But there it is again. The clot rate for AZ in the current cohort of vaccinated people is really low - I'm not disputing that. As you said earlier, there's more chance on average of being hit by lightning for people in that cohort than of having a serious clot.
The problem is that the cohort is predominantly older and roughly half are male. If you take out the cohort that has effectively zero risk and focus on what seems to be the higher risk category (younger women) then that risk changes. It possibly changes to the point that the vaccine is a more serious threat to your life than the virus.
As a society we need everyone to get vaccinated that can be to reduce transmission, I get that. Selfishly though I'd rather my wife not take the risk, a currently largely unknown risk, when the potential side-effect is so severe (death!). At a macro level that attitude messes everything up but on this one I can't see beyond my own four walls.
In practice my wife will likely take whatever vaccine is offered so it's all moot anyway but if she does get assigned the AZ vaccine I will indeed be wary!
15:35
79 cases of rare blood clots reported after Oxford jab, says MHRA chief
Dr June Raine says the role of the medicines regulator, the MHRA, is to confirm that the vaccines are performing as expected, to identify any very rare side effects and to ensure the benefits outweigh the risks.
She says: "The public's safety is at the forefront of our minds."
She says that up to 31 March, 20m doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were given and 79 cases of rare blood clots were reported.
All 79 cases occured after the first dose and 19 people sadly died, Raine says.
Of the cases, 51 were women and 28 men aged 18 to 79 years old.
She said the risk of this kind of side effect was about four in one million to those who receive the vaccine.
"This is extremely rare and the balance of benefits and known risks of the vaccine is still very favourable for the vast number of people," she adds.
It appears to be quite a wide age range of people affected. No over 80s though...