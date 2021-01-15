If scarecrow head declares another lockdown, there'll be pandamonium, and rightly so.



I really dont see another lockdown on the cards at all. Theres no stomach for it in government or in the public. A surge like Christmas could force it on us I guess but I also just cant see how that might materialise.We could have some sort of prolonged flatter wave I think, with significant pressure on the NHS over a long period of time, but with reduced mortality. Even in that scenario I dont see a lockdown being enforced, it would be a case of carry on. That sucks of course for those working in health care, theyve had over a year now of working flat out and seeing some horrible things. In general the nation is behind the idea of protecting the NHS, but it would probably be fine with the NHS just about getting by as long as they can return to some normal life.Hopefully all academic anyway, well learn in the next week or two its not as bad as first feared. A lot of the deductions on this being more transmissible are based so far on unreliable data.