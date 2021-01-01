« previous next »
Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm
Quote from: AmSeeker on Yesterday at 01:20:39 pm
Been offered the vaccine, struggling to get answers through the mire of conspiracy from my friends.



Go and get it done. It's a fucking relief knowing that you're not as likely to get it nor accidentally give it to someone else. For the booster part, possibly for at least some people come later in the year and there's a chance it may end up being like the flu jab depending on how the virus changes in the future and how long the protection from vaccinations lasts.
Today at 12:07:07 am
Got mine today - I'm in my late 20s

Anyone know of the trial warehouse event or lucky enough to get a ticket?
Today at 01:00:02 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:32:32 pm
Yes - but, I'm worried that it may mean the take up in those groups is low.

Pretty much, as first dosage shots are pretty low this week. They may as well open up to anyone who wants them now. I believe this is what they are doing in America.
Today at 01:24:07 am
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 01:00:02 am
Pretty much, as first dosage shots are pretty low this week.
you can't infer much from this number. best to wait for the actual data, which is regularly reported

Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 01:00:02 am
They may as well open up to anyone who wants them now. I believe this is what they are doing in America.

no, they should continue as they've been doing and plan based on supply, need, and logistics
Today at 06:38:48 am
So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60s

Eight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weather  :-\ They thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.

They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.

Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
