?
In the sense that they delayed taking a sensible decision because Johnson wants to be loved.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:48:25 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:29:04 am
In the sense that they delayed taking a sensible decision because Johnson wants to be loved.

You're not wrong .

Apart from the vaccine procurement , they've massively fucked up at every stage of the pandemic ( and you still get people lauding them on the magnificent job they've done ).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:00:25 pm
Has anyone (or someone you know) still waiting for their second dose of vaccine been contacted yet to bring forward the appointment from 12 weeks to 8?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:01:34 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:00:25 pm
Has anyone (or someone you know) still waiting for their second dose of vaccine been contacted yet to bring forward the appointment from 12 weeks to 8?

I've not heard of it yet . Mine should be getting called forward but still waiting .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:01:57 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:00:25 pm
Has anyone (or someone you know) still waiting for their second dose of vaccine been contacted yet to bring forward the appointment from 12 weeks to 8?

I was wondering if you cancel and try and rebook would it allow you a date 8 weeks from the first, rather than the current 11, but doubt its that simple!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:03:07 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:01:57 pm
I was wondering if you cancel and try and rebook would it allow you a date 8 weeks from the first, rather than the current 11, but doubt its that simple!

Read this morning that you don't need to do anything - people will be contacted .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:03:51 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:00:25 pm
Has anyone (or someone you know) still waiting for their second dose of vaccine been contacted yet to bring forward the appointment from 12 weeks to 8?

I only got a weeks notice for my second dose and it would have been about 9 weeks after first so I'm guessing they brought it forward. I had to rebook it anyway as was supposed to be tomorrow and couldn't make it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:43:46 pm
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 12:03:07 pm
Read this morning that you don't need to do anything - people will be contacted .

Yeah thats what the .gov website says too but just wondering if anyone has actually been contacted yet, Im at 9 weeks already so technically I am now overdue, plus my address with my GP is still at my parents so as far as the health authorities are concerned I live in an area with a high prevalence of the Indian variant but havent heard anything yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:06:21 pm
It's certainly true that people were predicting disaster on every other step so far, schools re opening, shops re opening etc. I don't trust the government but I don't trust the doom mongers either.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:11:40 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:51:50 am
Your previous post said about indoor hospitality rather than foreign travel.

The problem with that is that this industry is massively on its arse, restaurants seem to be closing daily (I read yesterday that one of Marcus Wareings places wont be reopening) so it is clearly affecting all areas of the industry. Restaurants, bars etc will have bought food in on the understanding of the increased (and non-weather dependent) number of covers, theyll have brought people back off furlough etc

To then hit them with another 2 week delay (and lets be honest, its never the amount of time that they say it will be) would be pretty damaging not to mention the mental affect it likely had on owners of these establishments who are probably already shifting themselves about being able to avoid going out of business.

If they were going to do that the time to do it would have been at the press conference a couple weeks ago when they confirmed it would all be reopening (which may well be what you mean) as at least then everyone knew that the reopening was conditional.


My follow up post mentioned foreign travel.

On BBC News, some scientists are questioning why yesterday's unlocking was allowed to go ahead as one of the government's tests was for it not to happen if there was a variant of concern circulating (given that they don't yet know if there is a major concern or not with the Indian variant to me it makes more sense to proceed cautiously).  I do accept what you are saying though about the impact any delay would have on pubs and restaurants who have ordered food and drink.

Johnson, however, saying he sees no reason at the moment to delay the next stage of the lockdown so it appears he is differing from the scientists (no surprise there)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:27:38 pm
Anyone had any success in turning up to vaccination sites later in the day and seeing if they have spare stock?

Wife and I thinking of trying it tonight (south Manchester).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:28:25 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:11:40 pm
My follow up post mentioned foreign travel.

On BBC News, some scientists are questioning why yesterday's unlocking was allowed to go ahead as one of the government's tests was for it not to happen if there was a variant of concern circulating (given that they don't yet know if there is a major concern or not with the Indian variant to me it makes more sense to proceed cautiously).  I do accept what you are saying though about the impact any delay would have on pubs and restaurants who have ordered food and drink.

Johnson, however, saying he sees no reason at the moment to delay the next stage of the lockdown so it appears he is differing from the scientists (no surprise there)

To be fair to the fucking twat, there isn't remotely enough data yet to know whether 21st June will go ahead or not, so it is true to say that it still could happen.

After getting burned by B117 last year it does feel that we are somewhat ready to think the world is ending everytime a new variant arrives.

We will gain a much better idea of what is going on over the next couple of weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:30:40 pm
For any youngsters who would like to volunteer for an intranasal version of the Oxford vaccine, the Jenner are recruiting for a trial.

https://www.jenner.ac.uk/volunteer/recruiting-trials/covid-19-vaccine-intranasal-study-cov008
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:31:12 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:00:25 pm
Has anyone (or someone you know) still waiting for their second dose of vaccine been contacted yet to bring forward the appointment from 12 weeks to 8?

Nope.  I can't even get a 2nd appointment closer than 60 miles away never mind brought forward
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:36:19 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:31:12 pm
Nope.  I can't even get a 2nd appointment closer than 60 miles away never mind brought forward

You live on Anglesey no Debs, there's nothing closer than 60 miles away from you ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:37:48 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:27:38 pm
Anyone had any success in turning up to vaccination sites later in the day and seeing if they have spare stock?

Wife and I thinking of trying it tonight (south Manchester).

Know that Cheetham Hill site specifically requests you not turn up on spec unless it's a walk-in day set aside for it. Think there's some walk in slots at Didsbury Mosque this Friday, 11am to 3pm, if that's of any use at all to you. Can pre-book on: 0161 9470770
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:39:48 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:36:19 pm
You live on Anglesey no Debs, there's nothing closer than 60 miles away from you ;D

  :lickin
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:41:56 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:35:27 am
Eustace on sky news confirms there may be a delay of further opening on June 21st because of the Indian variant.

Seems likely that it might happen.  Can't help but think that extending the current restrictions might have been better to try and beat this Indian variant.  Relaxing them and then putting restrictions back or local lock downs will just annoy people more.

The director of public health from Bedford said that there are now people in hospital with the Indian variant who have had their vaccines, thankfully just small numbers at the minute, so let's hope the Indian one doesn't get out of control.  They said they won't get a clear picture of how effective the current vaccines are for about another 3 more weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:48:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:39:48 pm
  :lickin

When I first tried to rebook the only place I could select was Elgin which is 65 miles away on a slow road that takes almost 2 hours to drive.

Managed eventually to get another appointment in Aberdeen.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:49:04 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:36:19 pm
You live on Anglesey no Debs, there's nothing closer than 60 miles away from you ;D

Dublin?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:51:41 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:54:45 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:51:41 pm
That's 120 miles.

Yeah but theyre meeting Debs halfway.
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:56:22 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:54:45 pm
Yeah but theyre meeting Debs halfway.

I sea.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:18:35 pm
Ive just realised its 10 weeks since my first jab,  Ive heard nothing so should i ring up?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:30:23 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:18:35 pm
Ive just realised its 10 weeks since my first jab,  Ive heard nothing so should i ring up?
Hearing loss isnt a symptom as far as I know.
