Ok its grand but queue up and get a jab in a makeshift pretend booth is brilliantly organised? Its not but it is perfectly acceptable. Don't be a dopey tory.
Mate, theres a hell of a lot more that goes into a 'makeshift pretend booth' and vaccination site than just setting up a table and inviting all comers.
For a start, they have to identify a suitable vaccination site, somewhere large enough to store all of the vaccine equipment (such as medical fridges, needles, syringes, etc), the vaccine itself and other logisitic concerns etc, with enough room for waiting areas and post vaccination monitoring, as well as equipment and medication to deal with side effects (such as anaphlaxis). Additionally, the site chosen has to be accessible, both for people with cars and for those without.
Then they have to begin to co-ordinate the vast volume of resources required to actually run a vaccination centre - medical staff to administer, facilities staff to maintain and secure the site, potential security/police resources, logisitics staff, and there's a lot more than just that!
It's very clear that you haven't ever seen what a badly run 'pretend makeshift booth' is like, or managed human resources or dealt with organising events which involve large numbers of general public! In short, if not run well, it is potentially disasterous, with profound consequences for botched administeration or poor recordkeeping, or breakdown on logistics chains.
Every site which manages to vaccinate hundreds or thousands of people a day, is by default, brillantly run, because of how huge an endevour it is to actually have it running smoothly in the first place.