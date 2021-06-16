« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1351 1352 1353 1354 1355 [1356]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1803353 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,236
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54200 on: Today at 04:13:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:58:23 pm
19 people have died from clots after having the AZ vaccine, so yes, much more then are hit by lightning, and we are only about 1/3 through the year.

I'd only seen 7, didn't realise it was 19.

Based on the population as a whole its still a low number, but people will want to know the ages/sexes involved to get a better idea. The media needs to be sensible about this and not cause a panic, like they love to do.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54201 on: Today at 04:14:15 pm »
So Im 27 and had my first dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca last Wednesday (so a week ago today). Ive felt mostly fine and Im booked in for my second dose on 16/06/2021 - am I now not going to get the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine for my second dose or have they specified that this is only for under-30s who have yet to have their first dose?
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54202 on: Today at 04:15:26 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:14:15 pm
So Im 27 and had my first dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca last Wednesday (so a week ago today). Ive felt mostly fine and Im booked in for my second dose on 16/06/2021 - am I now not going to get the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine for my second dose or have they specified that this is only for under-30s who have yet to have their first dose?

I think you still get AZ for your second, although obviously if new data comes out in the meantime about risks for second doses that could change
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,987
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54203 on: Today at 04:16:07 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:14:15 pm
So Im 27 and had my first dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca last Wednesday (so a week ago today). Ive felt mostly fine and Im booked in for my second dose on 16/06/2021 - am I now not going to get the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine for my second dose or have they specified that this is only for under-30s who have yet to have their first dose?

If you were ok after your first AZ you will get AZ again for your second dose.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,987
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54204 on: Today at 04:17:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:21 pm
I'd only seen 7, didn't realise it was 19.

Based on the population as a whole its still a low number, but people will want to know the ages/sexes involved to get a better idea. The media needs to be sensible about this and not cause a panic, like they love to do.

They release the data weekly, last week it was 7 and now its 19 but that might not mean 12 people died of clots in the last week as they may be some catching up etc so please dont draw that conclusion, I simply dont know.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54205 on: Today at 04:19:40 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:15:26 pm
I think you still get AZ for your second, although obviously if new data comes out in the meantime about risks for second doses that could change

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:16:07 pm
If you were ok after your first AZ you will get AZ again for your second dose.

Great, nice one!
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,780
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54206 on: Today at 04:20:11 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:10:51 pm
Looks like no significant death spike post Easter

Way too soon to see that.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,882
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54207 on: Today at 04:20:19 pm »
Have the MHRA released any of their slides yet? There was one that explained quite nicely why the advice was being changed for the under 30s only. It was the serious incidents vs ICU admission in age groups if anyone can find it. There was one for low exposure and one for high exposure.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54208 on: Today at 04:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:20:19 pm
Have the MHRA released any of their slides yet? There was one that explained quite nicely why the advice was being changed for the under 30s only. It was the serious incidents vs ICU admission in age groups if anyone can find it. There was one for low exposure and one for high exposure.

Not sure how to post images properly but it's here.

https://twitter.com/alex_freeman/status/1379808289278545922
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,391
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54209 on: Today at 04:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:20:11 pm
Way too soon to see that.

I presume he means no major jump in death numbers today as a result of Easter bank holiday backdating.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54210 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 04:24:22 pm
I presume he means no major jump in death numbers today as a result of Easter bank holiday backdating.

Yes, I was wondering how bad the lag was for Easter death reporting, but it doesn't look too bad at all
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,391
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54211 on: Today at 04:27:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:25:49 pm
Yes, I was wondering how bad the lag was for Easter death reporting, but it doesn't look too bad at all

Dont think itll be long until were at regular single figure days.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,882
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54212 on: Today at 04:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 04:23:30 pm
Not sure how to post images properly but it's here.

https://twitter.com/alex_freeman/status/1379808289278545922

Yep those are the ones, thanks.

There is a part of me that thinks this decision has been made with the current circumstances in mind and that a different conclusion  would have been reached had Covid rates been higher.

But it does show why they've made their decisions as only the under 30 age group had a lower benefit:risk ratio from receiving the AZ vaccine.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,987
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54213 on: Today at 04:33:03 pm »
About 270k doses administered yesterday, much better then the circa 100k of each of the two previous days.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54214 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:27:43 pm
Yep those are the ones, thanks.

There is a part of me that thinks this decision has been made with the current circumstances in mind and that a different conclusion  would have been reached had Covid rates been higher.

But it does show why they've made their decisions as only the under 30 age group had a lower benefit:risk ratio from receiving the AZ vaccine.

No worries. Yeh, those graphics lay it out very clearly.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,312
  • ....mmm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54215 on: Today at 04:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 04:34:28 pm
No worries. Yeh, those graphics lay it out very clearly.

Those graphs are still a bit misleading, the demographics need to be split further.

If the deaths from CVT are from people with no underlying health conditions surely it's a lot risker for most to take the vaccine than not?



Logged
:D

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54216 on: Today at 04:57:50 pm »
Does anyone have any worldwide stats of any clots/deaths with vaccines other than AZ
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,751
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54217 on: Today at 05:08:40 pm »
Just as many people are going to be getting their second doses too. Can see this having a nasty affect on uptake of the vaccine.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,128
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54218 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:57:50 pm
Does anyone have any worldwide stats of any clots/deaths with vaccines other than AZ

All I saw was a washington post thing on google saying no, but God knows, could be biased, could be wrong...I am sure there have been some clots but not sure any deaths
Logged

Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54219 on: Today at 06:05:10 pm »
Unfortunately this will give the anti vaccination lot a chance to say told you so,  hasnt been tested enough
Logged

Online Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54220 on: Today at 06:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:54:35 pm
Those graphs are still a bit misleading, the demographics need to be split further.

If the deaths from CVT are from people with no underlying health conditions surely it's a lot risker for most to take the vaccine than not?


Yes this was what the professor was talking about.  It's roughly 70% greater risk of death from Covid (as a young person with no underlying conditions) versus death from a complication from the jab.  In short it isn't far off doubling the risk.  However you could see it in the context of replacing the risk of one with the other, which still remain a net positive.

That said, they were at pains to point out this calculation doesn't include long covid, or the reduction of possibility of transmission to those around you.  So even for this young age group it's a net benefit however not as much of a 'no brainer' (to use a JVT'ism)

For me it's safe and effective, but the negative publicity is going to be hard to deal with even if the government should be admired for being transparent about this process.

Can see the government having a series of cancellations which may cause them to open up another age tranche to maximise the available vaccination slots.   The under 30s weren't going to be vaccinated for quite some time anyway so the affect on the takeup will be judged slightly inaccurately since it'll be 'out of age group' for these targetted measures.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54221 on: Today at 06:24:45 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:16:51 pm
Would be nice to know the updated numbers of the Pfizer events as well
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:57:50 pm
Does anyone have any worldwide stats of any clots/deaths with vaccines other than AZ
It almost sounds as if you are waiting for problems to unfold with the other vaccines, too? In case you want to call the AZ problem a problem - it might simply be called an effect that, depending on how cautious you are, can lead to certain limited use advice. Maybe someone else can shed some light on it, but I would assume that all data for all the vaccines are monitored on a constant basis? So once there is data that is a bit out of the ordinary, i.e. compared to what can statistically be expected, the risk/benefit evaluation is looked at accordingly?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,606
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54222 on: Today at 06:49:34 pm »
Ill have the Pfizer one, thanks.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54223 on: Today at 06:49:40 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 06:24:45 pm
It almost sounds as if you are waiting for problems to unfold with the other vaccines, too? In case you want to call the AZ problem a problem - it might simply be called an effect that, depending on how cautious you are, can lead to certain limited use advice. Maybe someone else can shed some light on it, but I would assume that all data for all the vaccines are monitored on a constant basis? So once there is data that is a bit out of the ordinary, i.e. compared to what can statistically be expected, the risk/benefit evaluation is looked at accordingly?

No, people saying they wont take AZ and preferring to take something else or nothing at all. If others have also produced clots, in some capacity, then it reinforces people to take vaccines regardless
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1351 1352 1353 1354 1355 [1356]   Go Up
« previous next »
 