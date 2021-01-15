« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Quote from: west_london_red
My wife is in her mid 30s and its crossed my mind. Ultimately shes strong willed and will do what she wants, not what I think she should but I have thought about what I think she should do, especially if the option is AZ or nothing.
Same does cross my mind for the Mrs.

Although by end of May it won't just be predominantly AZ being given?
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ
I'm not antivaxx by any means but I am a 30 year old woman who's been on the Pill (so already at higher risk of clotting) and I think it's easy for people to say "get a grip, just take it". I've also had Covid, and it was an extremely grim couple of weeks, but I'd take that over a blood clot on my brain thanks.

If there's concern - especially considering most people under 40 haven't been offered their first jab yet - then I think they need to do something. It'll massively fuck up the roadmap though.

In cases like yours, there is then also the question how big the added benefit of vaccination is, considering you will have some immunity from covid through having had it anyway. This really is a problem with the "vaccinate everybody" strategy. Unfortunately the vaccine is likely cheaper than the blood test for antibodies.


In general though, given the risks of long covid and of infecting someone else who is less young and healthy, I do think even with the clot risk, the vaccine is the way to go.
"EMA press release is here, basically concludes:
- unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine
- overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects
- HIT-like mechanism is plausible"


https://twitter.com/kakape/status/1379796157703061506


Edit: Suspect the MHRA will say something similar.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ
I'm not antivaxx by any means but I am a 30 year old woman who's been on the Pill (so already at higher risk of clotting) and I think it's easy for people to say "get a grip, just take it". I've also had Covid, and it was an extremely grim couple of weeks, but I'd take that over a blood clot on my brain thanks.

If there's concern - especially considering most people under 40 haven't been offered their first jab yet - then I think they need to do something. It'll massively fuck up the roadmap though.

My sister who is 35 is also pretty concerned about the AZ at the moment.

You would think we would have enough different vaccines being supplied that, by the time we get round to vaccinating the 30-40s and under 30's that we will have the option to offer women under 40 a different vaccine aside from AZ.

On the other hand both my brother who is late 20s, and my mum, have had the AZ. My mum had zero side effects - although obviously she is passed the age of main concern for the AZ. My brother had some fairly strong side effects for 3 days before they passed. But otherwise no issues.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard
Same does cross my mind for the Mrs.

Although by end of May it won't just be predominantly AZ being given?

In all honesty I dont know, but most Pfizer doses will be needed for second doses I suspect and Moderna is only supposed to come in at 500k a week.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp
My sister who is 35 is also pretty concerned about the AZ at the moment.

You would think we would have enough different vaccines being supplied that, by the time we get round to vaccinating the 30-40s and under 30's that we will have the option to offer women under 40 a different vaccine aside from AZ.

On the other hand both my brother who is late 20s, and my mum, have had the AZ. My mum had zero side effects - although obviously she is passed the age of main concern for the AZ. My brother had some fairly strong side effects for 3 days before they passed. But otherwise no issues.
Is she concerned about being hit by lightning?

Because thats the same level of risk. 

Shes in much greater risk in every car journey she takes
Seems the very rare clots have been happening in both sexes and all ages, apparently. So no different risks between genders and ages.

https://twitter.com/kakape/status/1379798482844848130
Quote from: TepidT2O
To put it in context, being on the pill would give you (at the very least) a thousand times more risk of a blood clot (and even that is low) than the vaccines if all of the blood clots were caused by the vaccines (if).

You are literally at the same risk as being struck by lightning

Fear not.

Are those stats based on the probabilities for the whole population or for the subset of women this seems to have a higher chance of affecting though? If that makes sense

Although if the above post is true then ignore that. Either way, can understand people being concerned and wanting more info for sure
Would be nice to know the updated numbers of the Pfizer events as well
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ
I'm not antivaxx by any means but I am a 30 year old woman who's been on the Pill (so already at higher risk of clotting) and I think it's easy for people to say "get a grip, just take it". I've also had Covid, and it was an extremely grim couple of weeks, but I'd take that over a blood clot on my brain thanks.

If there's concern - especially considering most people under 40 haven't been offered their first jab yet - then I think they need to do something. It'll massively fuck up the roadmap though.
I agree entirely.

As someone that apparently would be very low risk of serious side-effects then I'd happily get vaccinated tomorrow.  I'd be wary of my wife getting the AZ vaccine right now though as she, like yourself, would be higher risk.  It's not clear what that higher risk is but the impact is very final!

I also think it's quite lazy journalism - arguably a bit of propaganda - that we keep hearing the number of reported serious clotting cases against the denominator of total vaccines administered.  It would be more useful to know the number of reported serious clotting cases in women under 40 (for example) against the number of vaccines administered to that cohort.
BBC have just said under 30s will be offered an alternative to AZ

Under-30s are to be offered an alternative Covid jab to the AstraZeneca vaccine due to mounting evidence linking it to rare blood clots, the UK's vaccine advisory body says.
"Under-30s are to be offered an alternative Covid jab to the AstraZeneca vaccine due to mounting evidence linking it to rare blood clots, the UK's vaccine advisory body says."


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56665517
Thanks BBC for cutting off the answers :/
Pretty good press conference from the EMA that should instil a bit more confidence in the vaccine. It's a very rare side effect, similar to ones that people can get from taking a widely used blood thinning drug, and we probably wouldn't be paying any attention to it if this wasn't a vaccine that was attracting a lot of press.
Quote from: thaddeus
I agree entirely.

As someone that apparently would be very low risk of serious side-effects then I'd happily get vaccinated tomorrow.  I'd be wary of my wife getting the AZ vaccine right now though as she, like yourself, would be higher risk.  It's not clear what that higher risk is but the impact is very final!

I also think it's quite lazy journalism - arguably a bit of propaganda - that we keep hearing the number of reported serious clotting cases against the denominator of total vaccines administered.  It would be more useful to know the number of reported serious clotting cases in women under 40 (for example) against the number of vaccines administered to that cohort.
Wary?

Id the cases are as stated, its an exceptionally safe vaccine.  Most medicines will be more dangerous.

Lets take aspirin as an example.  The death rate is about 21 per million.

Do you take aspirin? Would you be wary of her taking aspirin?

Because aspirins death rate is much much higher than the clot rate for these vaccines

Why would you even raise an eyebrow?
The whole every adult by July 31st thing probably wont happen now, as, depending on AZ uptake, we just wont have the available amount when it comes to alternatives.  Hopefully Novavax is approved soon, domestic production capabilities are in place, straight from manufacturing plant to peoples arms.
Quote from: TepidT2O
Wary?

Id the cases are as stated, its an exceptionally safe vaccine.  Most medicines will be more dangerous.

Lets take aspirin as an example.  The death rate is about 21 per million.

Do you take aspirin? Would you be wary of her taking aspirin?

Because aspirins death rate is much much higher than the clot rate for these vaccines

Why would you even raise an eyebrow?
But there it is again.  The clot rate for AZ in the current cohort of vaccinated people is really low - I'm not disputing that.  As you said earlier, there's more chance on average of being hit by lightning for people in that cohort than of having a serious clot.

The problem is that the cohort is predominantly older and roughly half are male.  If you take out the cohort that has effectively zero risk and focus on what seems to be the higher risk category (younger women) then that risk changes.  It possibly changes to the point that the vaccine is a more serious threat to your life than the virus.

As a society we need everyone to get vaccinated that can be to reduce transmission, I get that.  Selfishly though I'd rather my wife not take the risk, a currently largely unknown risk, when the potential side-effect is so severe (death!).  At a macro level that attitude messes everything up but on this one I can't see beyond my own four walls.

In practice my wife will likely take whatever vaccine is offered so it's all moot anyway but if she does get assigned the AZ vaccine I will indeed be wary!
Any guidance on the second jab for those affected?
Quote from: bornandbRED
Any guidance on the second jab for those affected?
Only if youve had a side effect of clotting with the first dose of AZ. You wont get a second dose of that vaccine.
All instances of these side effects have been after first dose.
Yes, those who have had their first AZ jab should have their second, unless you have had clotting side effects from the first. All blood clots found have been after having the first jab.
I'm not sure it helps to say give under 30's another vaccine
Quote from: thaddeus
But there it is again.  The clot rate for AZ in the current cohort of vaccinated people is really low - I'm not disputing that.  As you said earlier, there's more chance on average of being hit by lightning for people in that cohort than of having a serious clot.

The problem is that the cohort is predominantly older and roughly half are male.  If you take out the cohort that has effectively zero risk and focus on what seems to be the higher risk category (younger women) then that risk changes.  It possibly changes to the point that the vaccine is a more serious threat to your life than the virus.

As a society we need everyone to get vaccinated that can be to reduce transmission, I get that.  Selfishly though I'd rather my wife not take the risk, a currently largely unknown risk, when the potential side-effect is so severe (death!).  At a macro level that attitude messes everything up but on this one I can't see beyond my own four walls.

In practice my wife will likely take whatever vaccine is offered so it's all moot anyway but if she does get assigned the AZ vaccine I will indeed be wary!
15:35
79 cases of rare blood clots reported after Oxford jab, says MHRA chief
Dr June Raine says the role of the medicines regulator, the MHRA, is to confirm that the vaccines are performing as expected, to identify any very rare side effects and to ensure the benefits outweigh the risks.

She says: "The public's safety is at the forefront of our minds."

She says that up to 31 March, 20m doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were given and 79 cases of rare blood clots were reported.

All 79 cases occured after the first dose and 19 people sadly died, Raine says.

Of the cases, 51 were women and 28 men aged 18 to 79 years old.

She said the risk of this kind of side effect was about four in one million to those who receive the vaccine.

"This is extremely rare and the balance of benefits and known risks of the vaccine is still very favourable for the vast number of people," she adds.

It appears to be quite a wide age range of people affected.  No over 80s though...
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr
The whole every adult by July 31st thing probably wont happen now, as, depending on AZ uptake, we just wont have the available amount when it comes to alternatives.  Hopefully Novavax is approved soon, domestic production capabilities are in place, straight from manufacturing plant to peoples arms.

Basically they will save all the Moderna doses for under 30s is my guess, Pfizer will all be used for second doses and anyone between 50 and 30 will be getting AZ.
Quote from: djahern
Only if youve had a side effect of clotting with the first dose of AZ. You wont get a second dose of that vaccine.
All instances of these side effects have been after first dose.
How many AZ second doses have been given though?  My Mum had her first on January 8th and her second last week, not sure there have been that many that have been administered yet
Will they have to pause the unlocking based on this I wonder....
Quote from: TepidT2O
Is she concerned about being hit by lightning?

Because thats the same level of risk. 

Shes in much greater risk in every car journey she takes

You keep saying this, but 7 people have died in the UK from these clots where on average 3 die from lightning strikes. Once the doubt is there, then it is hard to get it out of your head. Take my own history, according to my consultant, Wythenshawe had seen 14 cases of constrictive pericarditis in the entire history of the Hospital and not once in someone my age, my consultant at Southport had never seen it in a patient until he met me, rare shit happens, it has to happen to someone, so to just dismiss their fears won't work for some, especially if its found it only occurs in the younger age group, as then the risks are jumping right up.

Me, I had my 1st and I'll have my second, with my history and age, I'm more scared of getting Covid than a blood clot, ask me when I was 25- 28 and I'm not so sure I'd have wanted to have the vaccine, even though I was happy to do scary shit with firearms, ride an 1100cc bike and do a tandem skydive.
Quote from: MacAloolah
How many AZ second doses have been given though?  My Mum had her first on January 8th and her second last week, not sure there have been that many that have been administered yet

My Stepdad is 79, should have had his 2nd AZ dose a week ago Monday, but couldn't due to his heart attack - he had his first dose late January
Quote from: MacAloolah
Will they have to pause the unlocking based on this I wonder....

I think phases two and three will continue as planned, depending on data.  Phase 4 could be at risk.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr
The whole every adult by July 31st thing probably wont happen now, as, depending on AZ uptake, we just wont have the available amount when it comes to alternatives.  Hopefully Novavax is approved soon, domestic production capabilities are in place, straight from manufacturing plant to peoples arms.
Seemingly not...

15:52
Impact of change on UK vaccination programme 'negligible'
Jonathan Van-Tam says people should be "reassured" that experts are "all over this" and says it should not change the course of the vaccine rollout.

"This is a change in clinical advice for the under-30s, it will require some changes in the way the NHS operationalises the vaccine rollout programme," he tells the briefing.

But he says because of the supply situation with other vaccines the effect on the vacciantion programme should be "negligible".

"Changes in preferences for vaccines are business as usual," he adds.

"If you sail a massive liner across the Atlantic it is not really reasonable that you are not going to have to make one course correction over that time," he says.
Im 29 and have had my first dose of AZ. Second dose booked for May. Whats the latest on these situations?
Quote from: viewing only
Im 29 and have had my first dose of AZ. Second dose booked for May. Whats the latest on these situations?

Unless you've had blood clotting side effects from the first you should still have the second AZ one
Quote from: viewing only
Im 29 and have had my first dose of AZ. Second dose booked for May. Whats the latest on these situations?
No change
Quote from: rob1966
My Stepdad is 79, should have had his 2nd AZ dose a week ago Monday, but couldn't due to his heart attack - he had his first dose late January
Yes but there may be very limited data available yet based on second doses.  DJ will know a lot more than me though
