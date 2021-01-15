« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 01:20:39 pm
Been offered the vaccine, struggling to get answers through the mire of conspiracy from my friends.



Go and get it done. It's a fucking relief knowing that you're not as likely to get it nor accidentally give it to someone else. For the booster part, possibly for at least some people come later in the year and there's a chance it may end up being like the flu jab depending on how the virus changes in the future and how long the protection from vaccinations lasts.
N0rnIr0nRed

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:07:07 am
Got mine today - I'm in my late 20s

Anyone know of the trial warehouse event or lucky enough to get a ticket?
AmSeeker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:00:02 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:32:32 pm
Yes - but, I'm worried that it may mean the take up in those groups is low.

Pretty much, as first dosage shots are pretty low this week. They may as well open up to anyone who wants them now. I believe this is what they are doing in America.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:24:07 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 01:00:02 am
Pretty much, as first dosage shots are pretty low this week.
you can't infer much from this number. best to wait for the actual data, which is regularly reported

Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 01:00:02 am
They may as well open up to anyone who wants them now. I believe this is what they are doing in America.

no, they should continue as they've been doing and plan based on supply, need, and logistics
ScouserAtHeart

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:38:48 am
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:11:30 am
Sorry to hear this, Scouser - good to hear their symptoms are mild due to that first jab.

Which is a good reason to have the jab, AmSeeker. Plus I can confirm what Zeb says -- I entered the J&J trial and the feeling of doing something to combat the virus, rather than passively trying to avoid it, was a psychological boost. I imagine it's similar when you get the approved jabs.
macca007

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:13:18 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:38:48 am
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while

It's a good thing they've had the 1st dose. If it prevents hospitalisation it's doing its job. Same happened to a colleague of mine who caught it after her 1st jab. She was quite bad with shortness of breath so having the jab about 4 weeks earlier prevented her needing hospital or worse.

To anyone on here who's sitting on the fence of whether to get it. I work in one of the Merseyside hospitals. I've never seen anything that looks like covid on an xray and seen enough unwell people to say go get it. Even if you think your immune system is up to scratch, 1 don't chance it, and 2 getting it is showing signs of reduced transmission. It helps protect others much more than just you.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:09:41 am
I am now in isolation because I was in contact with a positive case last Wedensday. Had my PCR yesterday but waiting to hear if I am positive or not. Either way I am expected to isolate until next Saturday regardless of if the test comes out negative. Thankfully I am working from home.

This is in Spain where the vaccination process is several months behind. So if anyone in the UK has the chance to get vaccinated - this is why you should do it.


Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:38:48 am
They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

That´s good to hear! And that right there is one of the strongest arguments for vaccinating right now- regardless of efficacy in first doses preventing spread.
Garrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:40:42 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:38:48 am
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while
Sorry to hear. Thankfully the vaccine seems to be doing its job.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:28:38 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:38:48 am
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while

Wishing them a speedy recovery mate, Im sure theyll be sound.
MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:07:48 am
My lad who's 24 has just had a letter through for his first jab, 22nd May!
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:22:12 am
I find the reporting about India a bit galling. Alot about how its bad there and how we have to keep ourselves safe from there and the scary double variant.

However there is very little about how us Brits flocked to there during the winter with our bloody Kent variant.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:24:42 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:26:38 pm
India surpasses 400k cases recorded today

:(

So grim.  :(
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:26:59 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:38:48 am
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while

Wish your parents all the best at least they've had the first jab hopefully it will remain mild.
