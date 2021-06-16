Those graphs are still a bit misleading, the demographics need to be split further.



If the deaths from CVT are from people with no underlying health conditions surely it's a lot risker for most to take the vaccine than not?







Yes this was what the professor was talking about. It's roughly 70% greater risk of death from Covid (as a young person with no underlying conditions) versus death from a complication from the jab. In short it isn't far off doubling the risk. However you could see it in the context of replacing the risk of one with the other, which still remain a net positive.That said, they were at pains to point out this calculation doesn't include long covid, or the reduction of possibility of transmission to those around you. So even for this young age group it's a net benefit however not as much of a 'no brainer' (to use a JVT'ism)For me it's safe and effective, but the negative publicity is going to be hard to deal with even if the government should be admired for being transparent about this process.Can see the government having a series of cancellations which may cause them to open up another age tranche to maximise the available vaccination slots. The under 30s weren't going to be vaccinated for quite some time anyway so the affect on the takeup will be judged slightly inaccurately since it'll be 'out of age group' for these targetted measures.