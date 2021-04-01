This is a bit hyperbolic, did the small pause on administering the vaccine lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths?



even if the short term effect was going to be thousands of deaths through pausing vaccinations.



Also could be described as hyperbolic, as he said thousands of deaths, not hundreds of thousands.And I would think Ashburton is probably right. We had this discussion at the time though with most people, myself included, not being able to understand why the national agencies werent following what the EMA had said, specifically Germany. It was said though, that their cautious population would have had an issue if their regulator hadnt had been just as cautious. Theyre still doing it now with limiting AZ to the over 60s, despite the statistics showing that the limiting age should be much lower.Whether the trust that was saved will eventually outweigh the lives that were lost (and there were lives lost, however many) due to the over cautious reaction just before the peak of a wave by some of the national regulators around Europe, will be one for some sort of review in the next few years.