Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1887514 times)

Offline John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55680 on: Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm
The countries do border each other, so a chance there has been cross border transmission? I have read reports that people flying back from Pakistan were going via Turkey to get around the red list countries and people from India were doing the same. If true, high likelihood the Indian variant came in that way I'd have thought.

Bolton is 5 miles from me and loads of people travel from there to work in the Trafford Park area and to shop in the Trafford Centre, both of which are on my doorstep, hence my hatred of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson for not closing the borders, as I expect the Indian variant to move into Trafford soon enough.

Hâte to break it to you but its already there.

Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55681 on: Yesterday at 03:47:05 pm »
Fuck me, the government acting sensibly and jumping on a threat prior to weeks before everyone knew about it? What is this witchcraft?

Granted it may not be necessary had they done the above with closing the borders to a India but nevetheless, encouraging.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55682 on: Yesterday at 03:49:32 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm
Hâte to break it to you but its already there.



Bollocks - wondered why rates had started to rise by us :butt

Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:47:05 pm
Fuck me, the government acting sensibly and jumping on a threat prior to weeks before everyone knew about it? What is this witchcraft?

Granted it may not be necessary had they done the above with closing the borders to a India but nevetheless, encouraging.

Encouraging? They're just trying to clean the mess they are responsible for. Encouraging would have been stopping all flights from India and the surrounding regions.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55683 on: Yesterday at 03:52:42 pm »
It'll be SAGE and the JCVI, the government shouldn't get any praise for listening to them, if they would of done that from the beginning....
Offline John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55684 on: Yesterday at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:47:05 pm
Fuck me, the government acting sensibly and jumping on a threat prior to weeks before everyone knew about it? What is this witchcraft?

Granted it may not be necessary had they done the above with closing the borders to a India but nevetheless, encouraging.
What on earth are you talking about? Indias numbers were surging from the start of March. It took the govt until April 23rd to red list India and even then they gave 4 days notice. It came weeks too late and is the direct cause of the situation we face now with cases rocketing in certain areas due to the India variant.
Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55685 on: Yesterday at 03:55:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:49:32 pm
Bollocks - wondered why rates had started to rise by us :butt

Encouraging? They're just trying to clean the mess they are responsible for. Encouraging would have been stopping all flights from India and the surrounding regions.

Its encouraging in the sense that its a clear threat and the actions they are taking are encouraging me that theyre likely to neutralise it by targeting the threat at the key area(s).

Of course it wouldnt be necessary had they acted quickly in the first place.
Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55686 on: Yesterday at 03:58:16 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 03:55:09 pm
What on earth are you talking about? Indias numbers were surging from the start of March. It took the govt until April 23rd to red list India and even then they gave 4 days notice. It came weeks too late and is the direct cause of the situation we face now with cases rocketing in certain areas due to the India variant.

I said in the post of course this may not be necessary had they done the above in closing the borders.

What Im referring to is that they seem to be briefing the press that theyre targeting vaccinations at young people in areas where the variant seems to be spreading quickly.

It certainly wasnt meant as praise for the government who have handled almost everything about this pandemic other than the vaccination programme terribly, just that for once a positive decision seems to have been made without weeks of fucking about, even if the decision wouldnt have needed to have been made if they hadnt have done the above in relation to border control.
Offline John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55687 on: Yesterday at 03:59:00 pm »
Ah apologies, thought you meant theyd acted swiftly with the red listing of India.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55688 on: Yesterday at 04:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:57:34 pm
I had the AZ jab and my arm has been killing me for a couple of days and I felt absolutely shattered yesterday (feel fine now).

There's no way I would've wanted to go to Centre Parks put it that way  :)

My friend also felt knackered after the Pfizer one too.
I can confirm the same, no real issues with Pfizer except for feeling tired, weirdly it was a couple of days later, I was on leave so went to bed for a few hours in the afternoon and when I got up I was feeling much better, the only other symptom was a bit of a headache.  I probably wouldn't have wanted to be going to Center Parks though!
Offline MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55689 on: Yesterday at 04:29:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:26:50 pm
Surge vaccination in Blackburn for over 18s


Seems sensible 
given the fact that it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to offer the maximum protection, it may be a case of too little and definitely too late
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55690 on: Yesterday at 04:59:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:26:50 pm
Surge vaccination in Blackburn for over 18s


Seems sensible 

Excellent idea, hopefully not just Blackburn but Bolton etc too
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55691 on: Yesterday at 05:00:35 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 04:29:58 pm
given the fact that it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to offer the maximum protection, it may be a case of too little and definitely too late

It will at least help contain it if nothing else in a few weeks, but would probably work best with local lock down
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55692 on: Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 04:29:58 pm
given the fact that it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to offer the maximum protection, it may be a case of too little and definitely too late
Maximum protection wouldnt be required to have an effect though. Weve seen that some significant protection can arise after 2 weeks, and for the younger under 40s who are the bulk of the remaining unvaccinated its even earlier - maybe as short as a week.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55693 on: Yesterday at 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
Maximum protection wouldnt be required to have an effect though. Weve seen that some significant protection can arise after 2 weeks, and for the younger under 40s who are the bulk of the remaining unvaccinated its even earlier - maybe as short as a week.

My wife did a home antibody test 2 weeks after her first Pfizer dose and was showing a strong line (depressingly stronger than mine after 2 J&J's!)
Online jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55694 on: Yesterday at 05:22:33 pm »
I had my second vaccine even quicker than the first one! Its very well organised.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55695 on: Yesterday at 05:28:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:59:33 pm
Excellent idea, hopefully not just Blackburn but Bolton etc too
I think Sefton should be too, if it hasn't done already - it's doubled there in the 7 days to 8th May. Indian variant, as some students living there go to that college in Leyland which had an outbreak.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55696 on: Yesterday at 05:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:28:18 pm
I think Sefton should be too, if it hasn't done already - it's doubled there in the 7 days to 8th May. Indian variant, as some students living there go to that college in Leyland which had an outbreak.

I didnt know about Sefton, I definitely think its a good idea. Get it done in the next couple of weeks, then you have 3 weeks for immunity to build and people are protected by the end of June assuming thats when the restrictions are eased further. Would just be stupid to now let cases grow when we are so close to the end of it.
Offline Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55697 on: Yesterday at 05:45:49 pm »
Said about the over 30s being offered walk in by me start of the week, didn't realise it was Manchester pushing on with a complementary plan of their own for my area (fulfills a lot of the criteria for concern generally and for this form of the virus specifically). Blackburn today is the same. It's the government actually putting their full resources into it which is the thing.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55698 on: Yesterday at 06:25:50 pm »
Got my second appointment today.... and it's next Wednesday when I am supposed to be on a training course.  :duh

Not sure if that is a good enough excuse to rearrange.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55699 on: Yesterday at 06:44:07 pm »
Indian variant

Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55700 on: Yesterday at 07:21:04 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:44:07 pm
Indian variant



Shes brilliant in what she posts.

But a word of caution, the Indian variant shes talking about (B.1.617.1) isnt the variant of concern that were worried about, thats B.1.617.2
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55701 on: Yesterday at 07:23:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:21:04 pm
Shes brilliant in what she posts.

But a word of caution, the Indian variant shes talking about (B.1.617.1) isnt the variant of concern that were worried about, thats B.1.617.2

She also says in a reply they think it'll also be able to handle that no problem....and .3 i think
Online RJH

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55702 on: Yesterday at 07:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:58:16 pm
I said in the post of course this may not be necessary had they done the above in closing the borders.

What Im referring to is that they seem to be briefing the press that theyre targeting vaccinations at young people in areas where the variant seems to be spreading quickly.

It certainly wasnt meant as praise for the government who have handled almost everything about this pandemic other than the vaccination programme terribly, just that for once a positive decision seems to have been made without weeks of fucking about, even if the decision wouldnt have needed to have been made if they hadnt have done the above in relation to border control.

From what I read though, it was the local authorities in Blackburn who have decided to open up the vaccinations, rather than it coming from the Government.
So it may be band-wagonig rather than positive decision making.
Online thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55703 on: Today at 08:21:32 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:23:27 pm
She also says in a reply they think it'll also be able to handle that no problem....and .3 i think
That's good that it works for the point releases.  What about the larger B.1.618.1 upgrade?
