Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1896627 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55840 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 am »
On the WHO saying that there could be a worse spike than previously, I assume that comment is aimed worldwide rather than the U.K.? Surely if weve had 2/3 of the population vaccinated and those without vaccination are in the group least likely to fall seriously ill and the current variant is not resistance to vaccination then any spike now is likely to be considerably smaller than previously?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55841 on: Yesterday at 09:48:31 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:26:45 am
On the WHO saying that there could be a worse spike than previously, I assume that comment is aimed worldwide rather than the U.K.? Surely if weve had 2/3 of the population vaccinated and those without vaccination are in the group least likely to fall seriously ill and the current variant is not resistance to vaccination then any spike now is likely to be considerably smaller than previously?

Well thats the hope, that a spike in infections doesnt result in hospitalisation either because they are younger and at less risk or vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55842 on: Yesterday at 12:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:26:45 am
On the WHO saying that there could be a worse spike than previously, I assume that comment is aimed worldwide rather than the U.K.? Surely if weve had 2/3 of the population vaccinated and those without vaccination are in the group least likely to fall seriously ill and the current variant is not resistance to vaccination then any spike now is likely to be considerably smaller than previously?

It shouldn't be underestimated how much of the 'squashing of peaks' occurs as a result of non pharmaceutical interventions like isolating lockdowns.

It does a lot of the heavy lifting that some might accidentally attribute to vaccines/infection-induced immunity.

As you say though, a peak in deaths is extremely unlikely - however a lengthy but low peak (if we look at an epicurve) spanning July wouldn't be a surprise
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55843 on: Yesterday at 12:34:01 pm »
Sounds worth doing. Blackburn's director of public health.

Quote
Delighted to say that we now have a 'Green Light' to rapidly increace [sic] vaccinations!
An additional supply of over 1000 per day (Pfizer) for next 2 weeks for both high variant spread areas and all residents over 18 (subject to eligibility).

https://twitter.com/BWDDPH/status/1393890162095054849

Does jar this has been asked for since February but still hopefully in time to do some good there.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55844 on: Yesterday at 12:48:30 pm »
Jabs for 35s and over this week. Thank fucker.. That's me!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55845 on: Yesterday at 01:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 12:48:30 pm
Jabs for 35s and over this week. Thank fucker.. That's me!

Getting closer to mine at the tender age of 29. Great that I'll be going into school tomorrow and the government have removed masks for students. Very logical.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55846 on: Yesterday at 01:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 12:48:30 pm
Jabs for 35s and over this week. Thank fucker.. That's me!

Will Milner have recovered in time for the last game?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55847 on: Yesterday at 01:06:53 pm »
Just got my second dose of AZ yesterday. Really knocked the shite out of me. Hopefully I feel better in a day or two like the last time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55848 on: Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55849 on: Yesterday at 01:30:45 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/18-people-hospital-bolton-coronavirus-20608067

Not good. One person has even had both jabs.

Why is it not good? All we know is that 5 of them had at least one jab we don't know the severity of the disease
 They could easily be in hospital because they are dehydrated and need extra fluids, or are you just trying to say vaccines don't work?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55850 on: Yesterday at 01:33:03 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/18-people-hospital-bolton-coronavirus-20608067

Not good. One person has even had both jabs.

Majority of those were eligible but didnt get one. I dont know the reasons, although I can suspect why. If anything, I hope this acted like a wake up call for everyone else who's hesitated
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55851 on: Yesterday at 01:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:33:03 pm
Majority of those were eligible but didnt get one. I dont know the reasons, although I can suspect why. If anything, I hope this acted like a wake up call for everyone else who's hesitated

And the one who'd had two jabs was described as 'frail' so probably high risk.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55852 on: Yesterday at 01:48:26 pm »
The number of people I know who have had one jab and want to get on with life as normal is unreal :/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55853 on: Yesterday at 02:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May 15, 2021, 11:54:05 pm
100% Andy.

This is the thing, though. The reason I've come in firing from the hip the other night. After being in lockdown and obeying everything, listening to my own logic, knowledge, as well as information given, and still ended up infected with the thing. Recovered, but still endured another 5 months of lockdown restrictions and obeying the rules. Listening to and watching the news about the vaccines and following the figures and looking at the evidence of seeing that the virus is in retreat. Then suddenly there's talk about variants spreading and causing an even bigger spike than what was previously seen, with more deaths and hospitalisations. It's the language used to communicate to the public. It's not what you want to be hearing when you've had a rough couple of days and you're starting to feel the fatigue of restrictions. Either the vaccines are as effective as what they say, or they aren't. It's vaccination or bust. As you've pointed out, when you've got a government that fucks about, whatever is happening in other countries, you can expect to find its way eventually to where you are going by what's happened in the past year. The vaccines are effective. Get them fucking out all over the world and get this shit sorted. Nope. Lets count the cost of that first, shall we? But with money, not lives.

They're talking about possibilities using their science knowledge.
Would you rather they painted you an overly optimistic picture?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55854 on: Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 15, 2021, 09:17:47 pm
They are. Not 100% certain, but we dont have evidence of vaccines not being significantly less effective . Which gets better the longer it stays that way. 

Time will tell.

This isn't a flip inquiry, Teps, well, mostly not.

Is the above a triple negative?

No evidence of not being less effective?

Genuinely flummoxed...  :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55855 on: Yesterday at 05:34:04 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm
This isn't a flip inquiry, Teps, well, mostly not.

Is the above a triple negative?

No evidence of not being less effective?

Genuinely flummoxed...  :D
;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55856 on: Yesterday at 07:39:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 15, 2021, 09:17:47 pm
They are. Not 100% certain, but we dont have evidence of vaccines not being significantly less effective . Which gets better the longer it stays that way. 

Time will tell.

A very small sample size but of the 18 people in hospital 5 have been vaccinated (4 with only one dose, and the one whose had both was described as being frail). Last week PHE released info saying one dose of vaccine reduces hospitalisation by 75%, so very roughly speaking we are where should expect to be.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55857 on: Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:48:26 pm
The number of people I know who have had one jab and want to get on with life as normal is unreal :/

Its not good but its not the end of the world either. The point of the second dose is more to extend the length of immunity rather then the strength of immunity.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55858 on: Yesterday at 07:53:32 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/18-people-hospital-bolton-coronavirus-20608067

Not good. One person has even had both jabs.

Weirdly, I think it may not be as bad as it appears - though can't say for sure without more detail.

I've struggle to find figures, but what I did find suggested that by the end of April, 61% of Bolton adults had received at least one jab, and 25% had received two. That's total adults - as a % of eligible people, it would be higher.
But despite the unvaccinated being a minority, they make up the majority of hospitalisations - suggesting the vaccine is having an effect.

I did a rough calculation - if you assume all 18 were vaccine eligible, and that vaccine take up is 70%, then I get an vaccine efficacy of 79%.


Disclaimer: I am using a efficacy formula I grabbed off the internet, and there are a lot of unknowns/uncertainties
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55859 on: Yesterday at 08:24:45 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:53:32 pm
Weirdly, I think it may not be as bad as it appears - though can't say for sure without more detail.

I've struggle to find figures, but what I did find suggested that by the end of April, 61% of Bolton adults had received at least one jab, and 25% had received two. That's total adults - as a % of eligible people, it would be higher.
But despite the unvaccinated being a minority, they make up the majority of hospitalisations - suggesting the vaccine is having an effect.

I did a rough calculation - if you assume all 18 were vaccine eligible, and that vaccine take up is 70%, then I get an vaccine efficacy of 79%.


Disclaimer: I am using a efficacy formula I grabbed off the internet, and there are a lot of unknowns/uncertainties

See my post above, PHE data on Monday said theres a 75% reduction in hospital admissions after vaccination by a single dose, and thats whats people need to remember. The vaccines reduce sickness, hospitalisation and death substantially they do not eliminate those outcomes and people need to remember that and expect more then that or panic everytime a vaccinated person gets sick or sadly doesnt survive.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55860 on: Yesterday at 08:35:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm
Its not good but its not the end of the world either. The point of the second dose is more to extend the length of immunity rather then the strength of immunity.

No I mean within days!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55861 on: Yesterday at 08:47:12 pm »

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:24:45 pm
See my post above, PHE data on Monday said theres a 75% reduction in hospital admissions after vaccination by a single dose, and thats whats people need to remember. The vaccines reduce sickness, hospitalisation and death substantially they do not eliminate those outcomes and people need to remember that and expect more then that or panic everytime a vaccinated person gets sick or sadly doesnt survive.

Yeah, I didn't see that before as I actually started typing my reply before you'd posted that (was playing around with the numbers).
Happy to see my back of a fag packet workings do line up!

It's a pity that the media tends to go with attention grabbing "Vaccinated people hospitalised" headlines, and hide or skip entirely the news that the numbers are entirely in line with how the vaccines are expected to work.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55862 on: Yesterday at 09:20:42 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:47:12 pm
Yeah, I didn't see that before as I actually started typing my reply before you'd posted that (was playing around with the numbers).
Happy to see my back of a fag packet workings do line up!

It's a pity that the media tends to go with attention grabbing "Vaccinated people hospitalised" headlines, and hide or skip entirely the news that the numbers are entirely in line with how the vaccines are expected to work.

Your completely right. What is concerning is when you ease social distancing and have potentially a more transmissible variant, even if only 25% of the hospitalisations that would otherwise happen do happen, that could overwhelm the NHS later on in the year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55863 on: Today at 07:38:48 am »
Sky news ticker quoting The Times reporting that uk had c.20k arrivals from India during the delay to put India on the red list.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55864 on: Today at 08:14:35 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:38:48 am
Sky news ticker quoting The Times reporting that uk had c.20k arrivals from India during the delay to put India on the red list.

Not surprising, April is always one of the best times to go because the wether is good, once you start getting into May it gets too hot, plus without checking the exact dates people may have gone for over Easter holidays.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55865 on: Today at 10:13:16 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 12:48:30 pm
Jabs for 35s and over this week. Thank fucker.. That's me!
So how did everyone go about getting their jab? Did you just sit tight and wait for a call?

I've called my surgery this morning and an automated message greeted me with 'if you are calling about the vaccine please hang up. We will invite you when we have supplies'.

Completely get that, but I've heard so many stories of people just walking in and asking and receiving it!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55866 on: Today at 10:17:14 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:13:16 am
So how did everyone go about getting their jab? Did you just sit tight and wait for a call?

I've called my surgery this morning and an automated message greeted me with 'if you are calling about the vaccine please hang up. We will invite you when we have supplies'.

Completely get that, but I've heard so many stories of people just walking in and asking and receiving it!

Got notified that I could apply, so did so online. Got an appointment and went in. Sorted.

When I booked the first one, it made me also book the second one which is coming up in about a month.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55867 on: Today at 10:20:02 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:13:16 am
So how did everyone go about getting their jab? Did you just sit tight and wait for a call?

I've called my surgery this morning and an automated message greeted me with 'if you are calling about the vaccine please hang up. We will invite you when we have supplies'.

Completely get that, but I've heard so many stories of people just walking in and asking and receiving it!
Think most just wait for the online system to open up for their age group - then its fairly straight forward to go online and book.

Some will have gone via a message from GP but that varies a lot by region it seems.

Apparently the booking system will open to over 35s at some point this week, so Id just wait for that and go ahead and book there. You dont require a message from your GP to book there once that opens to over 35s.

Heres the website that you can book online once your age group is eligible
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:36 am by djahern »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55868 on: Today at 10:23:31 am »
Ahh amazing, thanks. I didn't actually know that about the online booking. I'm 35 so quite eager to get in there and get it done. Hope it's soon!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55869 on: Today at 10:51:44 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:13:16 am
So how did everyone go about getting their jab? Did you just sit tight and wait for a call?

I've called my surgery this morning and an automated message greeted me with 'if you are calling about the vaccine please hang up. We will invite you when we have supplies'.

Completely get that, but I've heard so many stories of people just walking in and asking and receiving it!

I got a text from my GP, it only let me book the first one though and then when I got the jab they said they'd contact me to book the second closer to the time.

They also texted me on Friday afternoon just gone inviting anyone between 25 and 40 to go up to Anfield before 15:30 that day, or between 9am - 1pm on Saturday. I'm still waiting for my second jab and it's only been three weeks but I rang the GP to see if my fella could go as it said no appointment necessary, but because the silly fucker has only just got round to registering with this GP (we've lived here for 6 months ::) and he's still not fully registered, he wasn't allowed. Tit.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55870 on: Today at 10:59:17 am »
Had the Pfizer one on Saturday. Got my text last Thursday to book in. No issues. Arrived 30 mins early but was in and out in 20 mins (you have to wait 15 mins in a waiting room after for any allergic reactions).

Arm is still achy (feels like when you carry something heavier than you should). But nothing else.

And the record of my vaccine has already popped up on my NHS app so when covid passports become a thing its there ready to go.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55871 on: Today at 11:06:33 am »
The NHS app is now your Covid vaccination passport
