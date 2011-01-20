The risk of going abroad right now and getting stuck there due to an infection of yourself or a love one or travel restrictions changing where all of a sudden you are now in a country that is not in the green list is surely not worth it. A gamble some will take and most will enjoy their trip but I cant afford an extra 3k or more if I have to stay in quarantine, change flights etc.



This debate over intellectual property rights just shows how sick some people are as they worry over the hit on profits for the pharma companies. Makes me puke when companies who make billions in profit even in the middle of a pandemic, are worth god knows how many trillions on the stock market cant put their greed aside for 12 months and allow the world to get a safety net around the billions who dont have two pennies to rub together. Something like 1% of the required vaccines has been delivered to the poorest countries in the world and for the past 6 months those in need have begged for the ability to have better access to the vaccine. How many millions of lives have to be lost / suffer before we do the right thing as maybe these pharma companies need to look at their mission statements ..Here is Pfizers



"Good health is vital to all of us, and finding sustainable solutions to the most pressing health care challenges of our world cannot wait. That's why we at Pfizer are committed to applying science and our global resources to improve health and well-being at every stage of life. We strive to provide access to safe, effective and affordable medicines and related health care services to the people who need them."



What a load of tosh when you see their lobbyists fighting for greed.