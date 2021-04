I wanted the sympathy day in bed with maid service again today. Not much chance of that now.



Seems to be the case with the adeno vectors generally, I had much the same experience with J&J, although my reaction to it was pretty light even with the first dose.



I live a few minutes walk from my GP practice so rang them to see if they had a stand-by list for end-of-day vaccinations. The receptionist said I will be contacted when it's my turn and that they don't allow queue jumping. Back in my box.



Anyway, I'm impressed that they manage to use every dose of vaccine every day...



Different rules at different places definitely. My brother in law is 39 and walked into a vaccination centre late in the day yesterday and got jabbed. If you look online you still have to wait your turn though.



Can't you just pretend you're feeling unwell from it? hahaI felt worse and I know plenty who have felt worse as well so it's not a general ruleIt's not about different rules or using every dose of vaccine everyday it is managed much more closely than that. Where I work we start the day by having a vial of vaccine per person vaccinating, then around 2 we start sharing between two, then around 4 we start sharing between our whole work area. As the day goes on, and the number of people get less and less then work areas are closed down so less vials are opened. A vial only gets brought out of fridge/freezer it's in when another has been used up so that there is no wastage. If people don't show up then you have to get rid of what's left otherwise it's wasted, that's only happened once with us and we ran down to the film set that was on the same site and got two people from there as close to 50 as possible.