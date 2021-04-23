About 7.5% of the UKs total cases since it began in one day. I know theres huge differences in population but thats unreal. God speed to you and everyone that matter to you.



The numbers are horrific but in terms of percentage of population I think it's comparable to around 17,000 cases in the UK. That being said I suspect there are far more cases than that in the wider population who do not have access to testing and the numbers are likely to increase



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eEP5dxmewhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eEP5dxmewhg</a>

Appreciate itIt's almost guaranteed to be far more than that. Not everyone with symptoms can be tested, especially in the more rural areas. People who have milder symptoms don't bother getting treatment (and let's be honest, couldn't even if they wanted to)Both the central and state goverments are against total lockdowns, I think Delhi was the only one who did because they didn't have a choice. There's a weekend curfew in effect here in Bangalore, meaning from Friday night to Monday morning, you can only go out in an emergency. That's in theory anyway. People aren't taking it as seriously as they did this time last year.Look at this bullshit when the announced there'll be a lockdown in Delhi in a few daysPeople crowding outside liquor stores. Is that really a priority? Idiots.