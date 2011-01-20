« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 08:27:34 am
4,187 deaths and 401,078 new infections in the last 24 hours. Also the 4th time this month with over 400,000 new infections.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 08:33:22 am
Quote from: Garrus on May  8, 2021, 06:05:33 am
Thank you for all the wishes my friends. Means a lot.

After a painful few days with an awful fever and sharp muscle cramps, I'm doing better. Still have a godawful sore throat although that's subsiding slowly. Thankfully the scans and tests I've taken have shown no major drops in vitals/lung damage so I've gotten a bit lucky.

My 89 y/o grandad tested positive as well but since he's had a dose of the vaccine too, severity of damage to the lungs is rated as 1/25 (the lowest possible if the virus has actually affected lungs). Science, eh?

No hospitalisation required, just home quarantine and isolation and monitoring vitals regularly which have been stable.

Now to catch up on the Champions league results this past week....
Hope you all get better soon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 08:34:02 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May  8, 2021, 08:27:34 am
4,187 deaths and 401,078 new infections in the last 24 hours. Also the 4th time this month with over 400,000 new infections.
Awful.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 08:43:49 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May  7, 2021, 10:28:48 pm
That seems very strange... people with long covid aren't carrying the virus are they? I thought they had "beat" covid but the symptoms were after effects of the damage it had done.

I think there are multiple theories. One is that the fatigue etc comes from the damage do eg lung tissue during the covid infection. The other one is that there are "reservoirs" of the virus still hidden in hard-to-get-to places in the body, inside organs for example. (This is known from a few other viruses, I think ebola might be one?) Enough to keep damaging the cells there, but difficult for the immune system to get rid off. If that was the case, then I could see how stimulating the immune system with the vaccine could help.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 08:54:04 am
Quote from: BobOnATank on May  8, 2021, 03:08:01 am
Ok its grand but queue up and get a jab in a makeshift pretend booth is brilliantly organised? Its not but it is perfectly acceptable. Don't be a dopey tory.

Really? The organisation of the vaccination programme has been absolutely extraordinary. The level of organisation that has gone into it is extraordinary at a time where the health service has never been so in demand. It's got nothing to do with tories at all. I was critical and skeptical of it before it started but its been incredible and it takes a lot more than just sticking a tent up
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 09:57:26 am
Quote from: BobOnATank on May  8, 2021, 03:08:01 am
Ok its grand but queue up and get a jab in a makeshift pretend booth is brilliantly organised? Its not but it is perfectly acceptable. Don't be a dopey tory.
dopey Tory? WTF are you on about
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 10:33:06 am
Question regarding international travel.

I have read people arriving in the UK from "green list"
countries will need to take a pre-departure test in that country.

What happens if you test positive?  Are you still allowed to travel?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 10:40:16 am
Quote from: Garrus on May  8, 2021, 06:05:33 am
Thank you for all the wishes my friends. Means a lot.

After a painful few days with an awful fever and sharp muscle cramps, I'm doing better. Still have a godawful sore throat although that's subsiding slowly. Thankfully the scans and tests I've taken have shown no major drops in vitals/lung damage so I've gotten a bit lucky.

My 89 y/o grandad tested positive as well but since he's had a dose of the vaccine too, severity of damage to the lungs is rated as 1/25 (the lowest possible if the virus has actually affected lungs). Science, eh?

No hospitalisation required, just home quarantine and isolation and monitoring vitals regularly which have been stable.

Now to catch up on the Champions league results this past week....

Great that you seem to be on the mend quickly.
But you might want to avoid the champions league results. They've caused quite a bit of sickness on Rawk ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 10:45:09 am
Quote from: le_boss on May  8, 2021, 10:33:06 am
Question regarding international travel.

I have read people arriving in the UK from "green list"
countries will need to take a pre-departure test in that country.

What happens if you test positive?  Are you still allowed to travel?
No, your return is dependent on providing proof of a negative test, not just proof of a test.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 10:50:44 am
Quote from: djahern on May  8, 2021, 10:45:09 am
No, your return is dependent on providing proof of a negative test, not just proof of a test.

I wonder how that is going to work in practice. Will you and your family just have to quarantine in that same rooms for 10 days. How will people be able to afford that? Sounds like it could be a nightmare.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 10:51:24 am
Quote from: BobOnATank on May  8, 2021, 03:08:01 am
Ok its grand but queue up and get a jab in a makeshift pretend booth is brilliantly organised? Its not but it is perfectly acceptable. Don't be a dopey tory.

A weird take.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 11:52:51 am
Quote from: BobOnATank on May  8, 2021, 03:08:01 am
Ok its grand but queue up and get a jab in a makeshift pretend booth is brilliantly organised? Its not but it is perfectly acceptable. Don't be a dopey tory.

The idea that showing appreciation for workers, who also happen to be improving your health, is tory is... well it's a fucking weird political shout.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 01:02:24 pm
I was speaking to one of my friends this morning and her eldest sister is 39 and when last sunday the vaccine booking system opened for those who are 40 and turn 40 by July she was really excited and booked her vaccine straight away. She had it administered on Thursday.

The very next day of course the vaccine guidance changed for under 40's and now people are given the choice because of the risk of blood clots. She obviously like a lot of us only reads what makes the headlines and now she is just racked with worry about the risk of blood clotting even though the risk is small. But of course when such an announcement comes out then I can see how they can start to worry that why such a change if there isn't a problem as such?

I wonder if they could have handled the change in policy a little bit differently?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 01:11:52 pm
Just booked mine, for next Saturday, and the next dose end of July. The quicker the whole country gets vaccinated the better.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 02:02:05 pm
Quote from: le_boss on May  8, 2021, 10:50:44 am
I wonder how that is going to work in practice. Will you and your family just have to quarantine in that same rooms for 10 days. How will people be able to afford that? Sounds like it could be a nightmare.

One of the reasons Im staying put for now. Will your insurance cover you if you get Covid, will it pay for 10 days accommodations, will your hotel want to keep you if you test positive? If not, where do you go? Theres a lot of questions unanswered and risks that I am personally not comfortable with.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 03:50:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on May  8, 2021, 02:02:05 pm
One of the reasons Im staying put for now. Will your insurance cover you if you get Covid, will it pay for 10 days accommodations, will your hotel want to keep you if you test positive? If not, where do you go? Theres a lot of questions unanswered and risks that I am personally not comfortable with.

Theres also no guarantee that youll be able to get return flights after your 10 days.  Could be chaotic.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
May 8, 2021, 04:51:45 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:24:48 am
Quote from: west_london_red on May  8, 2021, 02:02:05 pm
One of the reasons Im staying put for now. Will your insurance cover you if you get Covid, will it pay for 10 days accommodations, will your hotel want to keep you if you test positive? If not, where do you go? Theres a lot of questions unanswered and risks that I am personally not comfortable with.
If you get travel insurance with COVID cover then yes, youre fine. Couple of minutes reading your policy no reason not to go on holiday
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:50:48 am
Quote from: markthescouser on May  8, 2021, 04:34:05 am
Yea I read somewhere that one big difference between the two trials was that Pfizer didnt test anyone who was asymptomatic but AZ did, which is a decent chunk of people who catch covid after being vaccinated. This gives Pfizer a slightly inflated efficacy if youre comparing the two

Didnt Isreal prove the efficacy in their real world trial.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:06:57 am
Quote from: le_boss on May  8, 2021, 03:50:40 pm
Theres also no guarantee that youll be able to get return flights after your 10 days.  Could be chaotic.

Theres a few things stopping me right now, I mean my kids are only 4 and 1 years old and if even one of either me or the Mrs were to get sick dealing with both kids is a nightmare, I have had my first jab only yet, my Mrs has had neither and shes 36 so will probably get her first appointment in lets say 2 weeks, then 12 weeks for the second and another 2 weeks for that to kick in takes us to September, which is a pain because my daughter starts school in September and pre Covid one of the things we were planning on doing was getting in as many holidays in this period as we could because we werent restricted by school term dates and the rip off prices parents of kids in schools pay.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:43:58 am
The risk of going abroad right now and getting stuck there due to an infection of yourself or a love one or travel restrictions changing where all of a sudden you are now in a country that is not in the green list is surely not worth it. A gamble some will take and most will enjoy their trip but I cant afford an extra 3k or more if I have to stay in quarantine, change flights etc.

This debate over intellectual property rights just shows how sick some people are as they worry over the hit on profits for the pharma companies. Makes me puke when companies who make billions in profit even in the middle of a pandemic, are worth god knows how many trillions on the stock market cant put their greed aside for 12 months and allow the world to get a safety net around the billions who dont have two pennies to rub together. Something like 1% of the required vaccines has been delivered to the poorest countries in the world and for the past 6 months those in need have begged for the ability to have better access to the vaccine. How many millions of lives have to be lost / suffer before we do the right thing as maybe these pharma companies need to look at their mission statements ..Here is Pfizers

"Good health is vital to all of us, and finding sustainable solutions to the most pressing health care challenges of our world cannot wait. That's why we at Pfizer are committed to applying science and our global resources to improve health and well-being at every stage of life. We strive to provide access to safe, effective and affordable medicines and related health care services to the people who need them."

What a load of tosh when you see their lobbyists fighting for greed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:14:29 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:43:58 am
The risk of going abroad right now and getting stuck there due to an infection of yourself or a love one or travel restrictions changing where all of a sudden you are now in a country that is not in the green list is surely not worth it. A gamble some will take and most will enjoy their trip but I cant afford an extra 3k or more if I have to stay in quarantine, change flights etc.

This debate over intellectual property rights just shows how sick some people are as they worry over the hit on profits for the pharma companies. Makes me puke when companies who make billions in profit even in the middle of a pandemic, are worth god knows how many trillions on the stock market cant put their greed aside for 12 months and allow the world to get a safety net around the billions who dont have two pennies to rub together. Something like 1% of the required vaccines has been delivered to the poorest countries in the world and for the past 6 months those in need have begged for the ability to have better access to the vaccine. How many millions of lives have to be lost / suffer before we do the right thing as maybe these pharma companies need to look at their mission statements ..Here is Pfizers

"Good health is vital to all of us, and finding sustainable solutions to the most pressing health care challenges of our world cannot wait. That's why we at Pfizer are committed to applying science and our global resources to improve health and well-being at every stage of life. We strive to provide access to safe, effective and affordable medicines and related health care services to the people who need them."

What a load of tosh when you see their lobbyists fighting for greed.

Money makes the world go round
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 04:15:30 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:14:29 pm
Money makes the world go round

Unfortunately that seems to be case right now with Covid. This is our world war and we have governments, companies & individuals dictating how we fight the battle. Maybe it was the same during WW1 and WW2 where manufacturers told governments we will deliver the weapons to fight the war as long as we prosper and we will do it on our timeline which may cost the lives of those on the frontline. The vast majority of the health system around the world probably are on less than $100 a week esp in India, Africa etc and are trying to save lives while the pharma companies are worried about their quarterly reports.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 04:39:18 pm
Quote from: BobOnATank on May  8, 2021, 03:08:01 am
Ok its grand but queue up and get a jab in a makeshift pretend booth is brilliantly organised? Its not but it is perfectly acceptable. Don't be a dopey tory.

Mate, theres a hell of a lot more that goes into a 'makeshift pretend booth' and vaccination site than just setting up a table and inviting all comers.

For a start, they have to identify a suitable vaccination site, somewhere large enough to store all of the vaccine equipment (such as medical fridges, needles, syringes, etc), the vaccine itself and other logisitic concerns etc, with enough room for waiting areas and post vaccination monitoring, as well as equipment and medication to deal with side effects (such as anaphlaxis). Additionally, the site chosen has to be accessible, both for people with cars and for those without.

Then they have to begin to co-ordinate the vast volume of resources required to actually run a vaccination centre - medical staff to administer, facilities staff to maintain and secure the site, potential security/police resources, logisitics staff, and there's a lot more than just that!

It's very clear that you haven't ever seen what a badly run 'pretend makeshift booth' is like, or managed human resources or dealt with organising events which involve large numbers of general public! In short,  if not run well, it is potentially disasterous, with profound consequences for botched administeration or poor recordkeeping, or breakdown on logistics chains.

Every site which manages to vaccinate hundreds or thousands of people a day, is by default, brillantly run, because of how huge an endevour it is to actually have it running smoothly in the first place.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:14:44 pm
The thing about foreign travel is, that the worries are not so much about here in UK but the levels of infection in other countries and the potential for UK travellers to bring back Covid variants :

https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2021/may/09/traffic-light-travel-plan-will-let-new-covid-variants-into-uk-scientists-warn
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:42:26 pm
Quote from: RedGlen on Yesterday at 04:39:18 pm
Mate, theres a hell of a lot more that goes into a 'makeshift pretend booth' and vaccination site than just setting up a table and inviting all comers.

For a start, they have to identify a suitable vaccination site, somewhere large enough to store all of the vaccine equipment (such as medical fridges, needles, syringes, etc), the vaccine itself and other logisitic concerns etc, with enough room for waiting areas and post vaccination monitoring, as well as equipment and medication to deal with side effects (such as anaphlaxis). Additionally, the site chosen has to be accessible, both for people with cars and for those without.

Then they have to begin to co-ordinate the vast volume of resources required to actually run a vaccination centre - medical staff to administer, facilities staff to maintain and secure the site, potential security/police resources, logisitics staff, and there's a lot more than just that!

It's very clear that you haven't ever seen what a badly run 'pretend makeshift booth' is like, or managed human resources or dealt with organising events which involve large numbers of general public! In short,  if not run well, it is potentially disasterous, with profound consequences for botched administeration or poor recordkeeping, or breakdown on logistics chains.

Every site which manages to vaccinate hundreds or thousands of people a day, is by default, brillantly run, because of how huge an endevour it is to actually have it running smoothly in the first place.

Have you not seen the vaccine bus ? It just rolls up and anyone can get on. Hardly the high level military operation you talk about  but all good anyway.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
It probably is behind the scenes because the vaccine bus still has to get the staff to drive the bus, the staff to administer the vaccine, a vaccine source where they get just the right amount of vaccine to not waste any as well as liaising with the local authority for where is best to park it. Its not simply a job of healthcare staff jumping on a buss and parking it in a car park for people to have the vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm
Quote from: L1RED on Yesterday at 10:42:26 pm
Have you not seen the vaccine bus ? It just rolls up and anyone can get on. Hardly the high level military operation you talk about  but all good anyway.

I would point you to this - https://www.glasgowlive.co.uk/news/louisa-jordan-mass-vaccine-coronavirus-19639505, Louisa Jordan mass vaccination centre, delivering potentially 5000 vaccines per day.

I've had a quick google, and I cant find exact figures for UK based vaccine buses, but there's an American vaccine bus initiative in NY, which is estimated to give a grand total of... 200 vaccines per day, https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/first-of-its-kind-vaccine-bus-on-its-way-to-brooklyn-mayor-says/ar-BB1fmt1b. Vaccine buses are excellent for reaching communities which find it harder to access vaccines, but mass vaccination centres they are not.

I'm sure you'll agree that theres a slight difference in scale here, no?

Now the original poster mentioned a Aylesbury site, which I suspect might be referring to this: https://www.oxfordhealth.nhs.uk/news/buckinghamshires-first-large-scale-covid-vaccination-site-opens-in-aylesbury/, which certasinly seems a lot closer to the Lousia Jordan type mass vaccination centre, and less vaccine bus scale.

Now the vaccine buses also have to have a central depot to return to, be cleaned down and restocked etc, which goes back to my point that theres a lot more going on in the background that what you see when you pop in for your vaccine.

Honestly, seeing efforts to downplay and minimise the tremendous amount of work and effort done by staff to set up and run a mass vaccination programme of a scale never before seen in this country, it beggers belief.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:32:52 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
It probably is behind the scenes because the vaccine bus still has to get the staff to drive the bus, the staff to administer the vaccine, a vaccine source where they get just the right amount of vaccine to not waste any as well as liaising with the local authority for where is best to park it. Its not simply a job of healthcare staff jumping on a buss and parking it in a car park for people to have the vaccine.
Come on now they had to do that at the start but once you have the staff you literally just go and park it up put signs out and crack on.
