Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1838942 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54840 on: Yesterday at 06:01:59 pm »
For a second dose who had their first dose booked via their GP, you're meant to just wait to book a date?

Only a couple weeks until it's "due" so a bit anxious to get sorted for my mum

Cheers
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54841 on: Yesterday at 06:29:21 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 05:18:31 pm
I thought India had been already added to the red list?
Yeah, as filo says, starts tomorrow. Delayed again by our 'esteemed' leader, hoping against hope that his trip might still go ahead......what an absolute tosspot.
Re: Wuhan Coronavirus
« Reply #54842 on: Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm »
Just had a little perusal of the first page out of interest.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 31, 2020, 01:19:53 pm
My personal opinion is that It is much ado about nothing.

;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54843 on: Yesterday at 07:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:29:21 pm
Yeah, as filo says, starts tomorrow. Delayed again by our 'esteemed' leader, hoping against hope that his trip might still go ahead......what an absolute tosspot.

You mean the trip that he cancelled the day before it was announced India was going on the red list?
Re: Wuhan Coronavirus
« Reply #54844 on: Yesterday at 07:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm
Just had a little perusal of the first page out of interest.

;D

I did the same recently. Some horrendous shouts  ;D

Just had my first jab at SSE Arena. Decent set up. Arrived at 5.45, jabbed at 6.11, booked out 6.26
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54845 on: Yesterday at 07:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:02:49 pm
You mean the trip that he cancelled the day before it was announced India was going on the red list?
Well yes - what I meant to say was he should have both cancelled his trip & put India on the red list much sooner than he did - the awful signs were there way before he acted.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54846 on: Yesterday at 07:12:03 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:25:49 pm
It has been announced but I don't think implemented until tomorrow
Ah the usual story! Madness
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54847 on: Yesterday at 07:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm
Just had a little perusal of the first page out of interest.

;D

Wait till you get to the posters laughing at people wearing masks and posters saying masks dont work
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54848 on: Yesterday at 07:40:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January 31, 2020, 04:42:36 pm
Just equestrian of when, not if.

Relieved to read back and see my first post on the matter was a bad pun.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54849 on: Yesterday at 08:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm
Just had a little perusal of the first page out of interest.

;D

Took care to read up on the matter by sources whom I deemed reliable and informative, and everything I've said about it, online and offline, has been borne out by events. Confirms everything I think about anything, given that it's based on the same cautious but evidence-based conclusions drawn with the help of experts in the relevant field.

It's serious but there are things we as individuals can do over and above what the government mandates, and the more everyone who can does, the more we can help those who can't and make things more bearable for society. Oh, and don't just preach, actually do. And so that's how I've gone about things since around February last year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54850 on: Yesterday at 09:27:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:40:41 pm
Relieved to read back and see my first post on the matter was a bad pun.

Really put the cart before the horse, didn't you?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54851 on: Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:12:55 am
I'm only bloody 30, they must be flying through them.

I only got done on Monday and I'm 47.  Sounds like a free for all now ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54852 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
I only got done on Monday and I'm 47.  Sounds like a free for all now ;D

Still waiting for my turn. I must be getting younger by the day!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54853 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Still waiting for my turn. I must be getting younger by the day!

Does that mean Sian is getting older? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54854 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
I only got done on Monday and I'm 47.  Sounds like a free for all now ;D

I was thoroughly amused earlier because we've been in this flat almost 6 months and my fella hasn't bothered his arse to change GPs yet, as soon as I got the vaccine text this morning you should have seen how fast he signed up ;D

L5 gets things done.

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
Does that mean Sian is getting older? ;D

Less of that please!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54855 on: Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54856 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm »
Whens under 45's nationally. Seems that some counties are really behind the vaccination program
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54857 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm »
First page is indeed a throwback. I was one of the ones who dismissed Covid, thinking it would blow over after a month like Ebola did. Don't think we'll see any normality until next year at the earliest
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54858 on: Today at 01:01:00 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February 16, 2020, 09:26:18 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-51519687


Political division is a funny thing.  ;D Started the article feeling very bad for the old couple stuck on the ship, then read hes a staunch Tory and wants to get treated by people who can speak his language, and end up thinking enjoy your quarantine.

British couple on Diamond Princess question positive coronavirus test
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/feb/18/britain-to-evacuate-citizens-from-coronavirus-hit-cruise-ship-diamond-princess

Diamond Princess heroes David and Sally Abel urge country to 'pull together' in face of coronavirus outbreak
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/diamond-princess-david-sally-abel-coronavirus-a4390881.html

David Abel and his wife Sally might have had the cruise from hell last year on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess, but they can't wait to get back to sea.
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210216-a-year-after-diamond-princess-cruise-industry-eyes-return

Quote
"The Abels both caught coronavirus on the Diamond Princess, but they've booked five cruises for late 2021 and early 2022, and are eyeing a sixth.

"We can't wait to get back to sea," David Abel told subscribers to his YouTube page in an early February video.

"There's nothing better than waking up in the morning in the world's most exciting and interesting cities. We love the sound of the ocean."

He acknowledged some people "have concerns" but insisted he believes "cruises will be one of the safest types of vacations human beings could ever take".

From 2020: "David Abel's 50th wedding anniversary luxury cruise began with him eating his fill and enjoying the sights of East Asia.

It's ending with him quarantined in his cabin aboard the Diamond Princess for two extra weeks, eating a "lettuce sandwich with some chicken inside" and watching 20 infected people escorted off the ship, heading for hospitals for treatment of a new virus. A New Zealander on board has contracted the disease."

https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/travel-troubles/119333397/a-floating-prison-cruise-of-asia-ends-in-coronavirus-quarantine-for-passengers

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54859 on: Today at 03:49:16 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:25:29 pm
https://twitter.com/amaanbali/status/1384830973645361154?s=19

This is disgusting! The ruling party holding up oxygen supplies so they can put party advertising on them!
Vile c*nt. Sadly it isn't uncommon to see this nonsense.

Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 03:43:12 pm
We haven't received our reports. They are taking 2+ days now.

Yeah, even my parents are due their second dosage but unless the situation improves drastically, I'm going to avoid having them venture out for anything.

Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon about to run out of oxygen. We will see lakhs die due to the government's incapability.
Fingers crossed everything is ok. Agree, the government needs to take a lot of flak but it won't hurt them significantly enough I fear.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:57:13 pm
Such a scary situation. Hope you and your families are all safe. I'm hoping other countries will intervene and provide aid as the situation looks dire.
Thank you brother. Hopefully things are brought under control soon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54860 on: Today at 07:25:02 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm
First page is indeed a throwback. I was one of the ones who dismissed Covid, thinking it would blow over after a month like Ebola did. Don't think we'll see any normality until next year at the earliest

In this country things will be looking largely normal within a month, certainly by the summer the way things are going

Worldwide, yeah youre probably right.
