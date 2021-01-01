I take it the use of adenovirus vectors is a relatively new development then, not something used in other vaccines? The Sputnik vaccine uses a viral vector too if I remember correctly but not sure if its an adenovirus or a different virus?



They are new in that these are the first use in a vaccine that have been proven effective in trials and went on to get widespread regulatory approval.Weve had a couple of adenovirus vector vaccines before - one in HIV wasnt effective, a Chinese one for Ebola worked in trials but wasnt mass produced, a J&J one for Ebola is being administered in parts of Africa but trial is ongoing I think. We have one for animals for rabies.Adenovirus vectors have been around a long time now, they held a lot of promise for gene therapy which came to a halt when a patient developed cancer when treated in the late 90s. Theyre being used successfully again in gene therapy - particularly in some labs here who correct gene defects in stem cells from immune compromised kids. So the adenovirus with the correct gene is used to put that gene back into stem cells taken from the patient in a lab cell culture. Then the corrected stem cells are put back into the patient and they reconstitute their immune system with functioning cells. Different of course, as the adenovirus infection is done on cells in the lab instead of injecting it directly into the person. Fascinating stuff though, and amazing to be able to cure these kids for whom its pretty much their last chance at survival.