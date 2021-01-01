.

Curve is basically as close to a straight line as possible. Humanitarian crisis is developing and its hard to see when it slows down



And a positivity rate of 19% and going up almost as fast - they have so many more infections than the official numbers. I think youre right that we could be seeing a real crisis unfolding here very quickly.We have a lot of Indian doctors and nurses in the UK - should we consider encouraging them to go back to help? Would it even make a difference?