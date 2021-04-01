« previous next »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:13:15 pm
This is a bit hyperbolic, did the small pause on administering the vaccine lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths?
Agreed

Also, I don't think the EMA did anything because they felt pressured. I think it's safe to assume their aims and goals and motivators were exactly the same as the MHRAs
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 03:43:06 pm
Agreed

Also, I don't think the EMA did anything because they felt pressured. I think it's safe to assume their aims and goals and motivators were exactly the same as the MHRAs
I think the confusing thing was the mixed messages that were received. I don't believe the EMA have ever recommended stopping using AZ for any age group.  They were saying, as were our MHRA that the AZ vaccine is safe to use and the benefits of receiving a vaccine shot far outweigh the risk of taking one.  It was the individual agencies within each country that were saying stop using it or only use it for over 55s or over 65s or over 50s!
A little weekend catchup likely in the deaths number but not too bad.

Cases will rise in 3 weeks time- the shops will be open and I think people are already starting to mix in houses when the weather is a bit shit. The bigger rise will of course come a few weeks after May 17th. That's to be expected. The vaccines are crucial now for the next 4-6 weeks.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:44:42 pm
Cases will rise in 3 weeks time- the shops will be open and I think people are already starting to mix in houses when the weather is a bit shit. The bigger rise will of course come a few weeks after May 17th. That's to be expected. The vaccines are crucial now for the next 4-6 weeks.

As long as schools remain open then I think people can stomach being in and out of lockdown.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:44:42 pm
Cases will rise in 3 weeks time- the shops will be open and I think people are already starting to mix in houses when the weather is a bit shit. The bigger rise will of course come a few weeks after May 17th. That's to be expected. The vaccines are crucial now for the next 4-6 weeks.

They havent gone up in Israel.   So hopefully we will continue to follow the same path as them
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:40:11 pm
They havent gone up in Israel.   So hopefully we will continue to follow the same path as them

Yeah was going to say, fingers crossed of course :) Lots on here were saying watch it fly up when schools opened
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:02:13 pm
Yeah was going to say, fingers crossed of course :) Lots on here were saying watch it fly up when schools opened

Im trying to be positive.    Lots of people I know are at breaking point,  god knows what another lockdown will do to them
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:40:11 pm
They havent gone up in Israel.   So hopefully we will continue to follow the same path as them

Based on everything I have read it seems to boil down to a reasonably simple question now, how good are the vaccines (especially AZ) against the SA variant. If the AZ vaccine is effective at preventing serious illness against the SA variant then well be ok, if its not then we might be in a bit of trouble but even then theres obviously a decent chunk of people who have been given Pfizer, especially in the most vulnerable groups who were vaccinated first so that will help, the weather is getting better and even if AZ is less effective against the SA variant that doesnt mean it is completely ineffective either.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:17:30 pm
As long as schools remain open then I think people can stomach being in and out of lockdown.

I don't think another one will be stomached to be honest, rightly or wrongly
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:13:15 pm
This is a bit hyperbolic, did the small pause on administering the vaccine lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths?

Think it's a somewhat fair criticism - I was judging this based on the majority of those being vaccinated with AZ being 50+ at that point and therefore the IFR is more pronounced for this age cohort.  However considering this age group is quite good at shielding and protecting themselves at this stage of the pandemic - alongside the resumption of vaccination with AZ barely a few days later once the EMA clarified their position - then we're likely talking about less immediate impact.
Still, at least Im quids in for the AZ when we get more.


Happy days.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:12:08 am
I don't think you'll be offered a choice, I think what will happen is that once the under-30 age group becomes eligible, the vaccine centres will switch to using Pfizer and whatever else is approved/available and leave the AZ in the fridge. You will just get whatever they use that day, it just won't be AZ. I can't imagine them giving you a list with the vaccines and you tick the one you want. Logistically, it is more difficult to use different vaccines at the same time, they need to be opened and used within a few hours, or the Pfizer one needs to be defrosted, diluted, and then all six doses per bttle used within a few hours. They will avoid having multiple different ones open at the same time to prevent waste.

Looks like will get a choice time to read up on which is better against variants when the time comes.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/coronavirus/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2021/04/c1245-mhra-jcvi-announcement-astrazeneca-vaccine-next-steps.pdf

Quote
For these recipients in cohorts 1-9 aged under 30 who have yet to receive a
COVID-19 vaccination and are scheduled to receive a first dose of AstraZeneca on
or after the 9 April, the following actions will now need to be taken:
o For those who have a first dose appointment at a vaccination centre or
community pharmacy on or after 9 April, booked through the National Booking
Service, these appointments will be cancelled centrally. For those booked via a
local booking system, these appointments must be cancelled locally.
Individuals will be asked to contact their GP team to discuss the benefit and
risks to them of receiving the AstraZeneca or another vaccine.
o If, following a conversation with a clinician, an individual chooses to go ahead
with the AstraZeneca vaccination, all vaccination sites should make this option
available.
o If an individual chooses to have another vaccine, the NHS will put appropriate
arrangements in place:
▪ PCN-led Local Vaccination Services, working with system partners
including Hospital Hubs, should rebook this individual in a clinic offering the
Pfizer BioNTech vaccine over the coming four weeks. Guidance on how to
access additional Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will follow shortly.
▪ For Hospital Hubs, any available Pfizer BioNtech doses should be offered
as first doses for those in cohort 1-9 aged under 30 or with contraindications.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:13:15 pm
This is a bit hyperbolic, did the small pause on administering the vaccine lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths?
Also could be described as hyperbolic, as he said thousands of deaths, not hundreds of thousands.
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 03:01:18 pm
even if the short term effect was going to be thousands of deaths through pausing vaccinations.
And I would think Ashburton is probably right. We had this discussion at the time though with most people, myself included, not being able to understand why the national agencies werent following what the EMA had said, specifically Germany. It was said though, that their cautious population would have had an issue if their regulator hadnt had been just as cautious. Theyre still doing it now with limiting AZ to the over 60s, despite the statistics showing that the limiting age should be much lower.

Whether the trust that was saved will eventually outweigh the lives that were lost (and there were lives lost, however many) due to the over cautious reaction just before the peak of a wave by some of the national regulators around Europe, will be one for some sort of review in the next few years.
