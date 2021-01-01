That seems very strange... people with long covid aren't carrying the virus are they? I thought they had "beat" covid but the symptoms were after effects of the damage it had done.



I think there are multiple theories. One is that the fatigue etc comes from the damage do eg lung tissue during the covid infection. The other one is that there are "reservoirs" of the virus still hidden in hard-to-get-to places in the body, inside organs for example. (This is known from a few other viruses, I think ebola might be one?) Enough to keep damaging the cells there, but difficult for the immune system to get rid off. If that was the case, then I could see how stimulating the immune system with the vaccine could help.