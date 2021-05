Bit of a hot spot in Bolton..



But not in the age groups that are vaccinated. Which is a little worrying on the one hand and on the other hand really reassuring that vaccines work against a hot spot of the Indian variant.



Jen Williams has been writing about it tonight. Burnham, Local councils and (Tory) MP want government to go in and start mass vaccination but government doesn't want to do that nor is there any plan around 'taking local/regional action' to actually put into place even if they were in favour of that either. Like you say, apparently it's largely been passed around by under 25 year olds, and especially 10 to 15 year olds. It kind of all loops back to discussions from last summer on what to do when it's going around a community with all the compounding factors.