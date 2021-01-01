Anti intellectual bollocks?
yep
If you don't want to hear epidemiologists and other scientists describing the pandemic with the best available scientific data, then don't. Stick on Eastenders or something. Calling them c*nts for doing globally important work though doesn't reflect well on you.
You can rail against the virus and restrictions all you want, but having a go at the people working crazy hours for the last 18 month - for your benefit - because they have not packaged it in a dishonestly pleasant way for you is fucking ugly mate.
Right, so lets keep locking down indefinitely. Destroying business's, livelihoods...what else? If you're told that vaccines are a way out of a pandemic, and people are complying with that and then you tell people that there's going to be more restrictions, more lockdowns, where and when will it end? Sooner or later, people will get fed up. How is that being anti-intellectual?
Totally irrelevant to what i said. Of course people will get (and already are) fed up.
But you were having a go at the WHO, Chris Witty, epidemiologists, scientists, NHS doctors - because of their reporting of the science. Pick a better target.