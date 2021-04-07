« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Kashinoda

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54240 on: Today at 02:15:59 am
I'm 35 and will probably refuse AZ. I suffer from severe headaches often and would worry about becoming a hypochondriac overnight.
kavah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54241 on: Today at 04:41:43 am
Hopefully Pfizer, Moderna and J&J can increase production and make up the shortfall this year.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54242 on: Today at 06:58:34 am
Interesting article I read on the Apple News app (I cant find it again to say which paper it was but was a broadsheet) that the UK has secretly sent 700,000 doses of AZ to Australia.
kavah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54243 on: Today at 07:43:22 am
Libertine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54244 on: Today at 07:51:28 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:58:34 am
Interesting article I read on the Apple News app (I cant find it again to say which paper it was but was a broadsheet) that the UK has secretly sent 700,000 doses of AZ to Australia.

That's decent of them. Australia has suffered so much in the pandemic and their ICUs are now stretched to breaking point.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54245 on: Today at 08:06:58 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm
Think a few people owe some European Health Agencies a few apologies after saying previously they were playing politics over the pause to administering the AZ vaccine after discovering the clots.

Most definitely.

The blight of brexit on both UK media and on UK residents, where people struggle to see things relating to mainland Europe through any other lens was really marked.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54246 on: Today at 08:12:08 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:12:35 am
As an under 30 glad to be offered the choice not because I'm worried about blood clots but that I can potentially pick the more efficacious vaccine against Covid variants of which there should be more data on vaccine effectiveness against by the time i'm due to get jabbed.

I don't think you'll be offered a choice, I think what will happen is that once the under-30 age group becomes eligible, the vaccine centres will switch to using Pfizer and whatever else is approved/available and leave the AZ in the fridge. You will just get whatever they use that day, it just won't be AZ. I can't imagine them giving you a list with the vaccines and you tick the one you want. Logistically, it is more difficult to use different vaccines at the same time, they need to be opened and used within a few hours, or the Pfizer one needs to be defrosted, diluted, and then all six doses per bttle used within a few hours. They will avoid having multiple different ones open at the same time to prevent waste.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54247 on: Today at 08:14:46 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:58:34 am
Interesting article I read on the Apple News app (I cant find it again to say which paper it was but was a broadsheet) that the UK has secretly sent 700,000 doses of AZ to Australia.

Does that mean EU countries have still yet to receive any Az doses from those manufactured in UK.

Hard to believe the contract Az signed with the EU was signed in good faith at the moment.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #54248 on: Today at 08:32:52 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:51:28 am
That's decent of them. Australia has suffered so much in the pandemic and their ICUs are now stretched to breaking point.

Gotta look after our fellow Royal subjects of Her Majesty.
