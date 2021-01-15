The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the emergence of new diseases.



The WHO said that while traditional markets play a central role in providing food and livelihoods for large populations, banning the sale of live wild mammals could protect the health of market workers and shoppers alike.



It urged countries to suspend the sale of live animals captured from the wild in food markets as an emergency measure, saying some of the earliest known cases of Covid-19 had a link to a wholesale traditional food market in Wuhan in China, with many of the initial patients stall owners, market employees or regular visitors to the market.



AFP reports the interim guidance was drawn up alongside the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).



The guidance calls on countries to suspend the sale of captured live wild mammals in food markets as an emergency measure, the WHO said.



Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Wild mammals, in particular, pose a risk for the emergence of new diseases, it said.



I suppose my point is why after all of this multiple atomic bomb of a pandemic do countries still seem to stand by and do nothing? The WHO can release as many of these 'advisements' as possible but countries responsible will still do whatever they want.



Seems to a complete layman that everyone is kind of like 'oh well, lets just hope it doesn't happen again'. Not that China for example would probably bend easily to any amount of pressure, but why are there not much wider calls for worldwide reform if animals are the source of over 70% of new diseases? It's not like the last year or so has been fun or anything.