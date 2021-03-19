Thanks. Yes clearly the real world data has places like here in the UK in a good place and considering how AZ is dominant is always a great sign. Obviously though when the uneducated in this subject are getting the opportunity to choose then we are just really going to see headline figures and try to make a decision based on that.



Very true. Its the original trial efficacy figures that will be in most peoples minds even though weve really moved well beyond those these past couple of months. For UK real world data for instance, AZ and Pfizer have been shown in most analysis here to give pretty much the same protection.Its great we have both, theres no wrong choice that people can make here based on the data we have. Theyll both work similar in protecting you. The only wrong choice would be as outlined above, waiting for one over the other. I wouldnt expect to rock up to the vaccination centre either and have your pick from 4 different vaccines. Youll likely be offered a choice of two - AZ or Another. That another might be Pfizer one week, Moderna the next and J and J the week after. I wouldnt go in with your heart (and mind) set on Moderna for example - it may not be available to you as a choice.