I hadn't been for 20 years before my vaccines. For the NHS you have to upload your passport to access your records, for the Patient Access app I had to show my practice ID and get a passcode and other log in details. It does beg the question, if this is used domestically what happens to those without a passport or driving licence, of which there is a surprisingly large amount.
Or smartphones!
There will surely have to be a paper or card alternative if they do need vaccine proof to do stuff, or they'll end up excluding a huge amount of people.