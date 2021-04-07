As an under 30 glad to be offered the choice not because I'm worried about blood clots but that I can potentially pick the more efficacious vaccine against Covid variants of which there should be more data on vaccine effectiveness against by the time i'm due to get jabbed.



I don't think you'll be offered a choice, I think what will happen is that once the under-30 age group becomes eligible, the vaccine centres will switch to using Pfizer and whatever else is approved/available and leave the AZ in the fridge. You will just get whatever they use that day, it just won't be AZ. I can't imagine them giving you a list with the vaccines and you tick the one you want. Logistically, it is more difficult to use different vaccines at the same time, they need to be opened and used within a few hours, or the Pfizer one needs to be defrosted, diluted, and then all six doses per bttle used within a few hours. They will avoid having multiple different ones open at the same time to prevent waste.