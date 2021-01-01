« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:15:59 am
I'm 35 and will probably refuse AZ. I suffer from severe headaches often and would worry about becoming a hypochondriac overnight.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:41:43 am
Hopefully Pfizer, Moderna and J&J can increase production and make up the shortfall this year.
