COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55200 on: Today at 01:31:31 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:11:45 pm
There's also an NHS App which basically does the same thing, I have both the Patient Access and NHS on my phone.

Do you have a link to the NHS App ? I also have patient access which I use regularly
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55201 on: Today at 01:33:41 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:31:31 pm
Do you have a link to the NHS App ? I also have patient access which I use regularly

https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/nhs-app/

There it is :)
Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55202 on: Today at 01:38:43 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:33:41 pm
https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/nhs-app/

There it is :)

Cheers mate. I just wanted to make sure we are talking about the same one. Not sure why my practice uses the patient access one !
Cu Chulainn

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55203 on: Today at 01:39:19 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:17:12 pm
I hadn't been for 20 years before my vaccines.  For the NHS you have to upload your passport to access your records, for the Patient Access app I had to show my practice ID and get a passcode and other log in details.  It does beg the question,  if this is used domestically what happens to those without a passport or driving licence,  of which there is a surprisingly large amount.
Or smartphones!

There will surely have to be a paper or card alternative if they do need vaccine proof to do stuff, or they'll end up excluding a huge amount of people.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55204 on: Today at 01:42:06 pm
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 01:39:19 pm
Or smartphones!

There will surely have to be a paper or card alternative if they do need vaccine proof to do stuff, or they'll end up excluding a huge amount of people.

They have said a physical version would be made available.
Cu Chulainn

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55205 on: Today at 01:55:14 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:42:06 pm
They have said a physical version would be made available.
Ah, didn't know that. Cheers! :)
Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55206 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:33:41 pm
https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/nhs-app/

There it is :)

And now I have downloaded it. The face scanning ain`t easy. My driving licence pick is years old and pre large busy beard !

Thanks for tip all.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55207 on: Today at 01:59:28 pm
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 01:55:14 pm
Ah, didn't know that. Cheers! :)

Its what I'll go for if they're brought in domestically.  Sometimes if I take the dog out and fancy a pint I leave my phone at home.
Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55208 on: Today at 02:36:39 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 11:10:32 am
Basically the trials (and hence reported efficacy numbers) dont have the power to give precise and robust calculations for these particular outcomes. Taking the recent US trial for instance - that had 33k participants and the interim analysis (76% efficacy versus symptomatic covid and 100% efficacy versus severe/hospitalisation/death) is based on analysis of just 190 cases of covid that occurred within the trial group over the period analysed. That can give a fairly strong calculation for efficacy versus symptomatic covid (the 76% figure). But in those 190 cases, only 8 were severe/hospitalised cases - all occurring in the placebo group. That gives rise to the 100% efficacy figure but its not powered enough to super confident it is indeed 100%. Just one case in the vaccinated group would change that figure. Essentially all the efficacy numbers from the trial are correct for that trial - but can be different once the vaccine is rolled out to far greater numbers that the 33k in the trial. It would be very surprising if the 100% figure held up there after 25 million vaccinations, with not even one vaccinated person getting severe covid.

The efficacy figures from the trial have to be taken for what they are - a calculation based on a very controlled small cohort of people. They are all likely to change from the figures officially announced from the trials once we get real world data from large numbers of vaccinated people. Its why comparing efficacy numbers between trials was a bit ridiculous - its fairly likely they actually show pretty similar figures in the real world, give or take a few differences here and there.

Thanks for the full explanation, makes a lot more sense now.
MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #55209 on: Today at 02:40:11 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:33:41 pm
https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/nhs-app/

There it is :)
flaming devolution! The app isn't available in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland!! 😡
