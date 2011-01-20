« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1846659 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55040 on: Yesterday at 11:39:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:28:51 pm
What the actual fuck? Im actually pretty speechless there. Thats a different level of stupidity.
Oh, believe me, the reasoning behind their wearing of that symbol is a kind of lunacy that'd melt your brain if I were to explain the depths of the rabbit hole these people have fallen down. Forget your traditional conspiracy, where some things could at least be plausible. The stuff these lot believe is akin to one of those mad threads (there's one on here) where someone makes something absolutely crazy and abstract up, and it snowballs from there, from one crazy person to another, until what you end up with is Bill Gates's wife being Kevin Kline, and Joe Biden being made out of CGI (I wish I was making that up, but I've never dropped LSD in my life,so...). Though, instead of it being a snowball, it's a massive ball of shit. Dung beetles. These people are dung beetles. Yes. Yes, that's what I might call the c*nts from now on.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55041 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm
The badges are a huge whiff of fash. It's hugely antisemitic using the star of David and is effectively telling you it's it's Jews who are putting all these restrictions on us. There might be a whole load of people wearing them not realising this but whichever group thought it up definitely did.
You've more or less deduced correctly there. They believe it's a massive plot by Zionists. More specifically, "Zionist Jesuit Masonic Ashkenazi". Or more specifically still, Nazi's 2.0. Some of them believe Merkel is the daughter of Hitler, and Hitler was related to the Rothchilds. And...hold on a second, I think my brain just short circuited.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55042 on: Today at 12:05:29 am »
I wonder where they got that idea from?

https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/piers-corbyn-arrested-by-police-over-anti-vax-auschwitz-poster/



Piers Corbyn has been arrested over posters on which his name appears comparing vaccines to Auschwitz.

Police confirmed officers investigating reports of malicious material in the form of a leaflet being circulated in south London in late January have made two arrests.

A 73-year-old man was arrested in Southwark on Wednesday, 3 February on suspicion of malicious communications and public nuisance.

Another man, 37, was arrested earlier the same day in Bow, east London, on suspicion of a public order offence.

Both men were taken to a south London police station. They have since been bailed to return on a date in early March.

The leaflet contained material that appeared to compare the Covid-19 vaccination programme with the Holocaust.

Corbyn, 73, who is an anti-vaccination activist, came up with the concept idea for the poster which depicts Auschwitz, but changes its infamous phrase at its gate from Arbeit Macht Frei, meaning work sets you free, to  vaccines are safe path to freedom.

Underneath the illustration, which uses the Evening Standards name and logo, it says concept idea Piers Corbyn and drawing by Alexander Heaton.

The leaflet was reported to police by Labours Neil Coyle, MP for Bermondsey & Old Southwark, who said he was absolutely sickened by anti-vax conspiracy theory crackpot leaflets put through some doors in SE17 today. Sickening when people trying to stay home and safe. Hideous imagery and asking Southwark Police for action against these disgusting, dangerous cranks.

Piers Corbyn has been approached for comment.

Mike Katz, National Secretary of the Jewish Labour Movement said on Twitter it was beyond disgusting. Vile and dangerous. The only thing that isnt surprising about the conspiratorial crank depths this sinks to is the fact that Piers Corbyn is behind it.

An image of the poster was shared by the mayor of Lambeth, Philip Normal, who said on Twitter: As if this came through our door. Antisemitism, racism, HATE.. is not tolerated in my house, or this country, or the planet Earth.

Cllr Kieron Williams, Leader of Southwark Council, told Jewish News: It is deeply disturbing that a very small minority is playing upon the fears and concerns of some of our residents by distributing wholly false and, in some instances, inexcusably malicious disinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. I am personally appalled at the attempt to peddle dangerous conspiracy theories invoking imagery of Auschwitz. We will not stand for antisemitism in our borough. We have reported this incident to the police, who are investigating whether a crime has been committed.

Councils and health partners are working extremely hard with community leaders to listen to and address the genuine concerns of our residents, and reassure them that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Shameful disinformation of this sort dampens our efforts to help save lives.

Meanwhile, shadow culture secretary, Jo Stevens, told the Guardian: The growth in dangerous and, in some cases, far-right and antisemitic anti-vax material is deeply worrying with coordinated attempts to spread fear and distrust both online and offline.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #55043 on: Today at 01:32:50 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:41:26 pm
There's always been more than a whiff of fash about these protests and I'm surprised that anyone is surprised.
someone posted a link to a video of some protesters a couple of pages back who compared wearing a mask to genocide
« Reply #55044 on: Today at 02:07:58 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:30:52 pm
I took my sister to get her second dose at the same venue I got my first about a month ago. When I was there it was military personnel running the show, yesterday it was regular NHS staff. To me, that tells me that the hospitals and health centres must be in better shape now. That gives me even more hope for the next phase here.

Hopefully we will be able to help other countries out soon as well.


The big covid testing site at the airport (for people with symptoms) is now run  by a private company. There is some sort of  branding now on the signs and flags.
« Reply #55045 on: Today at 02:10:22 am »
In other news, the chimp virus got me about 4 hours after the jab. Ugh. I suppose it means my immune system is in good working order at least.
« Reply #55046 on: Today at 03:49:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:10:22 am
In other news, the chimp virus got me about 4 hours after the jab. Ugh. I suppose it means my immune system is in good working order at least.

AZ?
« Reply #55047 on: Today at 05:39:08 am »
Back again with more grim news.

353,000 new cases and over 2,800 deaths in the last 24 hours. 5th day in a row of new global records for infections.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:39:08 am
Back again with more grim news.

353,000 new cases and over 2,800 deaths in the last 24 hours. 5th day in a row of new global records for infections.

The numbers of deaths will be horrific.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:39:08 am
Back again with more grim news.

353,000 new cases and over 2,800 deaths in the last 24 hours. 5th day in a row of new global records for infections.

It's been 350000 for a couple of days now, right? Wonder if they just reached testing capacity. :(
New Statesman's World Review e-mail had this about India this morning (not including hyperlinks to sources sorry):

Quote
New confirmed cases of Covid-19 are now running at around 300,000 a day in India, with close to 3,000 people dying daily. However, doctors believe that cases may be being undercounted by a factor of up to five, and daily deaths may be two or three times official figures. Many people, especially in rural areas, are never tested for the virus. The Indian government reportedly expects cases to peak at around 500,000 by mid-May, indicating that the worst may yet be to come.
 
Indias brutal second wave has dispelled earlier speculation that it might have reached herd immunity through natural infection, and, to a lesser extent, vaccination (the country has administered about ten doses per 100 people, according to figures collated by Our World in Data, a project at Oxford University). The outbreak does not appear to be less severe in Indias megacities of Delhi and Mumbai, despite one study conducted in late December and early January indicating that perhaps 40 per cent of their populations had antibodies from prior infection. (It is, however, worth noting that due to the limited sensitivity of testing, the actual prevalence of antibodies could well be lower.)   
 
Across the country, intensive care units are full and oxygen supplies have run out in some cities, leading to heart-wrenching scenes of people rushing their relatives from hospital to hospital, trying to find them a free bed. Some, such as the 65-year-old journalist Vinay Srivastava, have been desperately live-tweeting their low blood oxygen levels, which in healthy people is around 95 per cent or more. On 17 April, Srivastava tweeted: My oxygen is 31 when some[one] will help me. He died hours later at his home in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, having failed to find a hospital bed.
 
A new variant of Covid-19, known as B.1.617.1, may be contributing to the rise in cases, although due to low levels of genomic sequencing, the prevalence of the strain is largely unknown. The Indian variant, which is thought to have emerged in the western state of Maharashtra, combines two particular mutations which may help it evade antibodies and make it more infectious. Its emergence has led several countries to impose travel restrictions to and from India. The UK put arrivals on the red list for mandatory hotel quarantine last week.   
 
A weeklong lockdown imposed in Delhi last Monday has now been extended for at least another seven days. That just seven days of limited social contact could break the chain of transmission in the capital was always doubtful, according to experts. But the options available to the Indian authorities are limited: unlike in rich economies, the government is able to afford only limited economic support to workers in the event of a lockdown.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:07:19 am
It's been 350000 for a couple of days now, right? Wonder if they just reached testing capacity. :(

Yeah, reminds me of that scene in Chernobyl where they thought the radiation levels weren't all that high because the geiger counters only went that high

Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:14:44 am
New Statesman's World Review e-mail had this about India this morning (not including hyperlinks to sources sorry):


That last bit is what'll make this so hard to reign in. It's easy for me to say everyone should stay at home since I can work from home. But for hundreds of millions of people, if they don't go out and find work for the day, they starve.

There's been so many interviews of migrant workers and others where they say the choice is between staying at home and starving to death or going out and and possibly catching the virus, so they don't feel they have a choice.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 03:11:12 pm
Just hope I dont feel too rough in a few hours as I hear that the side effects can be worse if youve already had covid.

Called in sick, my bones are on fire and Im sweating one minute and shivering the next. Head feels like its gonna split open, good stuff. Kicked in the early hours of the morning so hopefully Ill shake it off soon.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:50:12 am
Called in sick, my bones are on fire and Im sweating one minute and shivering the next. Head feels like its gonna split open, good stuff. Kicked in the early hours of the morning so hopefully Ill shake it off soon.

Assume the fever is gone when you stop shivering. Just because your head is clear and does not ache does not mean the fever is over. My head was ok after the first day, but I was still feeling oddly cold. I thought the fever was over, but I sweated like a pig on the second night. So I continued taking paracetamols to relieve the obviously not over fever. By the fourth day I didn't feel abnormally cold, so that was when the fever was definitely over.

Also, paracetamols relieve fever, while ibuprofen (which you can take 6 per day alongside the 8 paracetamols per day) relieves joint and muscle pain. Take whatever you want, but drink plenty to replace the plentiful sweating you'll be doing.
