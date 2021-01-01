Thank you for all the wishes my friends. Means a lot.After a painful few days with an awful fever and sharp muscle cramps, I'm doing better. Still have a godawful sore throat although that's subsiding slowly. Thankfully the scans and tests I've taken have shown no major drops in vitals/lung damage so I've gotten a bit lucky.My 89 y/o grandad tested positive as well but since he's had a dose of the vaccine too, severity of damage to the lungs is rated as 1/25 (the lowest possible if the virus has actually affected lungs). Science, eh?No hospitalisation required, just home quarantine and isolation and monitoring vitals regularly which have been stable.Now to catch up on the Champions league results this past week....
4,187 deaths and 401,078 new infections in the last 24 hours. Also the 4th time this month with over 400,000 new infections.
That seems very strange... people with long covid aren't carrying the virus are they? I thought they had "beat" covid but the symptoms were after effects of the damage it had done.
