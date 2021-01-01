« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1809227 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54320 on: Today at 06:47:51 pm »
Pfizer applying to use the vaccine in 12-15 year olds in the states...

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/pfizer-requests-fda-clearance-vaccine-kids-ages-12-15-n1263649

Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54321 on: Today at 07:14:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:47:51 pm
Pfizer applying to use the vaccine in 12-15 year olds in the states...

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/pfizer-requests-fda-clearance-vaccine-kids-ages-12-15-n1263649



Part of me thinks this is great news, part of me thinks half the world cant vaccinate its grandparents and the US will be vaccinating its kids.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54322 on: Today at 07:25:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:14:05 pm
Part of me thinks this is great news, part of me thinks half the world cant vaccinate its grandparents and the US will be vaccinating its kids.
On the flip side, the US are discovering the benefits of a public health system
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54323 on: Today at 07:31:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:48 pm
On the flip side, the US are discovering the benefits of a public health system

My American boss just moved the Norway in January and was pointing out he never thought he would find himself wishing he was still in America for healthcare reasons....
Online TheKid.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54324 on: Today at 07:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:23:34 pm
So did you say you were an unpaid carer on a 'technicality' and get a vaccine that way? Sorry for being nosey, just interested as I've heard a few people doing the same.

Yep. Signed up for an appointment on the website clicking unpaid carer as the reason. Then as I say they barely touched upon it when checking in at the vaccination site (Aintree Racecourse)
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54325 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:31:22 pm
My American boss just moved the Norway in January and was pointing out he never thought he would find himself wishing he was still in America for healthcare reasons....

Why? Does he just not like the idea of free healthcare?
Online Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54326 on: Today at 07:50:11 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 03:56:50 pm
where do you draw the line though? Delivery drivers mix with 100s of people per day, supermarket workers the same, postmen etc.

I think the way they are doing it by working through the age groups is correct as the older you are the more at risk from the virus you are
Supermarket workers I agree with. Delivery drivers, if you mean the likes of DPD and Hermes, and postmen dont mix with 100s of people per day. They mix with a few work colleagues, but then spend most of the day outdoors or in their own vehicle and dont go anywhere near the people they deliver to. Parcels left on the doorstep, knock on the door, retreat. Compare to the indoor, crowded work environment of teachers theres virtually zero comparison.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54327 on: Today at 07:52:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:40:12 pm
Why? Does he just not like the idea of free healthcare?

I thought the implication was clear... he would easily have had his vaccination by now in  the US, not in Norway.

That was all he was talking about.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54328 on: Today at 07:57:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:32:50 pm
I take it the use of adenovirus vectors is a relatively new development then, not something used in other vaccines? The Sputnik vaccine uses a viral vector too if I remember correctly but not sure if its an adenovirus or a different virus?
They are new in that these are the first use in a vaccine that have been proven effective in trials and went on to get widespread regulatory approval.

Weve had a couple of adenovirus vector vaccines before - one in HIV wasnt effective, a Chinese one for Ebola worked in trials but wasnt mass produced, a J&J one for Ebola is being administered in parts of Africa but trial is ongoing I think. We have one for animals for rabies.

Adenovirus vectors have been around a long time now, they held a lot of promise for gene therapy which came to a halt when a patient developed cancer when treated in the late 90s. Theyre being used successfully again in gene therapy - particularly in some labs here who correct gene defects in stem cells from immune compromised kids. So the adenovirus with the correct gene is used to put that gene back into stem cells taken from the patient in a lab cell culture. Then the corrected stem cells are put back into the patient and they reconstitute their immune system with functioning cells. Different of course, as the adenovirus infection is done on cells in the lab instead of injecting it directly into the person. Fascinating stuff though, and amazing to be able to cure these kids for whom its pretty much their last chance at survival.
Offline rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54329 on: Today at 08:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:50:11 pm
Supermarket workers I agree with. Delivery drivers, if you mean the likes of DPD and Hermes, and postmen dont mix with 100s of people per day. They mix with a few work colleagues, but then spend most of the day outdoors or in their own vehicle and dont go anywhere near the people they deliver to. Parcels left on the doorstep, knock on the door, retreat. Compare to the indoor, crowded work environment of teachers theres virtually zero comparison.

I've said this before, but if a supermarket HGV driver picks it up and takes it into an RDC and then it goes through the RDC staff, that's no deliveries to stores for what 10 days? Tesco RDC at Goole does all the North of England Tesco stores for example, Widnes does all the chiiled for the North West
Online Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54330 on: Today at 09:01:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:11 pm
I've said this before, but if a supermarket HGV driver picks it up and takes it into an RDC and then it goes through the RDC staff, that's no deliveries to stores for what 10 days? Tesco RDC at Goole does all the North of England Tesco stores for example, Widnes does all the chiiled for the North West
I nearly said, Supermarket workers I agree with AND supermarket delivery drivers...to keep Rob happy ;D
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54331 on: Today at 09:10:35 pm »
According to Reuters the EU are negotiating a deal to buy up to 1.8 billion doses over next year and the year after, so I think thats a pretty safe bet that they are expecting the need for boosters
