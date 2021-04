Agreed



Also, I don't think the EMA did anything because they felt pressured. I think it's safe to assume their aims and goals and motivators were exactly the same as the MHRAs



I think the confusing thing was the mixed messages that were received. I don't believe the EMA have ever recommended stopping using AZ for any age group. They were saying, as were our MHRA that the AZ vaccine is safe to use and the benefits of receiving a vaccine shot far outweigh the risk of taking one. It was the individual agencies within each country that were saying stop using it or only use it for over 55s or over 65s or over 50s!