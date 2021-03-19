Ta.
What about the variants?
Also that journal has the following: -
Ranking by reported efficacy gives relative risk reductions of 95% for the PfizerBioNTech, 94% for the ModernaNIH, 90% for the Gamaleya, 67% for the J&J, and 67% for the AstraZenecaOxford vaccines.
Thats quite a drop for AZ?
Really is worth a close read of that article, especially with your interest in trying to figure out which one is best for you.
Essentially its outlining how its incredibly difficult it is to compare vaccine effectiveness across the different vaccines from the different trials based of the reported efficacy figures. Much depends on the background risk of infection in the population at that time. The highest background risk was in the AZ trial, so it has a knock on effect on their efficacy calculations.
You could equally go beyond the reported efficacy figures of the trials to the calculated number needed to vaccinate to prevent one case of covid in which case Moderna and AZ come out on top (76 v 78), ahead of Pfizer (117).
Trying to compare directly from the different trials is a minefield basically - our best way of comparison is really the real world data that has been emerging the last couple of months. That seems to place all 3 of Moderna, Pfizer and AZ within the same ball park figures of efficacy.