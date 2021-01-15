« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1355 1356 1357 1358 1359 [1360]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1814097 times)

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54360 on: Yesterday at 02:35:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:01:32 pm
Thought provoking ...


On the one hand, this age group is spreading more than others so its worth it.


On the flip side, helping poorer countries is important. If theyve got a problem, weve got a problem.

I think the last point is very true re the spread of variants. While I'm all up for reopening domestically once all the priority groups 1-9 have had their second jab. It's way too soon to be opening up fully internationally as the government seems to want to do until a large proportion of the world is vaccinated and we've got a better handle on the how the current vaccines deal with variants and if any new variants develop (especially in the current hothouse that is Brazil). Personally I'd delay fully reopening international travel until Summer 2022 while providing generous governmental support to the travel sector. I'm not bothered if I can't travel abroad for a bit as long as life at home gets back to normal which I imagine would be true of lots of people.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54361 on: Yesterday at 02:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 01:03:14 pm
Would be completely immoral to give a vaccine to that age group when there's so many at risk groups still unvaccinated in the developing world but $$$ always wins.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:49:55 pm
So if the data in some areas is bad, and stays bad do we just stay in lockdown forever? Local lockdowns seem to have had mixed results at best, and at some point we need to ease restrictions or the cure ends up worse then the disease. Maybe they could start prioritising hot spots to be vaccinated sooner but outside of that I’m not sure what the other options are.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:59:35 pm
That would be a good idea. We've done the same with sending the army in to provide mass testing so a similar effort to provide mass vaccination or small mobile units in high risk areas would seem to be a possible solution

Sorry to be a geek, but this is such a good cross section of (perfectly rational) points to demonstrate how complex public health is.

Each of these points sounds logical intuitive.

1) the US using pfizer doses on kids means that those doses wont be exported to countries whose at-risk adults are due doses ASAP
2) 'hot spot' areas that look like they are not ready to come out of lockdown should get vaccine priority
3) targeted local mass testing was a way out of high prevalence when previously exercised by the army (in for example liverpool)

As I said, each are strong points well made and all sound intuitively like they should make sense and help out.

But we know from experience and from reviewing evidence that the situation is actually much more complex than that, and the points made aren't what would actually happen and might not be the most helpful (and arguably could actually hinder) efforts to tackle the pandemic.

1)
while its clear how important it is that we consider the pandemic from a global perspective, not just within arbitrary national borders, theres a compelling argument that getting kids in the US vaccinated could be a global good. Each time someone gets infected with the virus, the virus subtlety changes. Each new infection is a lottery ticket for the coronavirus where, if it wins, the virus could become more transmissable and could escape the protection from the vaccine rendering them ineffective years earlier than anticipated (equally the variants could go another way and become less likely to induce serious illness).

The US is a huge population, as is that subsection of young people resident in US. Drastically removing the number of lottery tickets the coronavirus can aquire would similarly reduce the risk of new variants that could become dominant variants globally (as we saw with B117 that was first seen in Kent).

So it's not as simple as big pharma wants big $, though obviously you are right this the case. In terms of modelling the global pandemic there is a chance that drastically bringing down new infections in the US could be a net positive for the world.

2)
I havent read the article (sorry) but 'hot spot' areas tend to have been pretty static and predictable in England over the last year, and unsurprisingly track very predictably along lines of deprivation and inequality. This includes for example the sort of work those in employment perform, and the structure and environemntal conditions that they are exposed to in their communicty at home and at work. Likewise vaccine hesistancy is most common in similar demographics, particularly among those who have spent less time in education (often as a result of the inequalities they face).

Targetted vaccination without an extremely good (and evidence based) programme of community driven health promotion is unlikely to make a particularly significant dent in the population of people who are not convinced by the benefits of the vaccine currently. In some subsets of this population I have no doubt that if they felt targeted they would be more likely to become entrenched in their doubts.

Supply of vaccine isnt the issue in the hot spot areas, its the lack of investment in a financial programme that incentivises and empowers people to change behaviour (particularly regarding self isolation, the easieast way to bring down infection). Investing money or resources (eg getting army out to these areas) is liekly an expensive and relatively ineffective way to make modest gains. [sadly the way to make big gains is controlled by the government and chancellor, so that's why it is so terrible]

3)
as briefly touched on, the targeted mass testing in liverpool has not (so far as I know) been shown in any evidence to have been the main driver or reductions in infections in the area around the end of 2020. The national lockdown (enforcing self isolation, again the most effective way to reduce infections) was the main driver. Proactive mass testing is feels intuitively like it can make a big difference, and no doubt it prevented some chains of infections from starting. But it's not something that stops people coming into contact with each other and risking infection, that only comes from behaviour change (whcih usually requires acccounting for the structural barriers we have in place).


Sorry, have gone off on one here, but I love public health because it is so important in all of our lives and at the moment there's so much more interest from the public. But it's also a chance to demonstrate its a real bastard of a thing, massively loaded in complex grey areas that has a habit of doing things that don't seem logical or intuitive!

It's why rigorous methods and communication of complex science is so important to the discipline, otherwise we'd still be stuck in the dark ages of tory governments in the 80s putting HIV public messages out using dramatic negative (bigoted) language and images (eg gravestones) and then being surprised it hasn't fixed the HIV epidemic
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54362 on: Yesterday at 02:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:41:46 pm

1)
while its clear how important it is that we consider the pandemic from a global perspective, not just within arbitrary national borders, theres a compelling argument that getting kids in the US vaccinated could be a global good. Each time someone gets infected with the virus, the virus subtlety changes. Each new infection is a lottery ticket for the coronavirus where, if it wins, the virus could become more transmissable and could escape the protection from the vaccine rendering them ineffective years earlier than anticipated (equally the variants could go another way and become less likely to induce serious illness).

The US is a huge population, as is that subsection of young people resident in US. Drastically removing the number of lottery tickets the coronavirus can aquire would similarly reduce the risk of new variants that could become dominant variants globally (as we saw with B117 that was first seen in Kent).

So it's not as simple as big pharma wants big $, though obviously you are right this the case. In terms of modelling the global pandemic there is a chance that drastically bringing down new infections in the US could be a net positive for the world.


Well it would be good if US kids got vaccinated in terms of controlling the spread and potential for variants to develop but the same is exactly true in countries like India which are further behind in terms of vaccinations, a jab is a jab in preventing the spread of disease and cutting down the potential for variants to develop wherever it takes place in the world. All that changes is the risk profile of the individuals being vaccinated and I don't see how you can ethically justify giving a dose to a healthy 15 year old in the states who is at an incredibly low risk of hospitalisation and death vs the opportunity cost of an OAP in India not receiving one at the same time.
Logged

Offline JG-7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54363 on: Yesterday at 03:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 02:35:44 pm
I think the last point is very true re the spread of variants. While I'm all up for reopening domestically once all the priority groups 1-9 have had their second jab. It's way too soon to be opening up fully internationally as the government seems to want to do until a large proportion of the world is vaccinated and we've got a better handle on the how the current vaccines deal with variants and if any new variants develop (especially in the current hothouse that is Brazil). Personally I'd delay fully reopening international travel until Summer 2022 while providing generous governmental support to the travel sector. I'm not bothered if I can't travel abroad for a bit as long as life at home gets back to normal which I imagine would be true of lots of people.

It's a difficult one to balance - what about those with family abroad etc? For many, travel isn't just a week in the sun. I doubt it would be feasible to delay another year.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54364 on: Yesterday at 03:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 02:59:39 pm
Well it would be good if US kids got vaccinated in terms of controlling the spread and potential for variants to develop but the same is exactly true in countries like India which are further behind in terms of vaccinations, a jab is a jab in preventing the spread of disease and cutting down the potential for variants to develop wherever it takes place in the world. All that changes is the risk profile of the individuals being vaccinated and I don't see how you can ethically justify giving a dose to a healthy 15 year old in the states who is at an incredibly low risk of hospitalisation and death vs the opportunity cost of an OAP in India not receiving one at the same time.

Are you aware of the demographic population profile in India compared to the US? The much young population is one of the reasons some people were confounded by how low the mortality rate was there in the first wave.

Btw India has now administered over 100 million vaccines and its now available to all those over 45. So that negates your point about the opportunity cost in India with regard to more at risk elderly members of Indias population.

As mentioned, the argument in favour of vaccinating the young in US over exporting the doses comes from modelling the infections that would be drastically reduced (and thus, the risk of variants) if the proportion of the population that is vaccine protected gets closer to 100%

Also the ethical justification for vaccinating healthy younger people is long established in other vaccination programmes. It's more to protect the rest of the population while also having the upside of protecting them from ill health. Think 15 year olds who encounter parents aunts/uncles grandparents. If a variant were to originate or take hold in school age children, and it was very effective at escaping the current vaccine's protection, suddenly the entire population would face further risk again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:10:52 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54365 on: Yesterday at 03:08:23 pm »
Quote from: JG-7 on Yesterday at 03:05:44 pm
It's a difficult one to balance - what about those with family abroad etc? For many, travel isn't just a week in the sun. I doubt it would be feasible to delay another year.

I wouldn't ban it outright but you should have to quarantine on your way back which basically has the same impact on the travel sector so it wouldn't be a full re-opening as we know it.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54366 on: Yesterday at 03:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 03:07:10 pm
Are you aware of the demographic population profile in India compared to the US? The much young population is one of the reasons some people were confounded by how low the mortality rate was there in the first wave.

Btw India has now administered over 100 million vaccines and its now available to all those over 45. So that negates your point about the opportunity cost in India with regard to more at risk elderly members of Indias population.

As mentioned, the argument in favour of vaccinating the young in US over exporting the doses comes from modelling the infections that would be drastically reduced (and thus, the risk of variants) if the proportion of the population that is vaccine protected gets closer to 100%

India was just a generic example for developing countries that are further behind in the vaccination programme rather than a specific example. So yes while their populations skew younger there's still a heck of lot of OAPs in those countries who should be way ahead in the queue than a healthy 15 year old in the states.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54367 on: Yesterday at 03:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 03:10:57 pm
India was just a generic example for developing countries that are further behind in the vaccination programme rather than a specific example. So yes while their populations skew younger there's still a heck of lot of OAPs in those countries who should be way ahead in the queue than a healthy 15 year old in the states.

So you say but you haven't really made a point for why. just that it 'should' be.

Your point on ethics alone isn't compelling, given protecting kids protects the rest of the population.

Any vaccination programme started while the virus is spreading with high incidence is inherent with risk. There were 65,000 new cases of covid in the US recorded yesterday. The sooner the whole population is protected, the better. The longer it takes, the greater the risk of the positives from the programme being undone through variation of the virus.

You also miss out that real-world data from the US rolling out the vaccine to younger children will also be doing a net public good for the world.

All I mean to say is that its a million times more complicated than your ethics argument implies, and that its not as clear cut as you suggest.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,396
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54368 on: Yesterday at 03:26:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:26:26 am
This report is seriously concerning me, the Government is still not listening to the scientists and it will have dire consequences if they continue with the re-openings in the hotspots. Why is there no basic common sense used?  :-\

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/10/virus-hotspots-could-lead-to-third-covid-wave-in-uk-scientists-warn

Its the same dickheads over and over again too. The worst boroughs in Gtr Manchester are the exact same ones that cause GM to get shoved back into lockdown last July. Me, I'd just ring the fuckers with the Army and force them to stay inside until the rates had dropped, shooting any fucker who so much as stepped near the perimeter.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54369 on: Yesterday at 03:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 03:19:44 pm
So you say but you haven't really made a point for why. just that it 'should' be.

Your point on ethics alone isn't compelling, given protecting kids protects the rest of the population.

Any vaccination programme started while the virus is spreading with high incidence is inherent with risk. There were 65,000 new cases of covid in the US recorded yesterday. The sooner the whole population is protected, the better. The longer it takes, the greater the risk of the positives from the programme being undone through variation of the virus.

You also miss out that real-world data from the US rolling out the vaccine to younger children will also be doing a net public good for the world.

All I mean to say is that its a million times more complicated than your ethics argument implies, and that its not as clear cut as you suggest.

You're considering hypotheticals more than actuals while the virus could mutate to become more dangerous it could also mutate to become less dangerous. The current situation based on the facts today is that the virus which exists at present is much more dangerous the older you get and hence why from ethical standpoint you should vaccinate an elderly person who has not yet been offered a jab rather than a youngster not yet offered a jab given the greater risk of death in the former.

The spread of the virus will be higher in countries which are more unvaccinated (though hidden more due to lack of testing resources vs developed nations) as well given we know vaccines now reduce transmission the impact on reducing transmission and thus ability to mutate would arguably be greater in countries that are further behind than in a country further ahead with vaccination where transmission rates are likely to be lower.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:38:30 pm by Shankly998 »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54370 on: Yesterday at 03:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 03:36:45 pm
You're considering hypotheticals more than actuals while the virus could mutate to become more dangerous it could also mutate to become less dangerous. The current situation based on the facts today is that the virus which exists at present is much more dangerous the older you get and hence why from ethical standpoint you should vaccinate an elderly person who has not yet been offered a jab rather than a youngster not yet offered a jab given the greater risk of death in the former.

The spread of the virus will be higher in countries which are more unvaccinated (though hidden more due to lack of testing resources vs developed nations) as well given we know vaccines now reduce transmission the impact on reducing transmission and thus ability to mutate would arguably be greater in countries that are further behind than in a country further ahead with vaccination where transmission rates are likely to be lower.

Sorry but your second paragraph is exactly my point. It might seem logicial and intuitive, like a truism, but it's fundamentally faulty.

Take Australia for example. Or Hong Kong. Or Taiwan. They are countries that are "more unvaccinated" than the US, however unlike your claim spread of the virus is not higher there than in the US.

It's in high transmission in the US, so it's important (for everyone's health, including the elderly, more than for 15 year old's health) that vaccine coverage increases as close to 100% (from age 12 upwards) as rapidly as possible.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54371 on: Yesterday at 04:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 03:45:52 pm
Sorry but your second paragraph is exactly my point. It might seem logicial and intuitive, like a truism, but it's fundamentally faulty.

Take Australia for example. Or Hong Kong. Or Taiwan. They are countries that are "more unvaccinated" than the US, however unlike your claim spread of the virus is not higher there than in the US.

It's in high transmission in the US, so it's important (for everyone's health, including the elderly, more than for 15 year old's health) that vaccine coverage increases as close to 100% (from age 12 upwards) as rapidly as possible.

Yes but they're developed countries who have been able to cope well and will be ahead in the queue for vaccinations anyway my point was around developing countries specifically.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54372 on: Yesterday at 04:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 04:25:57 pm
Yes but they're developed countries who have been able to cope well and will be ahead in the queue for vaccinations anyway my point was around developing countries specifically.

Phillipines, Thailand, Vietnam. Same applies, it is incorrect to assume those countries with less of their population vaccinated have higher rates of infection as you did.

But since you bring "they coped well into it", you make another case for enhancing the vaccine coverage of the US population since they've evidently not "coped well" with over half a million of their residents having died.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,649
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54373 on: Yesterday at 04:50:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:28:56 am
Going to be difficult for the government to essentially block areas coming out of lockdown, even though releasing area by area is the right thing to do.

Same mistake as they made last July. Treating the country as one, when the virus is doing anything but that.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54374 on: Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:46:32 pm
Phillipines, Thailand, Vietnam. Same applies, it is incorrect to assume those countries with less of their population vaccinated have higher rates of infection as you did.

But since you bring "they coped well into it", you make another case for enhancing the vaccine coverage of the US population since they've evidently not "coped well" with over half a million of their residents having died.

There are plenty of developing countries that haven't coped well and are behind in vaccinating in no way should kids in the US be a priority vs older adults in places like Mexico and Brazil. There's another argument as to whether you should even vaccinate kids at all given what transmission rates may be like once all adults have been second dosed but i'll avoid that for now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:22:04 pm by Shankly998 »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54375 on: Yesterday at 05:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm
There are plenty of developing countries that haven't coped well and are behind in vaccinating in no way should kids in the US be a priority vs older adults in places like Mexico and Brazil.

Indeed. But with each post you move further and further away from the point of discussion, and move the goalpost on from your previous statements that have been proven wrong. And you have yet to offer anything more compelling than just repeating your point, without backing it up at all. You just don't seem to believe in, or potentially understand, the concept of protecting 'the herd' by vaccinating healthy people.

Not really much point engaging further.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54376 on: Yesterday at 06:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:23:43 pm
Indeed. But with each post you move further and further away from the point of discussion, and move the goalpost on from your previous statements that have been proven wrong. And you have yet to offer anything more compelling than just repeating your point, without backing it up at all. You just don't seem to believe in, or potentially understand, the concept of protecting 'the herd' by vaccinating healthy people.

Not really much point engaging further.

My position has never shifted from wanting to vaccinate at risk groups in the developing world before teenagers in countries such as the USA.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,356
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54377 on: Yesterday at 06:33:30 pm »
Remember the surprising lack of cases in India...

Seems not to be the case any longer... quite worrying..

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54378 on: Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm »
Im fairly well versed on the trends and patterns in cases around the world and India has me completely flummoxed. Their restrictions have broadly been unchanged since July last year when they eased a strict lockdown. Wfh where possible and not a lot else. Loads thought theyd reached some kind of herd immunity threshold in certain areas. If that was the case then the current surge shouldnt be as fast as it is, even if they have a couple of more transmissible variants floating round which they do.

Its as though those of us who really feared for India last year, didnt materialise anyway near as bad as we thought, are now sadly having their fears realised. I dont understand their curve at all.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:43:01 pm by John Higgins »
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54379 on: Yesterday at 06:46:01 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm
Im fairly well versed on the trends and patterns in cases around the world and India has me completely flummoxed. Their restrictions have broadly been unchanged since July last year when they eased a strict lockdown. Wfh where possible and not a lot else. Loads thought theyd reached some kind of herd immunity threshold in certain areas. If that was the case then the current surge shouldnt be as fast as it is, even if they have a couple of more transmissible variants floating round which they do.

Its as though those of us who really feared for India last year, didnt materialise anyway near as bad as we thought, are now sadly having their fears realised. I dont understand their curve at all.

It could be more transmissible variants or that India is managing to test more having previously lacked the resources to do so vs developed countries but that's just speculation be interesting what India based posters say.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,257
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54380 on: Yesterday at 06:54:45 pm »
Wonder if there's something like a "critical mass" or another factor in the transmission equation that has to be met before it takes off like that.

In a way, we have seen similar things before - Germany, Greece, and Portugal for example didn't have much of a first wave. We thought they must have done a good job in containing the virus, but whatever they did then, didn't help them much when the second wave hit. On the other hand, Italy had a devastating first wave - we thought it was because nobody knew what was hapening, but in a way it is still surprising because they must have started with very few cases. Maybe there is something extra we could see in the modelling.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,132
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54381 on: Yesterday at 06:59:42 pm »
The wife's best mate and her husband have tested positive, bad headaches and flu like symptoms are what they are experiencing. Hubby had his first shot of AZ about 6 weeks ago and she had her first Pfizer the same day I had mine, which will be two weeks this coming Tuesday.

He works in a warehouse so it is thought he picked it up in work as she has been WFH throughout.

Fingers crossed their symptoms don't get worse
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,390
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54382 on: Yesterday at 07:06:24 pm »


Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54383 on: Yesterday at 07:09:42 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm
Im fairly well versed on the trends and patterns in cases around the world and India has me completely flummoxed. Their restrictions have broadly been unchanged since July last year when they eased a strict lockdown. Wfh where possible and not a lot else. Loads thought theyd reached some kind of herd immunity threshold in certain areas. If that was the case then the current surge shouldnt be as fast as it is, even if they have a couple of more transmissible variants floating round which they do.

Its as though those of us who really feared for India last year, didnt materialise anyway near as bad as we thought, are now sadly having their fears realised. I dont understand their curve at all.

Yeah, whats going on there is very concerning. Theres been a lot of talk around the double mutation in Maharashtra so not sure if thats caused cases to rocket there, the UK variant has also apparently taken hold in Punjab where my family is from, the Kumbh Mela took place and thats about 10 million people deciding to take a collective dip in water that isnt particularly clean to begin with, the Hindu festival of Holi was about 2 weeks ago, and I think celebrated like normal, but as with most things Covid related complacency seems to be the biggest enemy.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,356
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54384 on: Yesterday at 07:11:52 pm »
Pretty sure the U.K. variant is becoming the dominant variant (cant remember where I read that though).

And that of course means exponential growth if unchecked.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,590
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54385 on: Yesterday at 07:37:51 pm »
Second jab booked in for Tuesday. Just under 8 weeks since first for me being in their category six.

---

Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:54:45 pm
Wonder if there's something like a "critical mass" or another factor in the transmission equation that has to be met before it takes off like that.

In a way, we have seen similar things before - Germany, Greece, and Portugal for example didn't have much of a first wave. We thought they must have done a good job in containing the virus, but whatever they did then, didn't help them much when the second wave hit. On the other hand, Italy had a devastating first wave - we thought it was because nobody knew what was hapening, but in a way it is still surprising because they must have started with very few cases. Maybe there is something extra we could see in the modelling.


Think Adam Kucharski has written a bit about it if you've time to trawl through his subtweeting on twitter over the past year. Essentially that you could have two near identical starting scenarios but have two drastically different end points. He linked it to the role of 'superspreaders' at the individual level and then whether it was possible (or even worth) trying to model their role because there's a point which comes quickly where it's no longer about them.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54386 on: Yesterday at 08:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:37:51 pm
Second jab booked in for Tuesday. Just under 8 weeks since first for me being in their category six.

---

Well done Zeb - just wondering, did they notify you or did you just book that yourself ? My first jab was just over 8 weeks ago, but not heard anything about a date for the second yet.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54387 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 08:26:43 pm
Well done Zeb - just wondering, did they notify you or did you just book that yourself ? My first jab was just over 8 weeks ago, but not heard anything about a date for the second yet.

Same thing happened to my dad, just go on to the booking website and fill in your details and it will allow you to book your second dose. At some point it seems to have changed because when I booked my first appointment I had to book a second at the same time, but some people in the first few groups didnt seem to have to do the same.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54388 on: Yesterday at 08:46:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm
Same thing happened to my dad, just go on to the booking website and fill in your details and it will allow you to book your second dose. At some point it seems to have changed because when I booked my first appointment I had to book a second at the same time, but some people in the first few groups didnt seem to have to do the same.
Ok, thanks. Didn't use the booking site, I just phoned the GP surgery to get the first but they never gave me a date for the second when I was there.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,590
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54389 on: Yesterday at 08:47:46 pm »
For me, I got a text message via my GP's surgery with a link where I could choose between three venues close to where I live to book a slot. Exactly the same as first time but for having two more choices of where to go. I chose the one with the bar, in the vain hope it'll be open on the day...
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54390 on: Yesterday at 08:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:47:46 pm
For me, I got a text message via my GP's surgery with a link where I could choose between three venues close to where I live to book a slot. Exactly the same as first time but for having two more choices of where to go. I chose the one with the bar, in the vain hope it'll be open on the day...
;D   nice ! I might phone the surgery this week to see what the score is.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54391 on: Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:47:46 pm
For me, I got a text message via my GP's surgery with a link where I could choose between three venues close to where I live to book a slot. Exactly the same as first time but for having two more choices of where to go. I chose the one with the bar, in the vain hope it'll be open on the day...

It seems to change.

I got a message from the NHS rather then my GP with the link, put in my name, DoB, postcode, said I didnt need any special arrangements or access (toilets, disabled access etc) and had a choice of about 20 places to chose from and date options, and then had to do the same for my second dose at the same time.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54392 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 08:57:42 pm
;D   nice ! I might phone the surgery this week to see what the score is.

Good luck, but I doubt they'll have an alcohol license :(
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,590
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54393 on: Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm
It seems to change.

I got a message from the NHS rather then my GP with the link, put in my name, DoB, postcode, said I didnt need any special arrangements or access (toilets, disabled access etc) and had a choice of about 20 places to chose from and date options, and then had to do the same for my second dose at the same time.

Yeah, sure someone (Gus?) said it was down to which of one of the systems is being used to handle your details. Only detail I needed to fill in was date of birth and all three venues are within walking distance rather than being allocated to the big centres they've got going (eg at the Etihad).

(Just on the bar part, I doubt they'd open bar even if they could because it might present an easily avoidable hurdle to someone getting their jab given demographics of area. So it'll be a home delivery for when I get back I suspect.)

Lot of scams about so if anyone is unsure about one saying it's from their GP or on behalf their GP, the link in the text message I got starts: accurx.thirdparty.nhs.uk/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Juan Kerr

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54394 on: Today at 06:43:48 am »
I got my first jab yesterday, when i booked it on thurs night it automatically booked my 2nd dose for 20th of June.
I'm in N.I tho so maybe its different over here.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1355 1356 1357 1358 1359 [1360]   Go Up
« previous next »
 