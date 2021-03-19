« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1874432 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55480 on: Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:37:31 pm
They aren't doing half dose full dose. The efficacy for AZ for both doses is still REALLY good and the 100% efficacy against deaths and serious diseases is astounding.

Yep that 100% against death and serious disease is great. Is Long Covid classed as a serious disease? I know somebody who is suffering with that and she is finding it very debilitating. Only natural then that people would want to protect against that with the best vaccine possible.

It doesn't apply to me in particular because it looks like I will be given the choice so I certainly won't be having the AZ one.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55481 on: Yesterday at 04:48:40 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:47:32 pm
Ta.

What about the variants?

Also that journal has the following: -

Ranking by reported efficacy gives relative risk reductions of 95% for the PfizerBioNTech, 94% for the ModernaNIH, 90% for the Gamaleya, 67% for the J&J, and 67% for the AstraZenecaOxford vaccines.

Thats quite a drop for AZ?
Really is worth a close read of that article, especially with your interest in trying to figure out which one is best for you.

Essentially its outlining how its incredibly difficult it is to compare vaccine effectiveness across the different vaccines from the different trials based of the reported efficacy figures. Much depends on the background risk of infection in the population at that time. The highest background risk was in the AZ trial, so it has a knock on effect on their efficacy calculations.

You could equally go beyond the reported efficacy figures of the trials to the calculated number needed to vaccinate to prevent one case of covid in which case Moderna and AZ come out on top (76 v 78), ahead of Pfizer (117).

Trying to compare directly from the different trials is a minefield basically - our best way of comparison is really the real world data that has been emerging the last couple of months. That seems to place all 3 of Moderna, Pfizer and AZ within the same ball park figures of efficacy.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55482 on: Yesterday at 04:53:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm
Yep that 100% against death and serious disease is great. Is Long Covid classed as a serious disease? I know somebody who is suffering with that and she is finding it very debilitating. Only natural then that people would want to protect against that with the best vaccine possible.

It doesn't apply to me in particular because it looks like I will be given the choice so I certainly won't be having the AZ one.

The best vaccine possible in the UK is unequivocally the one you're offered, they're all great.

Don't mess around declining a good vaccine, and trying to wait things out for several weeks to game getting a certain vaccine.

The difference - in terms of risk of long covid (or worse) and transmitting to friends/family - between having a vaccine or not having a vaccine for those weeks you wait plus the weeks that your body's response builds up is a chasm, compared to any minute difference in protection to you and your community offered by either AZ/pfizer
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55483 on: Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 04:48:40 pm
Really is worth a close read of that article, especially with your interest in trying to figure out which one is best for you.

Essentially it’s outlining how it’s incredibly difficult it is to compare vaccine effectiveness across the different vaccines from the different trials based of the reported efficacy figures. Much depends on the background risk of infection in the population at that time. The highest background risk was in the AZ trial, so it has a knock on effect on their efficacy calculations.

You could equally go beyond the reported efficacy figures of the trials to the calculated ‘number needed to vaccinate’ to prevent one case of covid in which case Moderna and AZ come out on top (76 v 78), ahead of Pfizer (117).

Trying to compare directly from the different trials is a minefield basically - our best way of comparison is really the real world data that has been emerging the last couple of months. That seems to place all 3 of Moderna, Pfizer and AZ within the same ball park figures of efficacy.

Thanks. Yes clearly the real world data has places like here in the UK in a good place and considering how AZ is dominant is always a great sign. Obviously though when the uneducated in this subject are getting the opportunity to choose then we are just really going to see headline figures and try to make a decision based on that.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55484 on: Yesterday at 05:06:53 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:54:01 pm
Thanks. Yes clearly the real world data has places like here in the UK in a good place and considering how AZ is dominant is always a great sign. Obviously though when the uneducated in this subject are getting the opportunity to choose then we are just really going to see headline figures and try to make a decision based on that.
Very true. Its the original trial efficacy figures that will be in most peoples minds even though weve really moved well beyond those these past couple of months. For UK real world data for instance, AZ and Pfizer have been shown in most analysis here to give pretty much the same protection.

Its great we have both, theres no wrong choice that people can make here based on the data we have. Theyll both work similar in protecting you. The only wrong choice would be as outlined above, waiting for one over the other. I wouldnt expect to rock up to the vaccination centre either and have your pick from 4 different vaccines. Youll likely be offered a choice of two - AZ or Another. That another might be Pfizer one week, Moderna the next and J and J the week after. I wouldnt go in with your heart (and mind) set on Moderna for example - it may not be available to you as a choice.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55485 on: Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:19:52 pm
Vaccine efficacy drops off a cliff after 12 weeks if you don't get your second dose that's why you shouldn't wait

Is it the same efficacy if you get it at any point before that? As in is 11 weeks fine or is it better to try and get it earlier?
Offline spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55486 on: Yesterday at 05:20:47 pm »
For m,  as soon as youre offered a vaccine take it.   Protect yourself,  family, friends and anyone you have contact with.    As we progress we will May have a booster and you may not have a choice then anyway.
Offline Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55487 on: Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm
Is it the same efficacy if you get it at any point before that? As in is 11 weeks fine or is it better to try and get it earlier?





This is the graph for efficacy information mate
Offline JasonF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55488 on: Yesterday at 05:36:01 pm »
Just got a text from my GP offering me the vaccine. Booked straight in for 9:30am tomorrow!
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55489 on: Yesterday at 05:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm




This is the graph for efficacy information mate

Honestly that looks more like there was some sort of data measuring problem at the point where it appears to "drop of a cliff". Maybe some people didn't report anymore or pulled out of the study. I can't really see a reason why everybody's immune system would know it's been 15 weeks, time to forget about this virus. Both the 12-week high and the 15-week low look like outliers to me.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55490 on: Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm
Yep that 100% against death and serious disease is great. Is Long Covid classed as a serious disease? I know somebody who is suffering with that and she is finding it very debilitating. Only natural then that people would want to protect against that with the best vaccine possible.

It doesn't apply to me in particular because it looks like I will be given the choice so I certainly won't be having the AZ one.

Afaik the "serious disease" is covid bad enough to require hospitalisation (probably with ventilation), not long covid. These categories of severity were designed before we knew about long covid.
Offline Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55491 on: Yesterday at 05:47:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:45:29 pm
Honestly that looks more like there was some sort of data measuring problem at the point where it appears to "drop of a cliff". Maybe some people didn't report anymore or pulled out of the study. I can't really see a reason why everybody's immune system would know it's been 14 weeks, time to forget about this virus

It more than likely is but you don't want to risk finding out the hard way. Stick with the 11-12 guidance as per the evidence.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55492 on: Yesterday at 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:47:54 pm
It more than likely is but you don't want to risk finding out the hard way. Stick with the 11-12 guidance as per the evidence.

Agree it shouldn't be more than 12 weeks, even if just to get it done quicker. I'd think we could allow people to have less than 11 weeks between doses though, a lot of other countries do that and lets not forget the initial trials (and the MHRA approval) were based on three weeks.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55493 on: Yesterday at 06:01:03 pm »
Aylesbury site was brilliantly organised and done.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55494 on: Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm »
So, Turkey's been put on the red list. Does anyone think that might have to do with recent media reports that people go there to avoid the costly hotel quarantine in the UK?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55495 on: Yesterday at 06:23:47 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm
So, Turkey's been put on the red list. Does anyone think that might have to do with recent media reports that people go there to avoid the costly hotel quarantine in the UK?

Could be and what makes it funny is how people boast about it to the media when there is clearly an intention to keep trying to get friends and family to use that loophole.

Either way its good work by the government in my opinion. For me there should be no real mercy for foreign travel unless its getting back to your home nation.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55496 on: Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:19:04 pm
There is a trial going on at the moment with that which was announced in April, due for the end of summer. Apparently European countries like France and Germany have said younger people should get another shot if their first was AZ, so I would suspect you are safe.

I mean I am no way an expert in these sorts of things but I don't see why you could not wait and see what the trial brings and then book your second vaccine. All of this info and guidance is changing all the time and whilst the AZ vaccine is beneficial, its only human nature to want to get the best of whats available.

The trial is only for over 50s. I have already booked my second appointment and will just stick to that. As Welshred said, whatever happens no one should miss the second appointment.

The other thing to add is that I dont think this is the end of it, boosters are pretty much a certainty for older people and I assume they will include us group 6 clinically vulnerable in that and thats unlikely by the sounds of it to be AZ.
Offline RJH

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55497 on: Yesterday at 07:14:22 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:45:29 pm
Honestly that looks more like there was some sort of data measuring problem at the point where it appears to "drop of a cliff". Maybe some people didn't report anymore or pulled out of the study. I can't really see a reason why everybody's immune system would know it's been 15 weeks, time to forget about this virus. Both the 12-week high and the 15-week low look like outliers to me.

It could be that they're using real world data and that rather than there being a deliberate decision to delay the 2nd jab, it was just people who should have had it at 12 weeks but got delayed for whatever reason.
So it was a small, unrepresentative group, giving rise to the large uncertainty.

Wasn't the 12 week interval chosen based on that being shown to be best in other vaccines? So that may well be a genuine peak.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55498 on: Yesterday at 08:17:17 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm
So, Turkey's been put on the red list. Does anyone think that might have to do with recent media reports that people go there to avoid the costly hotel quarantine in the UK?

Sadly Chelsea and City fans wont be able to go for CL final.  Heartbreaking that.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55499 on: Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:23:47 pm
Could be and what makes it funny is how people boast about it to the media when there is clearly an intention to keep trying to get friends and family to use that loophole.

Either way its good work by the government in my opinion. For me there should be no real mercy for foreign travel unless its getting back to your home nation.

I saw a travel agent bragging about he'd arranged flights via Turkey for clients coming back from weddings in India and Pakistan.

If you can get a £10'000 fine gor having too many mates in your flat why isn't he and his clients being prosecuted?
Offline macca007

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55500 on: Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm
Yep that 100% against death and serious disease is great. Is Long Covid classed as a serious disease? I know somebody who is suffering with that and she is finding it very debilitating. Only natural then that people would want to protect against that with the best vaccine possible.

It doesn't apply to me in particular because it looks like I will be given the choice so I certainly won't be having the AZ one.

Seeing a lot of people where I work having long covid issues. Mainly just prolonged breathlessness or fatigue. Something that doesn't get talked about enough
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55501 on: Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm
Seeing a lot of people where I work having long covid issues. Mainly just prolonged breathlessness or fatigue. Something that doesn't get talked about enough

Yep. And really that was the point that whilst the protection is great against serious disease, its only natural that I would take the headline efficacy of each vaccine to give myself the belief that I am protected as best I can.
Offline Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55502 on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm »
I read somewhere earlier that 40% of long covid sufferers are cured / no longer have symptoms after the second dose of a vaccine. But I read it on an anecdotal story from a long covid sufferer so not sure where it came from. That would be a big thing too if true.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55503 on: Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
I read somewhere earlier that 40% of long covid sufferers are cured / no longer have symptoms after the second dose of a vaccine. But I read it on an anecdotal story from a long covid sufferer so not sure where it came from. That would be a big thing too if true.

Lets sort out Mane with that straight away.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55504 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
I read somewhere earlier that 40% of long covid sufferers are cured / no longer have symptoms after the second dose of a vaccine. But I read it on an anecdotal story from a long covid sufferer so not sure where it came from. That would be a big thing too if true.

That seems very strange... people with long covid aren't carrying the virus are they? I thought they had "beat" covid but the symptoms were after effects of the damage it had done.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55505 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm
I saw a travel agent bragging about he'd arranged flights via Turkey for clients coming back from weddings in India and Pakistan.

If you can get a £10'000 fine gor having too many mates in your flat why isn't he and his clients being prosecuted?
Think the idea is that they spend 10 days in turkey before flying back to UK. The hotel stay in turkey is cheaper than the official hotel quarantine theyd have to do if they flew back after being in India anytime in the previous 10 days.
Offline Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55506 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm »
I read it in passing on LinkedIn earlier. Didnt really question it or even think about it much until reading this convo here! I wonder whether a long covid community has assumed causation from correlation or whether its legit? Dunno!
Offline Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55507 on: Yesterday at 10:37:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
Lets sort out Mane with that straight away.

;D
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55508 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on May  6, 2021, 05:13:01 pm
Think I may have picked this up. Have had a bad fever for the last couple of days and a poor throat today.
...
Damn this fucking virus. Get well soon mate!
Online Max_powers

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55509 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
Lets sort out Mane with that straight away.

Some tea with honey and a splash of lemon and remdesvir should do the trick.
Offline Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55510 on: Yesterday at 11:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm
I read it in passing on LinkedIn earlier. Didnt really question it or even think about it much until reading this convo here! I wonder whether a long covid community has assumed causation from correlation or whether its legit? Dunno!

It's being looked at in new studies:

https://twitter.com/VirusesImmunity/status/1387904036783931393

and is based around this:

https://elemental.medium.com/how-vaccines-might-improve-long-covid-c1f41c4d7378
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55511 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:14:22 pm
It could be that they're using real world data and that rather than there being a deliberate decision to delay the 2nd jab, it was just people who should have had it at 12 weeks but got delayed for whatever reason.
So it was a small, unrepresentative group, giving rise to the large uncertainty.

Wasn't the 12 week interval chosen based on that being shown to be best in other vaccines? So that may well be a genuine peak.

The 12 week interval was based on two things I believe, one was the interval when they cocked up the AZ trial when they had the issue with the half dose and the full dose providing better results then then two full doses (they figured out that it wasnt the doses that resulted in better results with the half dose and full dose but the increased interval) and that 12 weeks would obviously allow more people to have their first dose and partial immunity.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55512 on: Yesterday at 11:55:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
The 12 week interval was based on two things I believe, one was the interval when they cocked up the AZ trial when they had the issue with the half dose and the full dose providing better results then then two full doses (they figured out that it wasnt the doses that resulted in better results with the half dose and full dose but the increased interval) and that 12 weeks would obviously allow more people to have their first dose and partial immunity.

How long has it been since you had the vaccine?
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55513 on: Today at 12:44:41 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:55:26 pm
How long has it been since you had the vaccine?

19/03/21 I had my first dose, 05/06/21 I am booked for my second.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55514 on: Today at 12:55:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:44:41 am
19/03/21 I had my first dose, 05/06/21 I am booked for my second.

Ok so you shouldnt really have any concerns in reference to bloodclots.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55515 on: Today at 03:08:01 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:01:03 pm
Aylesbury site was brilliantly organised and done.

Ok its grand but queue up and get a jab in a makeshift pretend booth is brilliantly organised? Its not but it is perfectly acceptable. Don't be a dopey tory.
Online markthescouser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55516 on: Today at 04:34:05 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 04:48:40 pm
Really is worth a close read of that article, especially with your interest in trying to figure out which one is best for you.

Essentially its outlining how its incredibly difficult it is to compare vaccine effectiveness across the different vaccines from the different trials based of the reported efficacy figures. Much depends on the background risk of infection in the population at that time. The highest background risk was in the AZ trial, so it has a knock on effect on their efficacy calculations.

You could equally go beyond the reported efficacy figures of the trials to the calculated number needed to vaccinate to prevent one case of covid in which case Moderna and AZ come out on top (76 v 78), ahead of Pfizer (117).

Trying to compare directly from the different trials is a minefield basically - our best way of comparison is really the real world data that has been emerging the last couple of months. That seems to place all 3 of Moderna, Pfizer and AZ within the same ball park figures of efficacy.
Yea I read somewhere that one big difference between the two trials was that Pfizer didnt test anyone who was asymptomatic but AZ did, which is a decent chunk of people who catch covid after being vaccinated. This gives Pfizer a slightly inflated efficacy if youre comparing the two
