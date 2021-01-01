« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54040 on: Today at 12:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:22:12 pm
It's clear you don't understand the science, or didn't take note of the point, that was discussed in the thread. Also for some reason you are ignorantly assuming everyone over the age of 25 (or some other young age) is going to be vaccinated. This is not reality.

My scenario was literally quoting your logic word for word, so thanks for agreeing it was daft.

Your attempt to try to win an argument by pretending I'm being hysterical is pretty embarrassingly juvenile mate, try evidence next time.

If they don't choose to get vaccinated that's their choice and society shouldn't continue to lockdown to protect these individuals. Again if we're talking evidence as you seemingly want restrictions to continue once everyone at risk has been fully vaccinated what is the IFR for 18-25 year olds without pre-existing conditions



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54041 on: Today at 12:55:05 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:41:33 pm
but surely with variants, and addressing the mythology that each variant lessens its impact, as i've heard doctors say the opposite that those vary same variants can alter in such a way that they by-pass vaccines and antibodies created suggesting that we will never be able to rest?





The way I've interpreted it is this;

If we reduce the number of people that have the virus then not only does it hinder it's ability to exponentially spread, but it also hinders it's ability to exponentionally mutate.

It's not just the one thing. You make people less affected by it via immunisation which then limits its effects and those effects, having been limited, have less chance to then exponentially spread.

But. If you have people that aren't immune or who are affected by the virus then they still have the opportunity to spread the virus and also the virus gets more chance to mutate.


I think the thing here is that although some people are genuinely immune, most people aren't. They fall into this spectrum

* Immune. Not sure on the effects on virus transmission or virus mutation.

* Not immune, but highly resistant. Largely unaffected and asyptomatic. They can still potentially pass the virus on, but I believe the risk is fairly low. It's lower if we still have measures in place. The virus can still mutate.

* Resistant naturally or through innoculated. Somewhat affected and maybe symptomatic. They can still potentially pass the virus on, the risk is low, but higher than the first 2 instances. It's lower if we still have measures in place. The virus can still mutate.

* Not innoculated. May or may not be asymptomatic. May or may not allow the virus to be transmitted. May or may not allow the virus to mutate. Basically an uknown. If these are younger age groups then these may or may not be less affected than other groups, but long-term studies have (obviously) not been carried out.



I'd say we're at a critical phase from what I've read. We are coming to the position where we can - with stern action - finally be able to get control of the virus and can finally get ahead of it and start to drive things ourselves rather than being reactive.

If we blow this, then I can see us being back to square 1 again in October. Again.

But we have the chance now to MAYBE fuck it off.

If we just open up and say 'fuck it' then it's just down to chance given the variables above.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54042 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:04:54 pm
Not everyone vaccinated will be protected, vaccines just simply don't work that way. Basically what you're saying is "fuck those who the vaccine won't work on, they can die" which is the antithesis of what the man in your username would want.

Plus you can just let this virus run riot amongst millions of people because it won't affect them much and they won't die. Firstly we don't know what the long term effects of simply catching covid are and secondly the more people it infects the more chance there is of mutations arising that can escape vaccines, leaving us back to step one.

Once the entire adult population has been offered or had the vaccine should we start to get back to normal life, and even then normal won't be what we're used to

It's a tragedy that vaccines won't fully protect everyone but sadly come the end of June we'll have done all we can to protect that these at risk individuals we can't lockdown forever. The virus won't run riot come the end of June as most people outside of the priority groups will have had a dose and we now know that vaccines work to reduce transmission as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54043 on: Today at 12:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:54:20 pm
If they don't choose to get vaccinated that's their choice and society shouldn't continue to lockdown to protect these individuals. Again if we're talking evidence as you seemingly want restrictions to continue once everyone at risk has been fully vaccinated what is the IFR for 18-25 year olds without pre-existing conditions





Did you read the post he put before?

You just said "society shouldn't continue to lockdown to protect these individuals"

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54044 on: Today at 01:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:58:04 pm
It's a tragedy that vaccines won't fully protect everyone but sadly come the end of June we'll have done all we can to protect that these at risk individuals we can't lockdown forever.


""The virus won't run riot come the end of June as most people outside of the priority groups will have had a dose and we now know that vaccines work to reduce transmission as well. "


I asked for proof before please. And I'm asking for it again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54045 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:00:11 pm

""The virus won't run riot come the end of June as most people outside of the priority groups will have had a dose and we now know that vaccines work to reduce transmission as well. "


I asked for proof before please. And I'm asking for it again.

Go and look at Israel https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-israel-vaccine-int-idUSKBN2AJ08J
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54046 on: Today at 01:03:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:33:19 pm
Yes, agree.  And thats why were unlocking slowly. 


The numbers in Israel are what we should look at though... their vaccinations got to a certain point and then the R number collapsed despite the end of lock down. 

Lets hope for the same

Yep. The opposite is what it going on in parts of Canada and the U.S where mostly conservative state and provincial leaders are trying to keep things open and vaccinate at the same time because these governments gave up on any inclination to eradicate, track or control the virus a long time ago as they put all their eggs in the vaccine basket.

 As a result mutations and variants are allowed to run rampant, despite lockdowns (and in Ontario's case that term should be used very loosely). The U.S at least has adequate supply, but will have issues convincing certain parts of the population to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, Canada has supply issues as it's entirely reliant upon imports and even once supplies arrive, some provinces have severe distribution problems due to an unbeliveably shite approach that is creating a disaster in some parts of the country where vaccines are needlessly hoarded and ICUs are getting overwhelmed by people under 50 with no prior underlying conditions
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54047 on: Today at 01:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:01:42 pm
Go and look at Israel https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-israel-vaccine-int-idUSKBN2AJ08J

So you don't know if it'll "run riot" or not?

Israel is a different country with a different government with different demographics with different geography with a different racial profile.

Would you agree that all the above are variables.

I find it amazing that you can see the raft of variables in the mix and yet can confidentally predict that the virus will be done by June.


I'd love you to be right, but I'd rather see the proof first.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54048 on: Today at 01:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:04:48 pm
So you don't know if it'll "run riot" or not?

Israel is a different country with a different government with different demographics with different geography with a different racial profile.

Would you agree that all the above are variables.

I find it amazing that you can see the raft of variables in the mix and yet can confidentally predict that the virus will be done by June.


I'd love you to be right, but I'd rather see the proof first.

Vaccination is the key thing demographics don't matter as the vaccines have been proven to be effective across all ethnic groups. Despite them opening their economy backup infections are continuing to fall the vaccines are working unbelievably well better than we could of dreamed of. Israel is in the same place now that we'll be in at the end of June. I know there's a lot of doom mongers in this thread but we're nearly there now just need to stay patient until the end of June.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/02/really-good-place-israel-nearing-covid-endgame
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54049 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:01:42 pm
Go and look at Israel https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-israel-vaccine-int-idUSKBN2AJ08J
Yes, but what we are dont is trying to manage the exit wave.  In terms of vaccinations, we are likely to be where Israel were when cases started to fall by mid May.

We are further behind them and still risk deaths and illness as we come out of this. Impatience is the thing that will now cause most loss of life. 

Edit.  Just seen your post above....

Agree.... we just need to get to that point safely.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #54050 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:17:20 pm
Yes, but what we are dont is trying to manage the exit wave.  In terms of vaccinations, we are likely to be where Israel were when cases started to fall by mid May.

We are further behind them and still risk deaths and illness as we come out of this. Impatience is the thing that will now cause most loss of life. 

Edit.  Just seen your post above....

Agree.... we just need to get to that point safely.

Yes and I believe we will do so as the government (for once) are being cautious with the exit map to reach that point apologies if I was a bit snarky with you yesterday (although not as snarky as some people seem to be with me for daring to suggest we go back to normal once we've fully protected individuals which are the cause of 99% of deaths attributable to Covid). I think we will get back to normal come the end of June which some people clearly do not want but honestly at point to me we have done everything that a reasonable society could do to prevent hospitalisations/death and at that point the cost of lockdowns do begin to outweigh the benefits.
