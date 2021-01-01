« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:30:44 am
RainbowFlick on Today at 02:04:22 am
Anecdotal, but I'm in a political discussion group on Facebook with like 50,000-odd members who are mainly under 30 which is predominantly left-leaning but has all sorts of political views. They did a poll about whether requiring a vaccine passport would put people off the vaccine - like 60% or so said yes. Not necessarily because they're anti-vaxxers, but because they feel this is a line they don't want to cross.

It did puzzle me a little. I can understand not wanting the passport, but the politics versus the science need to be separated. The vaccine is only going to help you. I also can appreciate why we'd need a passport otherwise we'll just be in a circular situation of getting nowhere in the interim.

I think eventually people will just give in. The passport also makes conspiracy theorists and people *close* to believing conspiracy theories some sort of vindication that they've "been right".


I don't see how refusing the vaccine helps with data privacy. A vaccine passport will either be something that you opt in to, like an app you have to install. If you don't want it, don't have it, but you can still be vaccinated. Or it will be a database created by an act of law that takes the data from the NHS and allows others access to it. In which case everybody would have a "passport", whether vaccinated or not. Again refusing the vaccine does nothing to stop that. Maybe refusing the vaccine could be done as a form of protest, but it doesn't come across like that for me. As I said earlier, concerns about privacy are better directed at parliament, to pressure them into not setting up another database. Staying unvaccinated doesn't help.


I do agree though, most of those people with concerns will give in once they need the passport for anything, like going to a gig or going abroad.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:37:32 am
Shankly998 on Today at 01:09:09 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56625307

Trials not set to conclude until end of May by which point the issue almost becomes a moot point so why bother.

My prediction is that we'll end up back in lockdown by October for another 3-4 months unless something dramatically changes.

I've been right about every single step so far (I'm not a genius, just done quite a lot of reading :) )


We either do something about it and pull our fingers out, or we'll be back to square 1 in October.


That's my take. As people have said.. The idea that the Government doesn't already have access to your photo (Passports, Driving Licences etc.) or your Medical records is laughable. The arguments against a 'Passport' scheme all seems to be about batshit crazy conspiracy theories.

Also, we have Vaccine passport schemes in place already acrosss the world. I've had to have vaccines and a vaccine certificate before I've been to travel to several countries. It's not a new thing.




But my firm prediction is that the people that don't give a shiny shite about anyone else will continue to not give a shiny shite about anyone else. That the Tories who are fed up of Lockdowns will just fuck it all off - after all they genuinely don't seem to care about how many people have died or will die and the country will continue to be largely ineffective in doing what needs to be done.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:40:05 am
Here's an expert view of the plans for mass testing the public. Summary - he's pretty scathing.

https://twitter.com/OutbreakJake/status/1378856152419737600
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:40:45 am
Guz-kop on Today at 08:30:34 am
They are dead easy but that's not really the issue. When community prevalence is low they're less useful. Not useless. But less so than now or the last few months especially. They also shouldn't be used as a "green light" if the test is negative. If used alongside excellent track/trace, very easily available pcr testing and financial support for people missing work from isolation then they probably have a role going forward. But no suggestion those other aspects are sorted and one wonders how much this will cost

They're a screening test and you'd hope the national screening committees have been involved

Fully agree about the costs. That money could probably be spend better elsewhere, maybe targeted vaccination campaigns for hard-to-reach groups.

Think another problem would be that those that can't affort to be off work, or can't affort to come in contact with authorities, will simply not test. You'll end up with testing mainly those that are unlikely to have it in the first place.

A good thing would be though to give people easy access to testing that would like it, but currently can't (or can't easily). For example I can get tested at work, but someone working in a barbers probably can't, even though they have more contact with others than me. Getting those people test kits would be a good thing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:45:54 am
Shankly998 on Today at 12:11:11 am
Another one for you https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-israel-vaccine-int-idUSKBN2AJ08J

Basically once all the top 9 groups are double dosed which will almost certainly happen by the end of June no excuse not to go back completely to normal life.

There is an excuse though. You can't leave a large amount of the adult population free to go about doing their business and allowing the virus to spread amongst them as this increases the chances of variations that can escape the vaccine, then we're back to step one of the process! Measures will need to continue for a short while until everyone in the adult population have been offered a vaccine.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:55:08 am
redbyrdz on Today at 08:40:45 am
Fully agree about the costs. That money could probably be spend better elsewhere, maybe targeted vaccination campaigns for hard-to-reach groups.

Think another problem would be that those that can't affort to be off work, or can't affort to come in contact with authorities, will simply not test. You'll end up with testing mainly those that are unlikely to have it in the first place.

A good thing would be though to give people easy access to testing that would like it, but currently can't (or can't easily). For example I can get tested at work, but someone working in a barbers probably can't, even though they have more contact with others than me. Getting those people test kits would be a good thing.

I agree but not if that's used to change behaviour. My barbers last year were openly telling people they didn't need to wear a mask inside. Basically encouraged people to remove them to somehow fit in with the vibe of the crowd. People like that using lateral flow tests, at a time restrictions still in place, can be dangerous. False positives can lead to financial/employment/school issues, false negatives can lead to risky changes in behaviour.

I've been doing this twice a week for 3 months now and think in the right setting it's useful. But can't help but think this will be a "look at what we did that was so amazing" thing that will try to cover up failings elsewhere
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:58:08 am
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 08:37:32 am

 The arguments against a 'Passport' scheme all seems to be about batshit crazy conspiracy theories.

Putting aside your dismissal of privacy issues as 'batshit conspiracy theories', the REAL argument against is that they are completely pointless. That's not my opinion, it's the opinion of people smarter than you and I based on the evidence.

Complete waste of time and money that could be better spent elsewhere on measures that would actually be effective.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:08:36 am
Lusty on Today at 08:58:08 am
Putting aside your dismissal of privacy issues as 'batshit conspiracy theories', the REAL argument against is that they are completely pointless. That's not my opinion, it's the opinion of people smarter than you and I based on the evidence.

Complete waste of time and money that could be better spent elsewhere on measures that would actually be effective.

Effectiveness is the only argument that should be used when deciding for/against the passports.

As for the highlighted bit, it is batshit for anyone to cite privacy as a worry. I've just been to Tesco, Google has tracked my phone, Natwest tracked my spend and Tesco tracked what I bought via my clubcard and filmed me walking around their shop. Everything about us is known.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:09:40 am
Lusty on Today at 08:58:08 am
Putting aside your dismissal of privacy issues as 'batshit conspiracy theories', the REAL argument against is that they are completely pointless. That's not my opinion, it's the opinion of people smarter than you and I based on the evidence.

Complete waste of time and money that could be better spent elsewhere on measures that would actually be effective.

This.  Many respected opinions have come out and said this.

It'll just be another cashcow for a Tory crony
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:23:55 am
rob1966 on Today at 09:08:36 am
Effectiveness is the only argument that should be used when deciding for/against the passports.

As for the highlighted bit, it is batshit for anyone to cite privacy as a worry. I've just been to Tesco, Google has tracked my phone, Natwest tracked my spend and Tesco tracked what I bought via my clubcard and filmed me walking around their shop. Everything about us is known.
You're right to an extent that the privacy argument has been lost. But I'd argue that we need less of that kind of thing, not more.

I'm used to losing the privacy argument though. No one cares anymore. The effectiveness argument is the main thing now I think, especially during a pandemic. We should prioritise things that will actually work.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:42:36 am
Lusty on Today at 09:23:55 am
You're right to an extent that the privacy argument has been lost. But I'd argue that we need less of that kind of thing, not more.

I'm used to losing the privacy argument though. No one cares anymore. The effectiveness argument is the main thing now I think, especially during a pandemic. We should prioritise things that will actually work.

Totally agree on this. It has to be effective. If it's not proven to be effective, don't do it and instead spend the money where needed, there are millions using food banks who would be better served than just making some Tory richer to build a system that is not needed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:55:51 am
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 08:37:32 am
My prediction is that we'll end up back in lockdown by October for another 3-4 months unless something dramatically changes.

I've been right about every single step so far (I'm not a genius, just done quite a lot of reading :) )


We either do something about it and pull our fingers out, or we'll be back to square 1 in October.


That's my take. As people have said.. The idea that the Government doesn't already have access to your photo (Passports, Driving Licences etc.) or your Medical records is laughable. The arguments against a 'Passport' scheme all seems to be about batshit crazy conspiracy theories.

Also, we have Vaccine passport schemes in place already acrosss the world. I've had to have vaccines and a vaccine certificate before I've been to travel to several countries. It's not a new thing.




But my firm prediction is that the people that don't give a shiny shite about anyone else will continue to not give a shiny shite about anyone else. That the Tories who are fed up of Lockdowns will just fuck it all off - after all they genuinely don't seem to care about how many people have died or will die and the country will continue to be largely ineffective in doing what needs to be done.


Fine margins make a huge difference....

But this is looking less and less likely

Fingers crossed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:15:48 am
The Covid Magic Money Tree

Dozens of aristocrats claim under UK furlough scheme

Dukes, earls and marquesses, some of them owners of inherited estates, have drawn on public funds

Quote
Dozens of members of Britains land-owning aristocracy have claimed under the taxpayer-funded furlough scheme to pay staff at their ancestral estates and personal businesses.

Analysis of publicly available data reveals the names of at least 50 nobles, including dukes, earls, viscounts, barons and marquesses, who have drawn on public funds.

The list includes the owners of vast inherited estates with a combined area nearly the size of Worcestershire, as well as hereditary peers already paid by the taxpayer to sit in the House of Lords, and the owners of multimillion-pound art collections.

Details of the aristocracys use of the furlough scheme emerged after the Guardian revealed last month that tax exiles, Saudi royals, oil-rich gulf states and multi-billionaires had also drawn on taxpayer support to pay furloughed staff.

The latest snapshot reveals that claimants including companies owned by the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, who are divorced and live in separate parts of the dukes ancestral home, Belvoir Castle, which sits in 15,000 acres of Leicestershire parkland and has featured in The Crown.

Treasury disclosures suggest that the pair made four claims of up to £10,000 in December, increasing the amount to between £10,000 and £25,000 in January when a national lockdown took hold.

They also own the Engine Yard Cafe & Bistro and a clothes shop, the Duchess Gallery, which claimed up to £55,000 between them over the two months.

The duke, a former Ukip supporter, was listed as having an estimated wealth of £125m in the 2013 Sunday Times rich list, although he sold an item from his art collection, a painting by Van Dyck, to fund the estates upkeep. The pair did not respond to requests for comment.

Wellington Estates Barn, which had one employee during 2019, received up to £10,000. Companies House data list the Earl of Mornington, heir to the title Duke of Wellington, among persons with significant control over the company.

The company is part of the 7,000-acre Wellington estate in Hampshire, including Stratfield Saye, the former home of the first duke, who triumphed over Napoleon Bonaparte at Waterloo in 1815.

A spokesperson said: It is the estates (and we believe government) policy to furlough only those employees at risk of redundancy as a result of the law preventing the business in question from trading.

Viscount Cowdray, Michael Pearson, owns a stake in the Pearson publishing and education company as well as the 16,500-acre Cowdray Park estate, which features a golf course and a polo club that refers to itself as the home of British polo. Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales were often photographed at Cowdray, where as a young royal Charles competed in tournaments.

Treasury data shows a claim on behalf of Viscount Cowdray of up to £25,000 in December 2020, rising to between £25,000 and £50,000 in January. He also owns Cowdray farm shop, which claimed up to £25,000 in January. Cowdray Park polo club and the estates golf course also received support. Viscount Cowdray did not return requests for comment.

An environmental consultancy owned by Christopher Monckton, the third Viscount of Brenchley and a former adviser to Margaret Thatcher, is listed as one of the smallest companies to claim taxpayer support. With one employee as of 2019 listed in its latest accounts, the firm received £10,000 in both December and January.

A regular speaker at events around the world, who has dismissed the notion of manmade global heating, Monckton is a former deputy leader of Ukip. He was sacked by Nigel Farage, who later condemned him for remarks he made about homosexuality. He did not return requests for comment.

Treasury data shows a £10,000 claim in January under the name of the Marquess of Northampton, Spencer Compton, who had an estimated net worth of more than £100m in 2017, according to the Sunday Times rich list.

A claim of up to £10,000 in December, rising to £25,000 in January, for the Falcon hotel on his Ashby estate is also registered.

In line with government policy we used the furlough scheme at a time of great uncertainty when the only other option would have been to make people redundant. We used the scheme, as it was intended, to save jobs, said a spokesperson.

One of the largest claimants among companies linked to aristocrats is Brechin Castle Centre, a country park, shop, cafe and garden centre in the grounds of a castle built in the 13th century near Angus, Scotland.

The company received up to £100,000 in January, after increasing its claim from up to £10,000. Its owner, the Earl of Dalhousie, is also the lord steward, a senior official of the royal household personally appointed by the Queen.

In 2019 he put Brechin Castle up for sale, citing the cost of upkeep. He did not return a request for comment.

Between them, the aristocratic claimants own approximately 448,000 acres of land, according to analysis by Guy Shrubsole, the author of Who Owns England?

Olivia Blake, a Labour member of the Commons public accounts committee, which overseas government spending, said: Clearly the furlough scheme was an opportunity to protect hundreds of thousands of jobs up and down the country. Its meant to be a lifeline for businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

Questions need to be asked about whether this money has gone to those who really need it, or to people and companies who could have made their way through comfortably. Many companies have been handing money back, which perhaps suggests the initial scheme needed more thought.

Many of the claims were in the names of the peers themselves, rather than companies they own. HMRC said this was because of an ongoing process ironing out the detail in a vast repository of data.

Three hereditary peers are also listed among claimants. They are the Earl of Lindsay, Earl Howe and the Earl of Glasgow. The Earl of Lindsay, who declined to comment, is understood to have claimed just over £2,000.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/apr/05/dozens-of-aristocrats-claim-under-uk-furlough-scheme
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:30:12 am
We will be back in lockdown October time. From what I can see based on social media, the younger generation. Ie 18-25 age group have given up. They all having house parties etc which will ruin it for everyone else. They are at the bottom of the vaccine list also.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:32:05 am
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 08:37:32 am
My prediction is that we'll end up back in lockdown by October for another 3-4 months unless something dramatically changes.

I've been right about every single step so far (I'm not a genius, just done quite a lot of reading :) )


We either do something about it and pull our fingers out, or we'll be back to square 1 in October.


That's my take. As people have said.. The idea that the Government doesn't already have access to your photo (Passports, Driving Licences etc.) or your Medical records is laughable. The arguments against a 'Passport' scheme all seems to be about batshit crazy conspiracy theories.

Also, we have Vaccine passport schemes in place already acrosss the world. I've had to have vaccines and a vaccine certificate before I've been to travel to several countries. It's not a new thing.




But my firm prediction is that the people that don't give a shiny shite about anyone else will continue to not give a shiny shite about anyone else. That the Tories who are fed up of Lockdowns will just fuck it all off - after all they genuinely don't seem to care about how many people have died or will die and the country will continue to be largely ineffective in doing what needs to be done.

Not unless another variant that can bypass vaccine effectiveness comes out which causes hospitalisations and deaths to significantly rise. I'm not against domestic passports on big brother concerns more cost/benefit concerns they're a solution to a problem which won't exist by the time they'll be available.

daindan on Today at 10:30:12 am
We will be back in lockdown October time. From what I can see based on social media, the younger generation. Ie 18-25 age group have given up. They all having house parties etc which will ruin it for everyone else. They are at the bottom of the vaccine list also.

Once the top 9 priority groups are fully protected which will be the end of June it doesn't matter what the younger generation do deaths and hospitalisations will be so low that there's no reason to lock the country down anymore.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:40:33 am
Red-Soldier on Today at 10:15:48 am
The Covid Magic Money Tree

Dozens of aristocrats claim under UK furlough scheme

Dukes, earls and marquesses, some of them owners of inherited estates, have drawn on public funds

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/apr/05/dozens-of-aristocrats-claim-under-uk-furlough-scheme

I've long come to the conclusion that the super rich are super rich for a reason, and it isn't hard work or being lucky.


To be fair to maybe some of those on the list, some with heridatary titles might be rich on paper and have all of it tied up in the estate, which they run as a hotel or tourist attraction or so. There isn't an easy way for them to create cash to pay staff, unless they sell the whole lot. Whether that justifies taking government support, I'm not sure - maybe they could have taken a loan instead. And there will absolutely some that just got on the furlough train because they could.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:54:08 am
rob1966 on Today at 09:08:36 am
Effectiveness is the only argument that should be used when deciding for/against the passports.

As for the highlighted bit, it is batshit for anyone to cite privacy as a worry. I've just been to Tesco, Google has tracked my phone, Natwest tracked my spend and Tesco tracked what I bought via my clubcard and filmed me walking around their shop. Everything about us is known.
and you are free to opt out anytime.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:56:44 am
conman on Today at 10:54:08 am
and you are free to opt out anytime.

You are free to opt out of this scheme
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:59:33 am
Lusty on Today at 09:23:55 am
You're right to an extent that the privacy argument has been lost. But I'd argue that we need less of that kind of thing, not more.

I'm used to losing the privacy argument though. No one cares anymore. The effectiveness argument is the main thing now I think, especially during a pandemic. We should prioritise things that will actually work.

From a personal standpoint Im not the only one on here to be lucky to hold a ST.  So if adherence to a vaccine passport (or whatever government call it) is a prerequisite to going to games again of course most (if not all) will do as required.

Notwithstanding that empathy is strong with those mistrusting of this particular government.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:07:57 am
Shankly998 on Today at 10:32:05 am
Once the top 9 priority groups are fully protected which will be the end of June it doesn't matter what the younger generation do deaths and hospitalisations will be so low that there's no reason to lock the country down anymore.

This ("no reason") only applies if you don't want to try and keep those people alive.

I suppose it depends on if you happen to know any of the people who will die or have serious long term health complications.

I think this epidemiologists thread is good and relevant [First twos post in thread copied below]:
https://twitter.com/CT_Bergstrom/status/1378741101620654080
Quote
1. In the op-ed pages of newspapers and on cable news shows, I'm seeing frequent confusion over what it means to reach herd immunity—and whether we can relax COVID precautions once we do so.

It will take a few posts, but let me try to explain.
Quote
2. The key thing to note is that the herd immunity threshold is the point at enough people are immune (by vaccination or previous infection) to prevent a new epidemic from starting from scratch.

It is *not* the point at which an ongoing epidemic disappears.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:18:30 am
Bincey on Today at 08:40:05 am
Here's an expert view of the plans for mass testing the public. Summary - he's pretty scathing.

https://twitter.com/OutbreakJake/status/1378856152419737600

He's spot on, on all counts

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:30:33 am
Classycara on Today at 11:07:57 am
This ("no reason") only applies if you don't want to try and keep those people alive.

I suppose it depends on if you happen to know any of the people who will die or have serious long term health complications.

I think this epidemiologists thread is good and relevant [First twos post in thread copied below]:
https://twitter.com/CT_Bergstrom/status/1378741101620654080

You can't keep a country locked down forever the risk of anyone aged 18-25 dying from the virus without pre-existing conditions is so low as not to be a consideration. All clinically vulnerable people of that age group will have been fully vaccinated by the end of June. Nothing in life is risk free time to get back to normal then.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:36:24 am
Shankly998 on Today at 11:30:33 am
You can't keep a country locked down forever the risk of anyone aged 18-25 dying from the virus without pre-existing conditions is so low as not to be a consideration. All clinically vulnerable people of that age group will have been fully vaccinated by the end of June. Nothing in life is risk free time to get back to normal then.

You've clearly not read the thread I posted. You should, it'll teach you about your misconception about herd immunity and that you're wrong to think there's little benefit to continuing taking steps in the next few months to protect lives.

Also you're wrong to imply I'm suggesting we "keep a country locked down forever" or your weird illogical concluding point that because nothing in life is risk free it's time to get back to normal. If you were boarding a plane and saw one of the engines was burning with black smoke and someone said to you "nothing in life is risk free time to get back to normal" and board you'd think they were an idiot.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:47:58 am
Classycara on Today at 11:36:24 am
You've clearly not read the thread I posted.

Also you're wrong to imply I'm suggesting we "keep a country locked down forever" or your weird illogical concluding point that because nothing in life is risk free it's time to get back to normal. If you were boarding a plane and saw one of the engines was burning with black smoke and someone said to you "nothing in life is risk free time to get back to normal" and board you'd think they were an idiot.

Yeah I read it, my reply who cares about herd immunity when there is basically no risk of hospitalisation/death after the end of June. Your closing comment is illogical completely wrongly equating the risk which will be posed by Covid after the end of June the IFR rate for a healthy 18-25 year old is no way comparable to your scenario stop being so hysterical about it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:52:18 am
Shankly998 on Today at 11:47:58 am
Yeah I read it, my reply who cares about herd immunity when there is basically no risk of hospitalisation/death after the end of June. Your closing comment is illogical completely wrongly equating the risk which will be posed by Covid after the end of June the IFR rate for a healthy 18-25 year old is no way comparable to your scenario stop being so hysterical about it.

"there is basically no risk of hospitalisation/death"


I'd be interested to see your evidence..  Are you actually saying that after June there will be no more Covid 19 deaths in the UK?

I'll take you up on that bet.
