Been offered the vaccine, struggling to get answers through the mire of conspiracy from my friends.



Go and get it done. It's a fucking relief knowing that you're not as likely to get it nor accidentally give it to someone else. For the booster part, possibly for at least some people come later in the year and there's a chance it may end up being like the flu jab depending on how the virus changes in the future and how long the protection from vaccinations lasts.
Got mine today - I'm in my late 20s

Anyone know of the trial warehouse event or lucky enough to get a ticket?
Yes - but, I'm worried that it may mean the take up in those groups is low.

Pretty much, as first dosage shots are pretty low this week. They may as well open up to anyone who wants them now. I believe this is what they are doing in America.
Pretty much, as first dosage shots are pretty low this week.
you can't infer much from this number. best to wait for the actual data, which is regularly reported

They may as well open up to anyone who wants them now. I believe this is what they are doing in America.

no, they should continue as they've been doing and plan based on supply, need, and logistics
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while
Sorry to hear this, Scouser - good to hear their symptoms are mild due to that first jab.

Which is a good reason to have the jab, AmSeeker. Plus I can confirm what Zeb says -- I entered the J&J trial and the feeling of doing something to combat the virus, rather than passively trying to avoid it, was a psychological boost. I imagine it's similar when you get the approved jabs.
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while

It's a good thing they've had the 1st dose. If it prevents hospitalisation it's doing its job. Same happened to a colleague of mine who caught it after her 1st jab. She was quite bad with shortness of breath so having the jab about 4 weeks earlier prevented her needing hospital or worse.

To anyone on here who's sitting on the fence of whether to get it. I work in one of the Merseyside hospitals. I've never seen anything that looks like covid on an xray and seen enough unwell people to say go get it. Even if you think your immune system is up to scratch, 1 don't chance it, and 2 getting it is showing signs of reduced transmission. It helps protect others much more than just you.
I am now in isolation because I was in contact with a positive case last Wedensday. Had my PCR yesterday but waiting to hear if I am positive or not. Either way I am expected to isolate until next Saturday regardless of if the test comes out negative. Thankfully I am working from home.

This is in Spain where the vaccination process is several months behind. So if anyone in the UK has the chance to get vaccinated - this is why you should do it.


Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:38:48 am
They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

That´s good to hear! And that right there is one of the strongest arguments for vaccinating right now- regardless of efficacy in first doses preventing spread.
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while
Sorry to hear. Thankfully the vaccine seems to be doing its job.
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while

Wishing them a speedy recovery mate, Im sure theyll be sound.
My lad who's 24 has just had a letter through for his first jab, 22nd May!
I find the reporting about India a bit galling. Alot about how its bad there and how we have to keep ourselves safe from there and the scary double variant.

However there is very little about how us Brits flocked to there during the winter with our bloody Kent variant.
India surpasses 400k cases recorded today

:(

So grim.  :(
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while

Wish your parents all the best at least they've had the first jab hopefully it will remain mild.
So grim.  :(
Numbers in reality are probably beyond comprehension.
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while
Hopefully they'll be okay mate.
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while

All the best to you and your parents mate. Keeping you in my thoughts.
I find the reporting about India a bit galling. Alot about how its bad there and how we have to keep ourselves safe from there and the scary double variant.

However there is very little about how us Brits flocked to there during the winter with our bloody Kent variant.

The Indians allowed them in, and in most cases the people flocking to India from the UK are to varying degrees Indian themselves, they arent foreigners in the usual sense.

Out of curiosity, any ideas on how many went from the UK to India? I know plenty of people who wanted to go (theres a lot of ashes to take back home sadly) but almost all have held off going, particularly because they didnt want to get stuck there as many did last year, as well as the restrictions in place here.
Went to book the vaccine - was offered appointments some 25 miles away, in three weeks time.

Does this sound rite? Thought there would be local places.
Went to book the vaccine - was offered appointments some 25 miles away, in three weeks time.

Does this sound rite? Thought there would be local places.

Try again later or tomorrow. I had both at my GP via invite, but I know about three people that booked via the NHS booking service, had a choice of really impractical options, tried again later and got one more local.
https://twitter.com/GuptaR_lab/status/1388422661018116097

Some good news on Indian and Brazilian variants
Thanks, everyone. Appreciate it  :)
Selby in North Yorkshire tops the country's infections with 103 per 100k in the last 7 days, the only borough at 3 figures. But strangely, the next highest in North Yorkshire is Craven with 26 per 100k. I can sort of get how regions can have higher numbers due to regional peculiarities. But how does a single borough manage such a higher number in comparison with the rest of the county?

Another high flyer is Hyndburn in Lancashire with 99 per 100k. But at least Lancashire has another couple of boroughs nearing the 50 mark (Preston 49, Blackburn 48).
At least everyting continues to track well in the UK, it looks like Phase 2 reopening and I can't see any reason why the phase 3 reopening won't be able to go ahead on time.





So grim.  :(
I saw this (what's happening in India) on the news last night. It's utterly horrific, and no doubt even worse there than we are seeing.

It's difficult to get my head around that level of suffering and tragedy.  :'(

ScouserAtHeart - I just saw the post about your parents. I wish them both all the best, and hope symptoms remain mild and a full recovery kicks in very soon. All the best to you too, because I know how scary it is. Take care of yourself.
Selby in North Yorkshire tops the country's infections with 103 per 100k in the last 7 days, the only borough at 3 figures. But strangely, the next highest in North Yorkshire is Craven with 26 per 100k. I can sort of get how regions can have higher numbers due to regional peculiarities. But how does a single borough manage such a higher number in comparison with the rest of the county?

Another high flyer is Hyndburn in Lancashire with 99 per 100k. But at least Lancashire has another couple of boroughs nearing the 50 mark (Preston 49, Blackburn 48).

With infection rates pretty low in general, it only needs one superspreader event to bring a single borough up. They propably had an outbreak somewhere either in a workplace, or residential setting like an apartment block or a care home.
At least everyting continues to track well in the UK, it looks like Phase 2 reopening and I can't see any reason why the phase 3 reopening won't be able to go ahead on time.




Could we not go for Zero covid as they have done in Australia? I can't bear the thought of another lockdown in the winter. We have rates so low now that it is possible we could do it. Of course it would mean closing borders and a short hard lockdown. Of course have to hope our track and trace team are now working.

I know Professor Devi on twitter is advocating that it should be the course we go for. Thoughts?

Selby in North Yorkshire tops the country's infections with 103 per 100k in the last 7 days, the only borough at 3 figures. But strangely, the next highest in North Yorkshire is Craven with 26 per 100k. I can sort of get how regions can have higher numbers due to regional peculiarities. But how does a single borough manage such a higher number in comparison with the rest of the county?

Another high flyer is Hyndburn in Lancashire with 99 per 100k. But at least Lancashire has another couple of boroughs nearing the 50 mark (Preston 49, Blackburn 48).

I think, possibly, if I saw it right, there was a big jump in one day so maybe an outbreak somewhere there, I think they jumped 40 odd in a day
Could we not go for Zero covid as they have done in Australia? I can't bear the thought of another lockdown in the winter. We have rates so low now that it is possible we could do it. Of course it would mean closing borders and a short hard lockdown. Of course have to hope our track and trace team are now working.

I know Professor Devi on twitter is advocating that it should be the course we go for. Thoughts?



Personally I think zero Covid is a pipedream for the UK, people make border closures sound easier than they are, we are a very connected country, with a huge amount of freight coming in and out every day (we depend on it to feed ourselves for a start).

We would end up in rolling lockdowns every time there was an outbreak.

Hopefully vaccination alone can keep a lid on Covid transmission and more importantly severe illness and mortality so we can get back to some kind of normal existance and coexist with Covid as best we can.
Went to book the vaccine - was offered appointments some 25 miles away, in three weeks time.

Does this sound rite? Thought there would be local places.

My closest was 20 miles from home but I work 0.5 a mile away from the location so I'm there anyway.  Missus had hers a fortnight ago and got a spot a few miles away from home, so I guess it's a ever changing dynamic system. 
