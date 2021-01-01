Data from here and elsewhere is certainly suggesting that it is more transmissible - but by how much isnt clear at all. Could be a lot of confounding factors in the UK suggesting its higher than it actually turns out to be. Think well know a lot more in the next two weeks.
More transmissible doesnt equate to it being able to escape vaccines though, and thats the main thing looking at this situation longer term.
Putting both those things above together (if they turn out to be true) - more transmissible, vaccines still effective - I do think well see a slight deviation from plans for June. Id say some baseline restrictions will remain beyond June 21st, gradually phasing out by end of July to coincide with all adults being vaccinated.