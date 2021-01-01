« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1892834 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55800 on: Today at 12:06:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:42:27 am
Point taken. To be honest maybe the higher case numbers in those areas have little to do with where people have travelled to (and where they, or their families are from), but same as since the beginning of the pandemic, more with economic status, and the poorer communities are getting hit harder.

Yeah, I think its a mixture of that plus vaccine hesitancy in some communities.

I read an article from the i paper that had a quote from a doctor in Bolton:

The increase in admissions is seen across the age range from 35-65. The majority of patients have not received a vaccination dose, but many would have been eligible.

https://apple.news/A014atKxDQE6fZh3f2VD-8g
Offline didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55801 on: Today at 05:23:46 pm »
Just a caution about vaccine hubris. A mate of mine got his first jab and met up with four people two weeks later probably thinking he'd be fine.

On hearing he'd contracted covid I rang him. To be honest I was gonna take the piss and call him a dope. When I realized he could barely finish a sentence without a dry hacking cough and was vomiting constantly  I changed tact. Wouldn't be a bit surprised if he's heading to the hospital shortly. Hes 45, overweight and unfit.

A son of one of the guys he met never told his dad that he was being tested. Now they're all ill.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55802 on: Today at 05:28:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:06:34 pm
Yeah, I think its a mixture of that plus vaccine hesitancy in some communities.

I read an article from the i paper that had a quote from a doctor in Bolton:

The increase in admissions is seen across the age range from 35-65. The majority of patients have not received a vaccination dose, but many would have been eligible.

https://apple.news/A014atKxDQE6fZh3f2VD-8g

I saw a couple of clips on TV from either Blackburn or Bolton of vaccine queues. One was a mix of Asian and white with a variety of ages most under forty. The other clip was exclusively white, most over 50. It wasn't clear if this was a queue for second doses but if it was first doses, and that was the implication, they've left it late.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55803 on: Today at 06:34:36 pm »
Looking like vaccine escape isnt going to be an issue with this new variant.


Just need to get people vaccinated!

https://twitter.com/sailorrooscout/status/1393609430856503297?s=21
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55804 on: Today at 06:34:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:28:21 pm
I saw a couple of clips on TV from either Blackburn or Bolton of vaccine queues. One was a mix of Asian and white with a variety of ages most under forty. The other clip was exclusively white, most over 50. It wasn't clear if this was a queue for second doses but if it was first doses, and that was the implication, they've left it late.


Can't possibly have been 1st for the over 50s' surely,as for the queue being mostly white,haven't Mosques & Temples acted as vaccination centres or did I dream that ?
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55805 on: Today at 06:39:14 pm »
until India sorts their shit out. We are as a country need to be cautious with the final reopening.Just spoke to a relative in India and adding to my previous post. There are companies in India offering fake negative covid tests in exchange for money in order for people to fly in. It will be same case across the whole Indian subcontinent. There are still flights from India to the UK as of today,God knows how many more cases of this Indian variant we will see and of any more mutations from India.

Suprise suprise the times are reporting what I said yesterday. The government is looking at adding more countries to the red list from amber to stop the loopholes like I mentioned.
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55806 on: Today at 06:39:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:34:59 pm

Can't possibly have been 1st for the over 50s' surely,as for the queue being mostly white,haven't Mosques & Temples acted as vaccination centres or did I dream that ?

You are correct they have
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55807 on: Today at 06:46:24 pm »
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55808 on: Today at 07:21:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:34:59 pm

Can't possibly have been 1st for the over 50s' surely,as for the queue being mostly white,haven't Mosques & Temples acted as vaccination centres or did I dream that ?

They have, both as vaccination centres and testing centres but some people are incredibly stubborn and stupid and still refuse. Not sure what else the authorities can do to get people to get themselves vaccinated.
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55809 on: Today at 07:36:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:21:45 pm
They have, both as vaccination centres and testing centres but some people are incredibly stubborn and stupid and still refuse. Not sure what else the authorities can do to get people to get themselves vaccinated.

Not only stubbornness imo. You have young people telling their elder relatives some that don't speak English not to get the vaccine.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55810 on: Today at 07:56:39 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:44:45 am

I still think vaccinating the younger age groups asap with their first dose should be a priority. I don't understand why the people with the most social interactions are still the least protected, and others are prioritised before them.
Adding a second dose for someone already vaccinated adds about 10% to their protection, but the first dose for someone unvaccinated adds about 70%.
I guess it comes down to some sort of calculation that Im incapable of doing. Is adding an extra 10% protection for the remaining over 50s more valuable (considering their higher likelihood of severe disease) than adding 70% protection to the larger under 40s group (who have a much lower likelihood of severe disease)? Im guessing this has been estimated by someone somewhere.

Even if that calculation would point to the under 40 option as not being the priority, Id still agree with you - we should do both and probably can considering both groups are very likely to be dependent on different vaccine supplies. Being very cynical you could argue that reducing the gap from 12 to 8 weeks became possible very recently with the decision to offer the under 40s an alternative to AZ. So even in the absence of a new more transmissible variant, would we have done this modification anyway?
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55811 on: Today at 07:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 04:06:05 am
The signs are there. The WHO coming out with their usual doom and gloom bollocks, Whitty with ominous portents of "possibilities" and scientists and doctors working in the NHS talking about a spike that could see hospitalisations and deaths worse than the peak in January. Like, are these c*nts for fucking real? You tell a population to get vaccinated, and they mostly comply with a high rate of vaccination, and then they come out with that shite? The vaccines either worked or they haven't. How can they make statements like the one claiming there will be a worse wave than the previous two to come? Yet again, more bollocks on top of the mountain of bollocks we've been fed for over a year now with regards to what we should and shouldn't be doing. Yet again, the fuzzy headed c*nt in charge over there sat on his hands under his fat fucking arse and let variants into the country unimpeded. 

Anti intellectual bollocks.

Viruses don't tend to give a shite about feelings or optics. Don't hold it against those that are working to look out for your health that they report the uncomfortable news of risks that are established using the scientific method.

(as opposed to your idea that 'the population have mostly complied with high rates of vaccination so whatevs, lets stop caring about health now).
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55812 on: Today at 08:06:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:34:36 pm
Looking like vaccine escape isn’t going to be an issue with this new variant.


Just need to get people vaccinated!

https://twitter.com/sailorrooscout/status/1393609430856503297?s=21

Too early to make that statement, there are a lot of confounding factors to consider in the group of health care workers that make up that study's population. I think that person is prone to a bit of enthusiastic editorialising/over-extrapoloating.

Certainly the signs are too bad on this (vaccine escape) so far though
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55813 on: Today at 08:11:36 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 07:56:39 pm
Even if that calculation would point to the under 40 option as not being the priority, Id still agree with you - we should do both and probably can considering both groups are very likely to be dependent on different vaccine supplies. Being very cynical you could argue that reducing the gap from 12 to 8 weeks became possible very recently with the decision to offer the under 40s an alternative to AZ. So even in the absence of a new more transmissible variant, would we have done this modification anyway?

I'm inclined to agree, it's packaging a modification that was going to happen anyway with important messaging about the new variant of concern.

Also agree we should really be doing both. As the SPI-M consensus statement (thanks Zeb) says, the potential upside to this comes from it being implemented very swiftly. Sadly don't see it happening in Blackburn in time to be able to monitor and evaluate effectiveness of it as a swift intervention.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55814 on: Today at 08:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 07:59:47 pm
Anti intellectual bollocks.

Viruses don't tend to give a shite about feelings or optics. Don't hold it against those that are working to look out for your health that they report the uncomfortable news of risks that are established using the scientific method.

(as opposed to your idea that 'the population have mostly complied with high rates of vaccination so whatevs, lets stop caring about health now).
Anti intellectual bollocks?

Right, so lets keep locking down indefinitely. Destroying business's, livelihoods...what else? If you're told that vaccines are a way out of a pandemic, and people are complying with that and then you tell people that there's going to be more restrictions, more lockdowns, where and when will it end? Sooner or later, people will get fed up. How is that being anti-intellectual?
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55815 on: Today at 08:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:13:17 pm
Anti intellectual bollocks?

yep

If you don't want to hear epidemiologists and other scientists describing the pandemic with the best available scientific data, then don't. Stick on Eastenders or something. Calling them c*nts for doing globally important work though doesn't reflect well on you.

You can rail against the virus and restrictions all you want, but having a go at the people working crazy hours for the last 18 month - for your benefit - because they have not packaged it in a dishonestly pleasant way for you is fucking ugly mate.

Quote
Right, so lets keep locking down indefinitely. Destroying business's, livelihoods...what else? If you're told that vaccines are a way out of a pandemic, and people are complying with that and then you tell people that there's going to be more restrictions, more lockdowns, where and when will it end? Sooner or later, people will get fed up. How is that being anti-intellectual?

Totally irrelevant to what i said. Of course people will get (and already are) fed up.

But you were having a go at the WHO, Chris Witty, epidemiologists, scientists, NHS doctors - because of their reporting of the science. Pick a better target.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55816 on: Today at 08:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:26:51 pm
yep

If you don't want to hear epidemiologists and other scientists describing the pandemic with the best available scientific data, then don't. Stick on Eastenders or something. Calling them c*nts for doing globally important work though doesn't reflect well on you.

You can rail against the virus and restrictions all you want, but having a go at the people working crazy hours for the last 18 month - for your benefit - because they have not packaged it in a dishonestly pleasant way for you is fucking ugly mate.

Totally irrelevant to what i said. Of course people will get (and already are) fed up.

But you were having a go at the WHO, Chris Witty, epidemiologists, scientists, NHS doctors - because of their reporting of the science. Pick a better target.
Where did I call scientists or epidemiologists c*nts? Nowhere. I called your prime minister a c*nt. Which he is. The things I mentioned are not words coming out of my mouth. They are coming the so called "experts", and there's been mixed messages from them from the get go of this thing. Meanwhile you've got your politicians making brain-dead decisions and telling people that they can go back to some semblance of normality, only to fuck it up again, and then (potentially) telling them they can't. Keeping airports and travel open and being reactionary instead of preventative. Anti-intellectual bollocks.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55817 on: Today at 08:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:38:25 pm
Where did I call scientists or epidemiologists c*nts? Nowhere. I called your prime minister a c*nt. Which he is. The things I mentioned are not words coming out of my mouth. They are coming the so called "experts", and there's been mixed messages from them from the get go of this thing. Meanwhile you've got your politicians making brain-dead decisions and telling people that they can go back to some semblance of normality, only to fuck it up again, and then (potentially) telling them they can't. Keeping airports and travel open and being reactionary instead of preventative. Anti-intellectual bollocks.

It's right at the start of your post. You list those people, without mentioning Johnson (who we agree on) once, then ask are those c*nts for real:

"The signs are there. The WHO coming out with their usual doom and gloom bollocks, Whitty with ominous portents of "possibilities" and scientists and doctors working in the NHS talking about a spike that could see hospitalisations and deaths worse than the peak in January. Like, are these c*nts for fucking real?"

Can only go on what you wrote, and that's the impression you gave.

You've also just said so called "experts" of those same people (not Johnson) - which again feeds that first impression you gave.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55818 on: Today at 08:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:38:25 pm
Where did I call scientists or epidemiologists c*nts? Nowhere. I called your prime minister a c*nt. Which he is. The things I mentioned are not words coming out of my mouth. They are coming the so called "experts", and there's been mixed messages from them from the get go of this thing. Meanwhile you've got your politicians making brain-dead decisions and telling people that they can go back to some semblance of normality, only to fuck it up again, and then (potentially) telling them they can't. Keeping airports and travel open and being reactionary instead of preventative. Anti-intellectual bollocks.

You listed the WHO, Whitty, doctors and in your third line you said' Are these c*nts for real'

To be fair you did criticise Johnson in the same terms.

Edit - Classy beat me to it.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55819 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:51:43 pm
It's right at the start of your post. You list those people, without mentioning Johnson (who we agree on) once, then ask are those c*nts for real:

"The signs are there. The WHO coming out with their usual doom and gloom bollocks, Whitty with ominous portents of "possibilities" and scientists and doctors working in the NHS talking about a spike that could see hospitalisations and deaths worse than the peak in January. Like, are these c*nts for fucking real?"

Can only go on what you wrote, and that's the impression you gave.

You've also just said so called "experts" of those same people (not Johnson) - which again feeds that first impression you gave.
Aye, I've worded that poorly, admitedly, but that's down to my "Irish colloquialism" rather than directly attacking anyone specifically. I wasn't calling scientists or virologists c*nts. It's not like I don't listen to what they are saying. Of course I do, but sometimes scientists are too caught up with what they do, that they follow their own separate  agendas.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55820 on: Today at 08:59:04 pm »
The problem with this Indian variant/situation is that the virus couldn't find a better place to evolve,an evolution that could make all of our work trying to get it under control meaningless & have us starting from scratch fighting against a far deadlier beast.


I'm glad the WHO aren't ignoring that possibility because it's a fucking scary thing to think about.
