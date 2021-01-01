So my parents both tested positive last night, they're in their mid-60sEight people in their apartment complex had been infected, so the local health authorities organised testing for everyone there. They'd been having flu-like symptoms for a few days but put it down to the change in weatherThey thought it couldn't be covid since they'd gotten their first doeses of the vaccine.They have very mild symptoms though, guess the vaccine is doing its job. Can't go over and visit because of the lockdown, but fingers crossed it doesn't get serious.Edit: "visit" was probably the wrong word, meant more like dropping off groceries and stuff. Although they said they're good for a while