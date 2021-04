Well booking was fun. Not.Couldn't book both jabs at the same centre. The nearest centre to me for the first jab is in fucking Huyton, right by where I used to live. I hate that place, it's the scene of a lot of childhood trauma for me, but I have to bite the bullet I guess.Going to fucking Huyton for my first dose is bad enough, but for my second dose the next nearest site is listed as fucking Aintree. I live in Dingle ffs!