

I still think vaccinating the younger age groups asap with their first dose should be a priority. I don't understand why the people with the most social interactions are still the least protected, and others are prioritised before them.

Adding a second dose for someone already vaccinated adds about 10% to their protection, but the first dose for someone unvaccinated adds about 70%.



I guess it comes down to some sort of calculation that Im incapable of doing. Is adding an extra 10% protection for the remaining over 50s more valuable (considering their higher likelihood of severe disease) than adding 70% protection to the larger under 40s group (who have a much lower likelihood of severe disease)? Im guessing this has been estimated by someone somewhere.Even if that calculation would point to the under 40 option as not being the priority, Id still agree with you - we should do both and probably can considering both groups are very likely to be dependent on different vaccine supplies. Being very cynical you could argue that reducing the gap from 12 to 8 weeks became possible very recently with the decision to offer the under 40s an alternative to AZ. So even in the absence of a new more transmissible variant, would we have done this modification anyway?