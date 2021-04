Thoughts on the below? Would be great if true, think the article stated we should have more of an answer in the next 6 months.



New pill could "kill" Covid within days and be handed out on NHS, scientists say

EXCLUSIVE: If shown to work against SARS-CoV-2 - the virus which causes Covid-19 - then millions of doses will be handed out on the NHS and eventually a daily tablet could “kill” coronavirus if taken within a few days of a positive test.



Source: Mirror



Did you ever hear of Folding@Home? Download an app onto your PC which crunches equations for scientists in the background. An antiviral pill which stops coronavirus from spreading in your body is what they've been working on for a year now. They've got a couple of candidates which look very promising being tested in Israel at the moment and waiting on moving to real world trials. So it's the hope and definitely within the realms of possibility for the future that there will be an over the counter pill you can take. No idea on time scales though as their estimates were another year or so even with knocking off a good eight years from the normal process from starting with older work from SARS to narrow things down and then speeding along the testing process up to where they are.