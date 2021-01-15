« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1358 1359 1360 1361 1362 [1363]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1818201 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,379
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54480 on: Today at 09:01:40 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:00:04 am
Took awhile to get through that is for sure. Got part way through and it said they didnt have my records. Started again and got all the way through to confirm my bookings.
Did you get an email confirmation, I didnt and Im starting to worry it didnt work properly!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54481 on: Today at 09:02:09 am »
Managed to book my first dose for Friday, means having to get a train to Manchester, think I'd rather risk the virus :D
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,143
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54482 on: Today at 09:07:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:01:40 am
Did you get an email confirmation, I didnt and Im starting to worry it didnt work properly!

Certainly get a text message if you put your mobile in
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54483 on: Today at 09:12:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:01:40 am
Did you get an email confirmation, I didnt and Im starting to worry it didnt work properly!

Hmm no, no confirmation text or email yet. Got a screen grab of my booking numbers just in case though
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,379
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54484 on: Today at 09:13:45 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:12:20 am
Hmm no, no confirmation text or email yet. Got a screen grab of my booking numbers just in case though
Ah, same here... good to know...

Although I missed the booing numbers off my screen shot ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54485 on: Today at 09:17:10 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:12:20 am
Hmm no, no confirmation text or email yet. Got a screen grab of my booking numbers just in case though

Yes i did the same , first one booked for this Friday and second one for July

No confirmation as of yet either
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,151
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54486 on: Today at 09:17:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:45:00 am
Generation X have crashed the booking  service .....

I remind myself that generation X was once said to stand for generation extremely fucking stupid ;D



that's good news when you think about it as it means lots of people are trying to get booked in, although government IT systems as ever are pretty shite and notoriously not robust
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54487 on: Today at 09:17:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:45 am
Ah, same here... good to know...

Although I missed the booing numbers off my screen shot ;D


Everton fan ?
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,379
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54488 on: Today at 09:19:59 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:17:56 am

Everton fan ?
Oops...

Bloody hell though, we so need crowds back...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,151
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54489 on: Today at 09:25:54 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:18:58 pm
You're going to have to explain why it's an issue when there's no evidence that the virus spreads outdoors
Why have we had a lockdown forbidding people from meeting anyone apart from their own household outdoors if you cannot catch the virus outside or perhaps I've been missing something?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,680
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54490 on: Today at 09:26:35 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 09:25:54 am
Why have we had a lockdown forbidding people from meeting anyone apart from their own household outdoors if you cannot catch the virus outside or perhaps I've been missing something?

Because if you give people an inch they'll take a mile.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54491 on: Today at 09:30:00 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:17:10 am
Yes i did the same , first one booked for this Friday and second one for July

No confirmation as of yet either

Friday and July for me too, now Im wondering which shot it will be, astra, Pfizer or moderna?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,368
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54492 on: Today at 09:39:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:45 am
Ah, same here... good to know...

Although I missed the booing numbers off my screen shot ;D

Are you getting jabbed at Goodison?

Gah! Too late!
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54493 on: Today at 09:40:07 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:30:00 am
Friday and July for me too, now Im wondering which shot it will be, astra, Pfizer or moderna?

Speaking to a nurse i know a week or so back  and she tends to think it will be more than likely be Astra but she did say it will tend to vary from area to area so think she covered all bases basically  ;D

Very efficient website in getting it booked as well in fairness , could have got in tomorrow if we wanted as well
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54494 on: Today at 09:49:09 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:40:07 am
Speaking to a nurse i know a week or so back  and she tends to think it will be more than likely be Astra but she did say it will tend to vary from area to area so think she covered all bases basically  ;D

Very efficient website in getting it booked as well in fairness , could have got in tomorrow if we wanted as well

Only 21 sites initially having the Moderna shot in England, so unlikely it will be that for me on Friday.

Got text and email confirmation through now.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,284
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54495 on: Today at 09:53:03 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:26:35 am
Because if you give people an inch they'll take a mile.

True, but once the vaccinations have been offered to everyone/second doses done for anyone over 50 there's no justificiation any more. You can't keep everyone's total freedoms from them because some idiots will be idiots. There's been plenty of young people who have stuck to all the rules for over a year.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,728
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54496 on: Today at 09:58:53 am »
I didn't realise over 45s could apply now. Sounds like bedlam though. I might wait a few days.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54497 on: Today at 10:34:43 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:58:53 am
I didn't realise over 45s could apply now. Sounds like bedlam though. I might wait a few days.

It was very quick and no hassles to book it online mate

Took a few minutes to get both jabs booked
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54498 on: Today at 10:43:42 am »
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the emergence of new diseases.

The WHO said that while traditional markets play a central role in providing food and livelihoods for large populations, banning the sale of live wild mammals could protect the health of market workers and shoppers alike.

It urged countries to suspend the sale of live animals captured from the wild in food markets as an emergency measure, saying some of the earliest known cases of Covid-19 had a link to a wholesale traditional food market in Wuhan in China, with many of the initial patients stall owners, market employees or regular visitors to the market.

AFP reports the interim guidance was drawn up alongside the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The guidance calls on countries to suspend the sale of captured live wild mammals in food markets as an emergency measure, the WHO said.

Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Wild mammals, in particular, pose a risk for the emergence of new diseases, it said.

-----------------------

I suppose my point is why after all of this multiple atomic bomb of a pandemic do countries still seem to stand by and do nothing? The WHO can release as many of these 'advisements' as possible but countries responsible will still do whatever they want.

Seems to a complete layman that everyone is kind of like 'oh well, lets just hope it doesn't happen again'. Not that China for example would probably bend easily to any amount of pressure, but why are there not much wider calls for worldwide reform if animals are the source of over 70% of new diseases? It's not like the last year or so has been fun or anything.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,143
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54499 on: Today at 11:01:41 am »
Well yesterdays numbers appear to have been a bit daft

https://twitter.com/ThatRyanChap/status/1381858570317225986
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,680
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54500 on: Today at 11:05:39 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:53:03 am
True, but once the vaccinations have been offered to everyone/second doses done for anyone over 50 there's no justificiation any more. You can't keep everyone's total freedoms from them because some idiots will be idiots. There's been plenty of young people who have stuck to all the rules for over a year.

Think you've misunderstood me slightly. I'm all for opening up society again, I was just saying that is why, in my opinion, governments restricted people meeting up outside as it would lead to further, potentially more serious rule breaches.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54501 on: Today at 11:08:16 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:43:42 am
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the emergence of new diseases.

The WHO said that while traditional markets play a central role in providing food and livelihoods for large populations, banning the sale of live wild mammals could protect the health of market workers and shoppers alike.

It urged countries to suspend the sale of live animals captured from the wild in food markets as an emergency measure, saying some of the earliest known cases of Covid-19 had a link to a wholesale traditional food market in Wuhan in China, with many of the initial patients stall owners, market employees or regular visitors to the market.

AFP reports the interim guidance was drawn up alongside the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The guidance calls on countries to suspend the sale of captured live wild mammals in food markets as an emergency measure, the WHO said.

Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Wild mammals, in particular, pose a risk for the emergence of new diseases, it said.

-----------------------

I suppose my point is why after all of this multiple atomic bomb of a pandemic do countries still seem to stand by and do nothing? The WHO can release as many of these 'advisements' as possible but countries responsible will still do whatever they want.

Seems to a complete layman that everyone is kind of like 'oh well, lets just hope it doesn't happen again'. Not that China for example would probably bend easily to any amount of pressure, but why are there not much wider calls for worldwide reform if animals are the source of over 70% of new diseases? It's not like the last year or so has been fun or anything.
My wife specialises in wildlife diseases and she said it is a ticking time bomb and that it is a miracle there aren't more issues. It is a problem all round the world.
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,151
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54502 on: Today at 11:15:02 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:43:42 am
I suppose my point is why after all of this multiple atomic bomb of a pandemic do countries still seem to stand by and do nothing? The WHO can release as many of these 'advisements' as possible but countries responsible will still do whatever they want.

Seems to a complete layman that everyone is kind of like 'oh well, lets just hope it doesn't happen again'. Not that China for example would probably bend easily to any amount of pressure, but why are there not much wider calls for worldwide reform if animals are the source of over 70% of new diseases? It's not like the last year or so has been fun or anything.
Totally agree, it should not even be open for discussion as to why some countries are allowing this practice.  The conditions the animals are kept in is appalling so it's no wonder these markets are festering diseases
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54503 on: Today at 11:34:54 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:08:16 am
My wife specialises in wildlife diseases and she said it is a ticking time bomb and that it is a miracle there aren't more issues. It is a problem all round the world.

I think that's right too, I mean the time bomb has already gone off, all across the planet, but it is doesn't stop ticking and I don't see any reaction to something that so easily could lead to another bomb happen again next year, next month, next week.

I just find it very confusing that there has been no full on reaction to this and it makes me feel I am missing something when it makes no sense whatsoever.

In my very layman mind there is a lot of evidence to support a direct link to many of these viruses, so why nothing really tough seems to be getting done about it is just very odd to me. I also just absolutely dread having to spend another year or so of my life like the last, as it has been absolutely horrific for so many, so I suppose it just maddens me seeing very little reaction or call for change.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,393
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54504 on: Today at 12:28:48 pm »
FDA has recommended that J&J rollout should be suspended while very rare clotting issues are investigated.

https://twitter.com/US_FDA/status/1381925612743499778
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1358 1359 1360 1361 1362 [1363]   Go Up
« previous next »
 