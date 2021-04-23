« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

ScouserAtHeart

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54880 on: Today at 02:20:02 pm
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54881 on: Today at 03:26:11 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:20:02 pm
Over 332,000 cases in India in the last 24 hours

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/23/indias-second-wave-country-reports-over-330000-new-cases.html

About 7.5% of the UKs total cases since it began in one day. I know theres huge differences in population but thats unreal. God speed to you and everyone that matter to you.
MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54882 on: Today at 03:32:33 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:20:02 pm
Over 332,000 cases in India in the last 24 hours

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/23/indias-second-wave-country-reports-over-330000-new-cases.html


The numbers are horrific but in terms of percentage of population I think it's comparable to around 17,000 cases in the UK.  That being said I suspect there are far more cases than that in the wider population who do not have access to testing and the numbers are likely to increase
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54883 on: Today at 03:50:56 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:19:24 am
I thought you were taking the piss earlier! That's great for you then and mad how they are down to 30 year olds in L5, I'm on the L17 / L8 border not sure which my GP falls into but being late 30's they are obviously way behind L5! Maybe certain areas have been getting more vaccines or have much different demographics in age.

Just the north end being the best end as usual ;)
ScouserAtHeart

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54884 on: Today at 04:39:54 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:26:11 pm
About 7.5% of the UKs total cases since it began in one day. I know theres huge differences in population but thats unreal. God speed to you and everyone that matter to you.

Appreciate it :)

Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 03:32:33 pm
The numbers are horrific but in terms of percentage of population I think it's comparable to around 17,000 cases in the UK.  That being said I suspect there are far more cases than that in the wider population who do not have access to testing and the numbers are likely to increase

It's almost guaranteed to be far more than that. Not everyone with symptoms can be tested, especially in the more rural areas. People who have milder symptoms don't bother getting treatment (and let's be honest, couldn't even if they wanted to)

Both the central and state goverments are against total lockdowns, I think Delhi was the only one who did because they didn't have a choice. There's a weekend curfew in effect here in Bangalore, meaning from Friday night to Monday morning, you can only go out in an emergency. That's in theory anyway. People aren't taking it as seriously as they did this time last year.

Look at this bullshit when the announced there'll be a lockdown in Delhi in a few days

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eEP5dxmewhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eEP5dxmewhg</a>

People crowding outside liquor stores. Is that really a priority? Idiots.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
