COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Reply #55520 on: Today at 08:27:34 am
« Reply #55520 on: Today at 08:27:34 am »
4,187 deaths and 401,078 new infections in the last 24 hours. Also the 4th time this month with over 400,000 new infections.
Reply #55521 on: Today at 08:33:22 am
« Reply #55521 on: Today at 08:33:22 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:05:33 am
Thank you for all the wishes my friends. Means a lot.

After a painful few days with an awful fever and sharp muscle cramps, I'm doing better. Still have a godawful sore throat although that's subsiding slowly. Thankfully the scans and tests I've taken have shown no major drops in vitals/lung damage so I've gotten a bit lucky.

My 89 y/o grandad tested positive as well but since he's had a dose of the vaccine too, severity of damage to the lungs is rated as 1/25 (the lowest possible if the virus has actually affected lungs). Science, eh?

No hospitalisation required, just home quarantine and isolation and monitoring vitals regularly which have been stable.

Now to catch up on the Champions league results this past week....
Hope you all get better soon.
Reply #55522 on: Today at 08:34:02 am
« Reply #55522 on: Today at 08:34:02 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:27:34 am
Awful.
Reply #55523 on: Today at 08:43:49 am
« Reply #55523 on: Today at 08:43:49 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm
That seems very strange... people with long covid aren't carrying the virus are they? I thought they had "beat" covid but the symptoms were after effects of the damage it had done.

I think there are multiple theories. One is that the fatigue etc comes from the damage do eg lung tissue during the covid infection. The other one is that there are "reservoirs" of the virus still hidden in hard-to-get-to places in the body, inside organs for example. (This is known from a few other viruses, I think ebola might be one?) Enough to keep damaging the cells there, but difficult for the immune system to get rid off. If that was the case, then I could see how stimulating the immune system with the vaccine could help.
