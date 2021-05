Has there been any regional varitation in relaxation of the rules in England? In Scotland Moray and Glasgow are remaining in level 3 (everywhere else to level 2) due to presence of Indian strain and higher case numbers.



People travelling on holiday already seems crazy to me



No. Everyone gets the same rules. The only regional differences seems to be access to vaccines. The problem areas with the Indian variant will get increased vaccine and testing support.I guess the government didn't want a repeat of last summer where no one really knew the rules.I still think going to the pub or out for a meal, cinema etc seems crazy. Let alone opening boarders to foreign travel (especially when quarantining from home cant be policed).