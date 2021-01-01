« previous next »
Sorry, just saw that - I'm in Liverpool. Though after getting that text yesterday and booking my jab at the only place with appointments available, today they called me and said they have to cancel it, there had been something wrong in the system and they were a second-jab-only clinic. So maybe there was more wrong and I wasn't supposed to get an invite at all?

I got another text to rebook today, but the only date available I can't do. The "second jabs only" clinic is on the list again for some reason. Will check tomorrow to see if kore dates have become available.

Thanks mate. Im in Liverpool too, in the next group an looking forward to getting one asap so great to know they are working through them quickly here. Take it you got the text from the GP then checking on the NHS site? Seems like different areas have different ways of booking people. Fingers crossed you get sorted!
This was on BBC news....

https://twitter.com/nicolacareem/status/1384979001324748805?s=21

I do warn you, its a really really tough watch.
No words for that.
Curve is basically as close to a straight line as possible. Humanitarian crisis is developing and its hard to see when it slows down
And a positivity rate of 19% and going up almost as fast - they have so many more infections than the official numbers. I think youre right that we could be seeing a real crisis unfolding here very quickly.

We have a lot of Indian doctors and nurses in the UK - should we consider encouraging them to go back to help? Would it even make a difference?
Nope, wouldn't make much of a difference. The medical infrastructure just isn't there to cope with the level of cases being faced now.
